Used 2010 Ford Taurus for Sale Near Me

1,893 listings
Taurus Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,893 listings
  • 2010 Ford Taurus Limited in White
    used

    2010 Ford Taurus Limited

    24,619 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,980

    $3,425 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Ford Taurus Limited in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Ford Taurus Limited

    107,602 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,991

    $1,585 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Ford Taurus SEL in Silver
    used

    2010 Ford Taurus SEL

    79,000 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $6,999

    $2,375 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Ford Taurus Limited in Black
    used

    2010 Ford Taurus Limited

    136,667 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,833

    $1,370 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Ford Taurus SHO in White
    used

    2010 Ford Taurus SHO

    112,121 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,500

    $2,051 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Ford Taurus SEL in Dark Brown
    used

    2010 Ford Taurus SEL

    52,463 miles

    $8,995

    $1,744 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Ford Taurus SEL in Silver
    used

    2010 Ford Taurus SEL

    102,530 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,595

    $1,263 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Ford Taurus SEL in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Ford Taurus SEL

    138,731 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,999

    $760 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Ford Taurus Limited in White
    used

    2010 Ford Taurus Limited

    80,328 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,369

    $1,113 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Ford Taurus Limited in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Ford Taurus Limited

    142,666 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,990

    $1,009 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Ford Taurus SEL in Black
    used

    2010 Ford Taurus SEL

    67,807 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,000

    $1,179 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Ford Taurus Limited in White
    used

    2010 Ford Taurus Limited

    109,124 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,499

    $483 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Ford Taurus SEL in Black
    used

    2010 Ford Taurus SEL

    127,722 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,301

    $598 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Ford Taurus SEL in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Ford Taurus SEL

    106,702 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,690

    $240 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Ford Taurus SEL
    used

    2010 Ford Taurus SEL

    115,889 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,962

    $1,022 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Ford Taurus Limited in White
    used

    2010 Ford Taurus Limited

    50,901 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,500

    Details
  • 2010 Ford Taurus Limited in Black
    used

    2010 Ford Taurus Limited

    90,610 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2010 Ford Taurus SEL in Silver
    used

    2010 Ford Taurus SEL

    158,656 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,495

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Taurus

Overall Consumer Rating
4.5118 Reviews
Best in SHO!
Todd,05/01/2010
The SHO Taurus is amazing - incredible job by Ford. I've had Lexus, BMW, Infiniti, and Acura - shockingly this car competes in that group at $10-$15K less. If Americans don't consider this car they are snobs. First, it is QUICK - this car has the zoom-factor that will make you grin. The integrated SYNC, Sirius, and voice controls make the navigation and satellite radio a must have and set the bar for the industry. At first sticker seems high for a Taurus, but with the options you get it is extremely well equipped relative to all luxury sedans. GO DRIVE ONE!
