Used 2010 Ford Taurus for Sale Near Me

Light Stone; Leather Seat Trim 201A Rapid Spec Order Code Leather Seats Bluetooth Connection 3.5L V6 Duratec Engine 6-Speed Selectshift Automatic Transmission Steel Blue Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This outstanding example of a 2010 Ford Taurus SEL is offered by AutoNation Chrysler Jeep South Broadway. This Ford includes: 3.5L V6 DURATEC ENGINE (STD) V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. If not for a few miles on the odometer you would be hard-pressed to know this 2010 Ford Taurus is a pre-owned vehicle. The incredible 2010 Ford Taurus SEL is an invigorating performance machine that will pump adrenaline into any driver who dares to take the wheel. Do you really need any other reason to want one? The paint on this car has no serious defects, blemishes, scratches or scrapes. The Ford Taurus SEL is exactly what you would expect out of a Ford. It's decadently opulent, meticulously engineered and unapologetically grandiose. More information about the 2010 Ford Taurus: A clean, attractive redesign makes the Taurus's already good package much more appealing. With a very roomy interior and smooth ride combined with the striking new cabin appearance, the Taurus now offers a true luxury-car interior at a lower price. Ford has also decided to pile on the high-tech features, and the Taurus now offers many that aren't available on any other non-luxury-brand sedans. What's more, the Taurus SHO should make a great alternative to high-performance sedans from Germany, at a fraction of the price. Interesting features of this model are performance from new SHO model, roomy, luxurious interior, safety, range of high-tech options, Clean, stylish appearance inside and out, and great seats

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Ford Taurus SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FAHP2EW7AG167185

Stock: AG167185

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-25-2020