Used 2010 Ford Taurus for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 24,619 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,980$3,425 Below Market
White Ford Truck Center - Bangor / Maine
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Taurus Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP2FW5AG134023
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 107,602 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,991$1,585 Below Market
Gettel Toyota of Charlotte County - Punta Gorda / Florida
-Priced below the market average!- Back-up Camera, Bluetooth, This 2010 Ford Taurus Limited, has a great Steel Blue Metallic exterior, and a clean Light Stone interior! Multi-Zone Air Conditioning, Auto Climate Control, Leather Steering Wheel Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Controls, Aux Audio Input, Seating, Automatic Headlights Parking Sensors AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System Park Distance Control Stability Control, ABS Brakes Chrome Wheels Satellite Radio Front Wheel Drive Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 1801 Tamiami Trl, Punta Gorda, FL 33950. *Customer must trade-in a vehicle to receive $1,000 Trade Assist Credit; *Trade Assist credit is provided by this dealership; See dealer for complete details. **Financing must be provided by a lender using this dealership's assistance for Customer to receive $1,000 Financing Credit Assist credit; See dealer for complete details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Taurus Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP2FWXAG158365
Stock: T954883A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 79,000 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,999$2,375 Below Market
North Hills Auto Mall - Pittsburgh / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Taurus SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP2EW9AG168953
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 136,667 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Rental Use
$5,833$1,370 Below Market
Corwin Public Wholesale - Fargo / North Dakota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Taurus Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP2FW9AG121209
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 112,121 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,500$2,051 Below Market
US Auto Auction - Pennsauken / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Taurus SHO with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP2KT8AG138028
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 52,463 miles
$8,995$1,744 Below Market
Evergreen Ford Lincoln - Issaquah / Washington
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Taurus SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP2EW6AG159725
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 102,530 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,595$1,263 Below Market
5 Star Auto in Modesto - Modesto / California
Dont forget to ask about our Aftermarket warranties up to 100,000 miles on select vehicles!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Taurus SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP2EW4AG131180
Stock: 12186YT
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 138,731 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,999$760 Below Market
AutoNation Chrysler Jeep Broadway - Littleton / Colorado
Light Stone; Leather Seat Trim 201A Rapid Spec Order Code Leather Seats Bluetooth Connection 3.5L V6 Duratec Engine 6-Speed Selectshift Automatic Transmission Steel Blue Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This outstanding example of a 2010 Ford Taurus SEL is offered by AutoNation Chrysler Jeep South Broadway. This Ford includes: 3.5L V6 DURATEC ENGINE (STD) V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. If not for a few miles on the odometer you would be hard-pressed to know this 2010 Ford Taurus is a pre-owned vehicle. The incredible 2010 Ford Taurus SEL is an invigorating performance machine that will pump adrenaline into any driver who dares to take the wheel. Do you really need any other reason to want one? The paint on this car has no serious defects, blemishes, scratches or scrapes. The Ford Taurus SEL is exactly what you would expect out of a Ford. It's decadently opulent, meticulously engineered and unapologetically grandiose. More information about the 2010 Ford Taurus: A clean, attractive redesign makes the Taurus's already good package much more appealing. With a very roomy interior and smooth ride combined with the striking new cabin appearance, the Taurus now offers a true luxury-car interior at a lower price. Ford has also decided to pile on the high-tech features, and the Taurus now offers many that aren't available on any other non-luxury-brand sedans. What's more, the Taurus SHO should make a great alternative to high-performance sedans from Germany, at a fraction of the price. Interesting features of this model are performance from new SHO model, roomy, luxurious interior, safety, range of high-tech options, Clean, stylish appearance inside and out, and great seats All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Taurus SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP2EW7AG167185
Stock: AG167185
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 80,328 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,369$1,113 Below Market
AutoNation Acura North Orlando - Sanford / Florida
303B Rapid Spec Order Code Voice-Activated Navigation System Adaptive Cruise Control W/Collision Warning & Brake Support Pwr Moonroof Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Chrome Wheels 3.5L V6 Duratec Engine Light Stone; Perforated Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Taurus Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP2FW2AG153872
Stock: AG153872
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-26-2020
- 142,666 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,990$1,009 Below Market
Suburban Chevrolet - Ann Arbor / Michigan
Our great looking 2010 Ford Taurus Limited Sedan in Steel Blue Metallic distinguishes as an admirable machine. Powered by a refined 3.5 Liter V6 that offers 263hp connected to an innovative 6 Speed Automatic transmission for smooth shifts. Our upscale Front Wheel Drive Sedan is an incredibly easy car to drive and offers great economy as well at nearly 28mpg on the highway. The Limited trim adds ambient interior lighting, perforated heated and cooled leather memory seats, a sunroof, Microsoft SYNC and a phone connection to a long list of standard features. Inside, there's more than ample room for five. The Ford scored very well in both government and insurance crash tests; the NTSB gave it a five-star rating in both front and side impact. With ABS, stability/traction control and multiple airbags, you and your family can travel with ease. Step into this Taurus and see for yourself. Print this page and call us NOW for your personalized test drive towards ownership. Our professional and well-trained staff is ready to assist you with your automotive needs. Call us at 877-246-0606 or stop by the dealership at 3515 Jackson Road, Ann Arbor, MI to set up a test drive! We offer a wide selection of pre-owned inventory from high end specialty cars to economical around town transportation. Call today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Taurus Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP2FW5AG131509
Stock: KP2266
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 67,807 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,000$1,179 Below Market
Koons Arlington Toyota - Arlington / Virginia
2010 Ford Taurus SEL Black Leather, Local Trade, Taurus SEL, 4D Sedan, Duratec 3.5L V6, 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift, FWD, Black, Alloy wheels, AM/FM Stereo/Single CD/MP3 Capable. Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 53897 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Taurus SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP2EW0AG141074
Stock: 0200975A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 109,124 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,499$483 Below Market
All American Ford in Old Bridge - Old Bridge / New Jersey
Front Wheel Drive, Power Steering, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Chrome Wheels, Temporary Spare Tire, Automatic Headlights, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Mirror Memory, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM Stereo, CD Changer, CD Player, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, Requires Subscription, MP3 Player, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Telematics, Auxiliary Audio Input, Navigation from Telematics, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Leather Seats, Bucket Seats, Seat Memory, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Floor Mats, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Woodgrain Interior Trim, Trip Computer, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Universal Garage Door Opener, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Cruise Control, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Rear Defrost, Power Outlet, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, Traction Control, Traction Control, Stability Control, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Child Safety Locks
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Taurus Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP2FW4AG116368
Stock: US1362
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 127,722 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,301$598 Below Market
Lexus of Tampa Bay - Tampa / Florida
3.5L V6 Duratec Engine This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of Lexus of Tampa Bay's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2010 Ford Taurus SEL with 127,722mi. This Ford includes: 3.5L V6 DURATEC ENGINE (STD) V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This 2010 Ford Taurus comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Why does this vehicle look so great? The CARFAX report shows it's only been owned by one owner. This 2010 Ford Taurus has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. Service records are included with the purchase of this well-maintained pre-owned vehicle. Equipped with many extra features, this well-appointed vehicle is a treat to drive. More information about the 2010 Ford Taurus: A clean, attractive redesign makes the Taurus's already good package much more appealing. With a very roomy interior and smooth ride combined with the striking new cabin appearance, the Taurus now offers a true luxury-car interior at a lower price. Ford has also decided to pile on the high-tech features, and the Taurus now offers many that aren't available on any other non-luxury-brand sedans. What's more, the Taurus SHO should make a great alternative to high-performance sedans from Germany, at a fraction of the price. This model sets itself apart with performance from new SHO model, roomy, luxurious interior, safety, range of high-tech options, Clean, stylish appearance inside and out, and great seats All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Taurus SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP2EW9AG107134
Stock: AG107134
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 106,702 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,690$240 Below Market
Classic Toyota - Mentor / Ohio
Our 2010 Ford Taurus SEL Sedan distinguishes itself as one of America's premier offerings with sleek styling and a refined 3.5 Liter V6 that offers 263hp while connected to an innovative 6 Speed Automatic transmission all backed by the Ford tradition. Our upscale Front Wheel Drive SEL is an incredibly easy car to own. It has power and space while offering a broad range of appealing features, and emphatically feels like a quality product. Our SEL trim comes well-equipped with all the creature comforts you would expect, appearance features that stand out from the crowd. Look it over and discover the leather heated front seats, Ford Sync voice command, dual automatic climate control, a backup sensor, ABS, and plenty of airbags. Ford has come up with a car that has proved to be a reliable sedan with the comfort, features, and passenger room that you are looking for. All of the great Ford safety equipment is on board also to provide maximum protection for all inside. You'll love the way this Taurus SEL makes you feel - it's an American-made car that you will be proud to own. The time is right! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Taurus SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP2EW0AG150647
Stock: T59118A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 115,889 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,962$1,022 Below Market
Varsity Ford Ann Arbor - Ann Arbor / Michigan
Yes we are Open. Yes we are delivering vehicles daily. Your Safety is our Top Priority.2010 Ford Taurus SEL in with.Odometer is 19709 miles below market average! FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift Duratec 3.5L V6 18/27 City/Highway MPGWe are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Taurus SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP2EWXAG154284
Stock: 87493
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 50,901 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,500
Auto Max - Miami / Florida
Visit Auto Max online at www.automaxmiami.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 305-835-2222 today to schedule your test drive. Evreyone Drives. Your Job is your Credit !!! Starting as Little As 1000.00 dollar Down !!! This is the cash price no include the tax tag transfer and fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Taurus Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP2FW9AG143663
Stock: 3663
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 90,610 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,995
Classic Cadillac - Mentor / Ohio
TEXT OR CALL DON ASHBA @ (440)-749-3437 FOR MORE INFORMATION. ALL OF OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES GO THROUGH OUR SERVICE DEPARTMENT AND AN INTENSE INSPECTION. ADJUSTMENTS AND REPAIRS ARE MADE (IF NEEDED), BEFORE THEY MAKE OUR LOT AND OFFERED FOR SALE! WHAT A NICE VEHICLE!!! A PRE-OWNED, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, 2010 FORD TAURUS LIMITED WITH A CLEAN CAR-FAX! COMES NICELY EQUIPPED WITH A 3.5L V6 ENGINE, 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION OFFERING UP TO 25 MPG HIGHWAY, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, SEAT AND MIRRORS, A/C, LEATHER SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, TILT STEERING WHEEL, ALLOY WHEELS, AND MUCH, MUCH MORE!!! WITH LESS THAN 91,000 MILES.......THERE IS PLENTY OF LIFE LEFT IN THIS ONE!!! PERFECT STARTER VEHICLE, WORK VEHICLE OR EVERY DAY DRIVER!!! OH MY!!! NOT MUCH RISK HERE! TEXT OR CALL DON ASHBA @ (440)-749-3437 FOR MORE INFORMATION., Stock Number: P5285B, VIN Number: 1FAHP2JWXAG103745, Style Name: AWD Limited 4Dr Sedan, Make: Ford, Model: Taurus, Model Year: 2010, Type: Sedan, Vehicle Trim: LIMITED, Exterior Color: Tuxedo Black Clearcoat Metallic, Body Type: Sedan, Interior Color: Charcoal Black, MPG Automatic City: 17, MPG Automatic Highway: 25, Engine Description: 3.5L V6 24V, Fuel Type: Gasoline, Fuel Induction: SMPI, Valves Per Cylinder: 4, Aspiration: Naturally Aspirated, 4WD Type: On Demand, Differential Limited Slip: Center, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Wheels Rims: Chrome Aluminum, Wheels Spare Rim Type: Steel, Drive Train Type: AWD, Independent Suspension: Four-Wheel, Stabilizer Bar: Front, Compass, External Temp, Low Fuel Level, Tachometer, Trip Computer, Front Wipers: Variable Intermittent, Rear Defogger, Audio System: AM/FM, Speakers: 7, Drivers Height: Power, Drivers Lumbar: Power, Drivers Power: 10, Passenger Height: Power, Passenger Lumbar: Power, Passenger Power: 10, Seating Capacity: 5, Front Seat Type: Bucket, Upholstery: Leather, Center Armrest, Folding: Split, Cargo Nets, Center Console: Front Console With Armrest And Storage, Cruise Control, Cupholders: Front, Rear, Overhead Console: Front, Power Outlets: 3 Total, 12V, Retained Accessory Power, Seatback Storage, Steering Adjustment: Tilt And Telescopic, Steering Power, Steering Wheel Control: Audio, Cruise Control, Paddle Shifter, Universal Remote Transmitter: Garage Door Opener, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Power Mirrors, Power Door Locks, Windows: Power Windows, Phone: Pre-Wired For Phone, Voice Operated, Memory Features Number Of Drivers: 2 Driver, Air Conditioning: Automatic Climate Control, Air Filtration, Trunk Lights, Mats: Rear, Front, Reading Lights: Front, Rear, Shift Knob: Leather, Alloy, Steering Wheel Trim: Wood, Leather, Vanity Mirrors: Dual Illuminating, Bumpers: Body-Color, Door Reinforcement: Side Impact Door Beams, NHTSA Passenger Grade: Excellent, NHTSA Driver Grade: Excellent, NHTSA Side Impact Front Grade: Excellent, NHTSA Side Impact Back Grade: Excellent, ABS: 4-Wheel, Anti Theft System: Engine Immobilizer, Alarm With Remote, Safety Locks, Headlights Auto Delay, Front Headrests: 2, Adjustable, Rear Headrests: 3, Fixed, Rear Center Seatbelt, Safety Stability Control, Trunk Release, Driver And Passenger Airbag, Side Airbag, Stability Control, Front Head Room: 39.0 Inches, Front Hip Room: 56.3 Inches, Front Shoulder Room: 57.9 Inches, Front Leg Room: 41.9 Inches, Rear Head Room: 37.8 Inches, Rear Hip Room: 55.8 Inches, Rear Leg Room: 38.1 Inches, Rear Shoulder Room: 56.9 Inches, Luggage Capacity: 20.10 Cu.Ft., Maximum Seating: 5, Length: 202.90 Inches, Width: 85.7 Inches, Height: 60.70 Inches, Wheelbase: 112.9 Inches, Ground Clearance: 5.1 Inches, Curb Weight: 4224 Lbs.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Taurus Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP2JWXAG103745
Stock: P5285B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 158,656 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,495
Feldman Chevrolet of Highland - Highland / Michigan
Cleanliness and Confidence. Here at Feldman Chevrolet of Highland we are taking every precaution to insure a sanitized vehicle and minimal contact sales/delivery process' have been put into place to protect you! Please let us know what we can do to make you the most comfortable in these trying times. Act now while the rates are at an all time low!2010 Ford Taurus SELFWD Duratec 3.5L V6 18/27 City/Highway MPG 6-Speed Automatic with Select-ShiftFeldman's 3 day Buy Back Guarantee!! Feldman Chevrolet of Highland 248 889 3232.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Taurus SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP2EW7AG143839
Stock: PWA224992A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Ford Taurus searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Taurus
- 5(67%)
- 4(23%)
- 3(4%)
- 2(4%)
- 1(2%)
Related Ford Taurus info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Chevrolet Impala Limited 2015
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2011
- Used Bentley Mulsanne 2015
- Used MINI Clubman 2011
- Used Kia Sedona 2010
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2011
- Used Scion xD 2013
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2013
- Used Hyundai Azera 2016
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2011
- Used Suzuki Grand Vitara 2010
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2013
- Used MINI Clubman 2014
- Used Suzuki Grand Vitara 2011
- Used Audi S6 2015
- Used Mitsubishi i-MiEV 2012
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Jaguar XF
- Used Jaguar S-Type
- Used Audi RS 7
- Used Mazda MPV
- Used Saturn Aura
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 6
- Used Bentley Flying Spur
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage
- Used Volkswagen Cabrio
- Used Lexus NX 300
- Used Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport
- Used Subaru SVX
- Used Bentley Bentayga
Shop used models by city
- Used Ford E-Series Van Clearwater FL
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac Lawrenceville GA
- Used Ford Expedition Huntsville AL
- Used Ford Transit Connect Huntsville AL
- Used Ford Taurus X Long Island City NY
- Used Ford Thunderbird Katy TX
- Used Ford F-450 Super Duty Lancaster PA
- Used Ford Expedition Wichita KS
- Used Ford Focus Boston MA
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid Bakersfield CA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid 2018 Reading PA
- Used Ford Focus 2017 Manchester NH
- Used Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid 2016 Chandler AZ
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 3 Series
- 2020 Lamborghini Urus News
- 2020 Kia Cadenza News
- Lincoln Nautilus 2019
- Acura TLX 2019
- 2021 Acura TLX News
- 2019 Audi A8
- 2021 Kia Soul News
- 2019 Porsche 911
- 2019 CX-3
- 2020 Audi S5
- 2021 Nissan Altima News
- 2019 Land Rover Discovery
- Subaru WRX 2019
- Buick Envision 2019
- 2019 4 Series Gran Coupe
- 2021 Lincoln Aviator News
- Land Rover Range Rover Velar 2019
- 2021 Subaru WRX News
- 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser