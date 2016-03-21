Used 2014 Ford Taurus for Sale Near Me
1,893 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Taurus
Alan,03/21/2016
SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I've had my Taurus SEL for three years and 60,000 miles. I shopped the Impala, 300, Cadenza, Avalon and others before picking the Taurus and am happy with my choice (I went into my search expecting to buy an Impala or Cadenza). Whether I bring my golf buddies and four sets of clubs to the course, or my wife and I cross country, or run a quick trip to the store, it's a comfortable ride and pleasure to drive. The vehicle quality is good. I had one small rattle when new that the dealer promptly fixed, other than that there have been no problems. Everything fits and works. I keep track of all my fuel use. The V6 has averaged 25.71mpg since we got it; not as good as my Impala but pretty good for a big car with plenty of throttle. Edmund's is usually right on with their reviews, but I must disagree with their 'lumbering' handling comment. I've found it to be responsive for a car this size. Furthermore, I've test driven most of the cars in this class and believe the Taurus comparable to them. I love the voice commands, especially with the navigation system. Occasionally there will be problems with voice commands if I speak too quickly or if there is a lot of ambient noise--such as a heavy rain--but it works surprisingly well. There are a lot more things that can be done by voice than I use because I do have trouble remembering all the voice commands. 2018 Update: I'm still driving the Taurus and still loving it. I've had no repairs: just routine oil changes, one set of tires and a battery. My average fuel mileage remains 26.2mpg even though I spend half the year in a very urban, heavy traffic environment. The huge trunk has been great for 'snowbirds' who move twice per year. It's such a good road car that we went from Minnesota to Florida via California last year. The only negative I can think of is the auto-dim rear view mirror. It works okay for cars behind on low beam, but if there's a high beams vehicle or the sun on the horizon behind you have to turn the mirror up and not use it. This does not seem to be a problem unique to Ford though. I usually get a new car every five years or so, but I think I'll hang on to this one longer. 2019 Update: Still driving the Taurus. Everything I've said before is true with one big change. At 93,700 miles I need a new steering rack at a cost of $2,500. The dealer said this was normal for the Taurus at around 100,000 miles.
