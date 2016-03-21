Used 2014 Ford Taurus for Sale Near Me

1,893 listings
  • 2014 Ford Taurus SEL in Silver
    2014 Ford Taurus SEL

    75,112 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,293

    $2,545 Below Market
  • 2014 Ford Taurus SE in Gray
    2014 Ford Taurus SE

    93,853 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $8,595

    $2,047 Below Market
  • 2014 Ford Taurus Limited in Silver
    2014 Ford Taurus Limited

    123,524 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $8,491

    $2,640 Below Market
  • 2014 Ford Taurus Limited in Silver
    2014 Ford Taurus Limited

    84,148 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $9,995

    $2,300 Below Market
  • 2014 Ford Taurus SEL in Black
    2014 Ford Taurus SEL

    95,146 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,995

    $1,320 Below Market
  • 2014 Ford Taurus SEL in Black
    2014 Ford Taurus SEL

    14,664 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $13,995

    $2,218 Below Market
  • 2014 Ford Taurus SEL in White
    2014 Ford Taurus SEL

    77,242 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,298

    $2,671 Below Market
  • 2014 Ford Taurus Limited in Dark Blue
    2014 Ford Taurus Limited

    118,335 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $8,995

    $1,464 Below Market
  • 2014 Ford Taurus Limited in Black
    2014 Ford Taurus Limited

    45,248 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $12,500

    $2,303 Below Market
  • 2014 Ford Taurus SEL in Dark Blue
    2014 Ford Taurus SEL

    122,713 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $7,974

    $1,154 Below Market
  • 2014 Ford Taurus SEL in White
    2014 Ford Taurus SEL

    75,486 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $11,995

    $1,164 Below Market
  • 2014 Ford Taurus Limited in Gray
    2014 Ford Taurus Limited

    128,317 miles
    Good Deal

    $9,292

    $1,155 Below Market
  • 2014 Ford Taurus SEL in Dark Blue
    2014 Ford Taurus SEL

    69,077 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer
    Good Deal

    $10,997

    $1,020 Below Market
  • 2014 Ford Taurus SEL in Black
    2014 Ford Taurus SEL

    70,857 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $10,495

    $1,127 Below Market
  • 2014 Ford Taurus Limited in Dark Blue
    2014 Ford Taurus Limited

    58,300 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $12,495

    $1,171 Below Market
  • 2014 Ford Taurus Limited in Silver
    2014 Ford Taurus Limited

    99,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $10,500

    $997 Below Market
  • 2014 Ford Taurus SEL in Dark Red
    2014 Ford Taurus SEL

    24,950 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $15,198

  • 2014 Ford Taurus SEL in Gray
    2014 Ford Taurus SEL

    67,436 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $11,748

    $891 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Taurus

Not a Ford guy, but I love it
Alan,03/21/2016
SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I've had my Taurus SEL for three years and 60,000 miles. I shopped the Impala, 300, Cadenza, Avalon and others before picking the Taurus and am happy with my choice (I went into my search expecting to buy an Impala or Cadenza). Whether I bring my golf buddies and four sets of clubs to the course, or my wife and I cross country, or run a quick trip to the store, it's a comfortable ride and pleasure to drive. The vehicle quality is good. I had one small rattle when new that the dealer promptly fixed, other than that there have been no problems. Everything fits and works. I keep track of all my fuel use. The V6 has averaged 25.71mpg since we got it; not as good as my Impala but pretty good for a big car with plenty of throttle. Edmund's is usually right on with their reviews, but I must disagree with their 'lumbering' handling comment. I've found it to be responsive for a car this size. Furthermore, I've test driven most of the cars in this class and believe the Taurus comparable to them. I love the voice commands, especially with the navigation system. Occasionally there will be problems with voice commands if I speak too quickly or if there is a lot of ambient noise--such as a heavy rain--but it works surprisingly well. There are a lot more things that can be done by voice than I use because I do have trouble remembering all the voice commands. 2018 Update: I'm still driving the Taurus and still loving it. I've had no repairs: just routine oil changes, one set of tires and a battery. My average fuel mileage remains 26.2mpg even though I spend half the year in a very urban, heavy traffic environment. The huge trunk has been great for 'snowbirds' who move twice per year. It's such a good road car that we went from Minnesota to Florida via California last year. The only negative I can think of is the auto-dim rear view mirror. It works okay for cars behind on low beam, but if there's a high beams vehicle or the sun on the horizon behind you have to turn the mirror up and not use it. This does not seem to be a problem unique to Ford though. I usually get a new car every five years or so, but I think I'll hang on to this one longer. 2019 Update: Still driving the Taurus. Everything I've said before is true with one big change. At 93,700 miles I need a new steering rack at a cost of $2,500. The dealer said this was normal for the Taurus at around 100,000 miles.
