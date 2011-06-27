2004 Ford Taurus Review
Type:
Pros & Cons
- Low price, roomy interior, good crash test scores, available as a sedan or a wagon.
- Low-grade interior materials
- doesn't ride, handle or stop as well as top competitors
- poor expected resale value.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,131 - $2,486
Used Taurus for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
No longer a top contender in the midsize car segment, the Taurus is still a decent buy if a low initial price is more important to you than overall refinement and resale value.
2004 Highlights
New front and rear fascias give the Taurus a slightly updated look. Minor interior enhancements include a revised instrument cluster, new steering wheel design and a passenger seat weight sensor for determining airbag deployment.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Ford Taurus.
Most helpful consumer reviews
flymetotheisle,11/05/2011
I am a big fan of this car...Nothing much to write except that it is because of this Ford Taurus SEL that our whole family is alive right now......We survived a rollover crash and all came out without a scratch...the car was considered totalled and with the safety features that Ford has installed in this vehicle I am alive right now to write about it...amazingly to say the least...Thank you....
johnny127,12/08/2014
Have had this car about 5 years and have found it to be very reliable. Corrosion resistance has been very good, as we live in the rust belt and on a dirt road. Car has about 130k on it. One weak point on this car is the rear coil springs. They sag prematurely even with no load in the rear and cause the tires to wear unevenly. We've had no mechanical problems with the transmission, though I wouldn't consider it a top performer compared to others in its class. Gas mileage is adequate but, again, I think others in it's class do better. The styling and road hugging ability is about as exciting as vanilla, but it gets you where you need to go.
bsr2,06/16/2014
I bought a 2004 Taurus SE 3.0L. I paid $400 for it. Second owner. I put new rear brakes in myself for $124. I bought the car at 209000. It's now up to 306000, all highway km. The windows quit working at one point, simple design flaw in the boot between car and drivers door. 10 min fix have windows working. This car will not stop. Still doesn't leak oil, shifts nice. The car is still tight. It's alright for comfort and the road noise is rather quiet. I doubt I'll buy another, but this car doesn't owe me a dime.
Jaxflguy,11/19/2010
Since new, this car has not had one issue or problem. There is not a squeak or rattle to be found. Very reliable comfortable car. Safe. You can't go wrong for the price with these cars. Proud to own another Ford and will purchase one again!
Features & Specs
See all Used 2004 Ford Taurus features & specs
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 4900 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 4900 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
201 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
201 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Taurus
Related Used 2004 Ford Taurus info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
- 2019 Taurus
- 2020 Ranger
- 2019 Ford EcoSport
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2019
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Mustang
- 2020 Edge