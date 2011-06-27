  1. Home
2004 Ford Taurus Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Low price, roomy interior, good crash test scores, available as a sedan or a wagon.
  • Low-grade interior materials
  • doesn't ride, handle or stop as well as top competitors
  • poor expected resale value.
Edmunds' Expert Review

No longer a top contender in the midsize car segment, the Taurus is still a decent buy if a low initial price is more important to you than overall refinement and resale value.

2004 Highlights

New front and rear fascias give the Taurus a slightly updated look. Minor interior enhancements include a revised instrument cluster, new steering wheel design and a passenger seat weight sensor for determining airbag deployment.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Ford Taurus.

5(56%)
4(32%)
3(10%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.4
148 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 148 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Thanks to this car, 5 people survived a rollover crash....
flymetotheisle,11/05/2011
I am a big fan of this car...Nothing much to write except that it is because of this Ford Taurus SEL that our whole family is alive right now......We survived a rollover crash and all came out without a scratch...the car was considered totalled and with the safety features that Ford has installed in this vehicle I am alive right now to write about it...amazingly to say the least...Thank you....
Very good
johnny127,12/08/2014
Have had this car about 5 years and have found it to be very reliable. Corrosion resistance has been very good, as we live in the rust belt and on a dirt road. Car has about 130k on it. One weak point on this car is the rear coil springs. They sag prematurely even with no load in the rear and cause the tires to wear unevenly. We've had no mechanical problems with the transmission, though I wouldn't consider it a top performer compared to others in its class. Gas mileage is adequate but, again, I think others in it's class do better. The styling and road hugging ability is about as exciting as vanilla, but it gets you where you need to go.
2004 Tardus
bsr2,06/16/2014
I bought a 2004 Taurus SE 3.0L. I paid $400 for it. Second owner. I put new rear brakes in myself for $124. I bought the car at 209000. It's now up to 306000, all highway km. The windows quit working at one point, simple design flaw in the boot between car and drivers door. 10 min fix have windows working. This car will not stop. Still doesn't leak oil, shifts nice. The car is still tight. It's alright for comfort and the road noise is rather quiet. I doubt I'll buy another, but this car doesn't owe me a dime.
Very Reliable well built car!
Jaxflguy,11/19/2010
Since new, this car has not had one issue or problem. There is not a squeak or rattle to be found. Very reliable comfortable car. Safe. You can't go wrong for the price with these cars. Proud to own another Ford and will purchase one again!
See all 148 reviews of the 2004 Ford Taurus
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 4900 rpm
See all Used 2004 Ford Taurus features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2004 Ford Taurus

Used 2004 Ford Taurus Overview

The Used 2004 Ford Taurus is offered in the following submodels: Taurus Sedan, Taurus Wagon. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A), SES 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A), SEL 4dr Sedan w/Duratec (3.0L 6cyl 4A), SES 4dr Sedan w/Duratec (3.0L 6cyl 4A), SE 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A), LX 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A), SE 4dr Wagon w/Duratec (3.0L 6cyl 4A), and SEL 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Ford Taurus?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Ford Tauruses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Ford Taurus for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Ford Taurus.

Can't find a used 2004 Ford Tauruss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Taurus for sale - 1 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $10,393.

Find a used Ford for sale - 4 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $20,379.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Taurus for sale - 1 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $20,999.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 8 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $25,414.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Ford Taurus?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Taurus lease specials

