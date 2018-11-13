2019 Ford Taurus
What’s new
- A power-adjustable steering wheel and power rear sunshade are no longer available
- Part of the sixth Taurus generation introduced for 2010
Pros & Cons
- Rides comfortably and quietly on the highway
- The giant trunk is one of the roomiest in the large sedan class
- Available all-wheel drive for enhanced wet-weather traction
- Performance SHO model handles reasonably well
- The interior doesn't seem as airy or spacious as it should
- Most models feel slow and ponderous when driving around turns
- SHO is not as quick as big-engine rivals
- Seats sit unusually high and offer a poor view out front
Which Taurus does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating6.8 / 10
The Taurus is one of the better-known nameplates in the car business. Alas, much of that renown comes from past deeds instead of present success. This generation Ford Taurus, which the 2019 model represents, dates back a decade. It hasn't received many updates either, other than a face-lift in 2013 and the adoption of the Sync 3 infotainment interface in 2016.
To its credit, the Taurus remains compelling for a few reasons. The ride is very comfortable, even in the high-octane SHO version, which features larger wheels and a sport-tuned suspension. We also like certain aspects of the interior, with high-quality materials, a quiet ride, and easy entry and exit. The Sync 3 system is another highlight. We think it's one of the most intuitive user interfaces on the market.
However, the Taurus has numerous drawbacks, adding up to a car that is not suited for everyone. The cabin feels unusually tight for such a large vehicle, especially in the back seat. The tall rear bench and short roof reduce headroom, and there's not much legroom either. Even in its lowest position, the driver sits unusually high and looks down at the dashboard or out the window. Ford's decision to remove features — the power-adjustable steering wheel and power rear sunshade have been nixed for 2019 — is perplexing as the car ages and naturally loses ground to newer large sedan competitors.
The 2019 Ford Taurus isn't a bad car, but nearly every one of its rivals is newer and more competent. The redesigned Toyota Avalon and recently refreshed Kia Cadenza are comfortable cruisers that offer more room, while the Dodge Charger remains a good choice if you want some muscle-car flair.
Ford Taurus models
The 2019 Ford Taurus is a five-passenger large sedan sold in four trim levels. The base SE is modestly equipped, which is why buyers looking for 21st-century tech should strongly consider the next-level SEL. It counts rear parking sensors, dual-zone climate control and puddle lamps among its upgrades. The Limited is significantly more expensive since it comes with items that are optional for the SEL, plus additional luxury features. The SHO is a different beast entirely, marrying most of the Limited's features with a high-performance V6 and a sport suspension.
For power, the SE relies on a 3.5-liter V6 engine (288 horsepower, 254 pound-feet of torque) paired to a six-speed automatic transmission. Standard features include 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, an exterior keyless-access keypad, six-way power-adjustable front seats (with manual recline and lumbar adjustment), 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks, a driver information display, a rearview camera, Sync voice controls, Bluetooth, a 4.2-inch central display, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player and two USB ports.
Stepping up to the SEL adds LED daytime running lights, body-colored heated mirrors with puddle lamps, rear parking sensors, remote engine start, dual-zone automatic climate control, upgraded cloth upholstery and interior trim, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, and satellite radio. Leather upholstery paired with heated front seats is available as a stand-alone option.
The SEL can also be had with the Equipment Group 201A option package, which adds keyless entry and ignition, an additional center speaker for the audio system and the Sync 3 infotainment system, which includes an 8-inch touchscreen and smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
The more luxurious Taurus Limited gets you all the Equipment Group 201A items, plus 19-inch alloy wheels, automatic high-beam control, automatic wipers, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and driver-side mirror, power-adjustable pedals, leather upholstery, heated and ventilated 10-way power front seats, driver-seat memory settings, heated second-row seats, a heated steering wheel, ambient interior lighting, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, and a premium Sony audio system with HD radio.
Limited models can also be had with the Driver Assist option package, which includes adaptive cruise control, an automated parallel parking system, a forward collision warning system, and lane departure warning and intervention. Stand-alone options for both the SEL and the Limited include 20-inch alloy wheels, a sunroof, a rear spoiler and a navigation system.
The sporty SHO starts with most of the Limited's standard equipment and adds all-wheel drive, a turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 engine (365 horsepower, 350 pound-feet of torque), a sport-tuned suspension, exclusive 20-inch wheels, xenon headlights, black exterior trim, a rear spoiler, dual exhaust tips, unique leather upholstery and interior trim, and steering wheel-mounted shift paddles.
Most Limited options are also available for the SHO, along with a SHO Performance package that adds a revised final-drive ratio for quicker acceleration, summer performance tires, stiffer suspension tuning, upgraded brake pads, special steering tuning, an enhanced stability control system with a Track mode, and simulated-suede trim on the steering wheel.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|6.8 / 10
|Driving
|7.0
|Comfort
|6.5
|Interior
|6.0
|Utility
|7.5
|Technology
|7.5
Driving7.0
Acceleration7.5
Braking7.5
Steering6.0
Handling7.5
Drivability8.0
Comfort6.5
Seat comfort6.5
Ride comfort8.0
Noise & vibration8.0
Climate control6.0
Interior6.0
Ease of use7.0
Getting in/getting out8.0
Driving position4.5
Roominess6.0
Visibility5.5
Quality7.5
Utility7.5
Small-item storage6.5
Cargo space8.0
Child safety seat accommodation8.0
Technology7.5
Smartphone integration8.0
Driver aids7.0
Voice control8.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Ford Taurus.
Trending topics in reviews
- comfort
- driving experience
- road noise
- fuel efficiency
Most helpful consumer reviews
They are not making them any more Big mistake, I'll have to go to another make
Just baught my 2nd taurus i had a 2015 taurus limited that i never had as problem with,86,560 miles traded her in for the 2019 SHO AND I AM IN LOVE WITHE THE LADY. RIDES LIKE A LUXURY CAR BUT has all the power you will ever need fast fun comfortable car. I LOVE THIS CAR!!!! PEARL WHITE BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR AND TRIM and the rims sexy!!!!!
Love this car. I traded a 2015 Mustang GT 50 Anniversary on this as I wanted a car that could actually carry more than 2 people. It's quiet, has more than enough power, gets decent gas mileage and looks great. With heated and adjustable steering wheel and pedal, seat memory, heated and cooled seats and Sync 3, it has all I need and want. (SHO would have been nice but hard to find).
Solid, smooth and quiet. Only concern I have is fuel economy is a bit subpar
Features & Specs
|SHO 4dr Sedan AWD
3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$42,975
|MPG
|16 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|365 hp @ 5500 rpm
|SEL 4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$30,230
|MPG
|18 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|288 hp @ 6500 rpm
|SE 4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$27,800
|MPG
|18 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|288 hp @ 6500 rpm
|SEL 4dr Sedan AWD
3.5L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$32,080
|MPG
|17 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|288 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Taurus safety features:
- Active Park Assist
- Guides the Taurus into an adjacent parallel parking spot using proximity sensors and automated steering.
- Collision Warning with Brake Support
- Warns the driver and automatically applies the brakes if advanced safety systems determine a front collision is imminent.
- Blind-Spot Information System
- Illuminates a light on the side mirrors when a vehicle enters the Taurus' blind spot. Sounds an alert if the turn signal is activated.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|11.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Ford Taurus vs. the competition
Ford Taurus vs. Ford Fusion
The Ford Fusion is the Taurus' smaller sibling, but passengers might actually find it more spacious. The Fusion is quite roomy against its midsize competitors, while the Taurus feels positively claustrophobic. The Fusion's sharp handling means it's generally more fun to drive, too. Its lower price and more efficient engines equate to a lower cost of ownership.
Ford Taurus vs. Chevrolet Impala
The Chevrolet Impala isn't the newest kid on the block, but continuous improvements since its 2014 redesign keep it from becoming stale. Ride comfort is superlative, and the interior is much roomier than the Taurus'. As long as you skip the middling four-cylinder engine, the Impala is the clear winner here.
Ford Taurus vs. Dodge Charger
Like the Taurus, the Dodge Charger is a large sedan that isn't as roomy on the inside as its exterior dimensions suggest. It's still suitable for four adults, but the wide selection of high-performance engines make it clear that the driver is the most important. A muscular V6 is standard, but enthusiasts will be drawn to one of the three available V8s, with power outputs ranging from 370 horsepower to 707 hp.
FAQ
Is the Ford Taurus a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Ford Taurus?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Ford Taurus:
Is the Ford Taurus reliable?
Is the 2019 Ford Taurus a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Ford Taurus?
The least-expensive 2019 Ford Taurus is the 2019 Ford Taurus SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $27,800.
Other versions include:
- SHO 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $42,975
- SEL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $30,230
- SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $27,800
- SEL 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $32,080
- Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $39,160
- Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $37,310
What are the different models of Ford Taurus?
More about the 2019 Ford Taurus
"They don't make 'em like they used to." For those who think this saying applies to cars, we present the 2019 Ford Taurus, a car that delivers the values of a traditional large American sedan: comfortable ride, big cabin, and a trunk large enough to qualify for its own ZIP code. In a market flooded with small, high-tech, fuel-efficient cars, the Taurus has an old-school vibe that will resonate with some buyers.
Unfortunately, it's the current-generation Taurus' 10th year of production, and the Taurus is showing its age in ways that aren't so commendable. And other large sedans do a better job with more fuel-efficient powertrains, better driving dynamics, newer technology and nicer cabin trim.
The Taurus offers two engine choices. Most trims are powered by a 3.5-liter V6 producing 288 horsepower and 254 pound-feet of torque, matched to a six-speed automatic. Front-wheel drive is standard with this engine; all-wheel drive is optional on all but the base model. If you want a bit more pep in your step, the Taurus SHO abides. As its Super High Output designation suggests, the Taurus SHO is the performance-centric model in the lineup, boasting a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 that produces a rousing 365 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque. All-wheel drive is standard on this beast.
The more sedate Taurus variants start with the SE model. Standard features include automatic headlights, power front seats and a pair of USB ports. As you might have gathered, the SE is fairly basic, and shoppers looking for a large sedan with a dash of luxury should step up to the next-level SEL. It doesn't cost much to upgrade to the SEL, but a considerable number of features are added, including dual-zone climate control, rear parking sensors and satellite radio. SEL models can be ordered with the Equipment Group 201A package, which counts the Sync 3 infotainment system among its perks.
For increased passenger comfort, consider the high-end Limited model. Perforated leather upholstery, blind-spot monitoring, and heated and ventilated front seats are all present. Although the Taurus SHO is pricier, its sporty additions transform the character of this car from highway cruiser to bruiser. In addition to the performance motor, the SHO adds larger wheels, a sport-tuned suspension and paddle shifters.
The Taurus SHO is certainly more fun to drive than the rest of the lineup, but it isn't quite as thrilling as high-performance versions of some of its competitors. Standard models fit the Taurus' stately character a little better, with a comfortable ride, roomy cabin and low noise levels. Overall, it's not as high-tech and splashy as newer rivals, but that might be a benefit for its customer base. If you decide the 2019 Ford Taurus is the large sedan for you, make sure to use Edmunds' pricing and inventory tools to find a perfect match.
2019 Ford Taurus Overview
The 2019 Ford Taurus is offered in the following submodels: Taurus Sedan, Taurus SHO. Available styles include SHO 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), SEL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SEL 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A).
What do people think of the 2019 Ford Taurus?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Ford Taurus and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Taurus 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Taurus.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Ford Taurus and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Taurus featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Ford Taurus?
Which 2019 Ford Tauruses are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Ford Taurus for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Ford Taurus.
Can't find a new 2019 Ford Tauruss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Ford Taurus for sale - 4 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $14,779.
Find a new Ford for sale - 4 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $10,948.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Ford Taurus?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Ford lease specials
