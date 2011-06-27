Used 2017 Ford Taurus for Sale Near Me
- $15,999Great Deal | $2,156 below market
2017 Ford Taurus SEL7,875 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Off Lease Only Miami - Miami / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $3963 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Taurus SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP2E87HG133002
Stock: M304716
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- $14,488Great Deal | $3,724 below market
2017 Ford Taurus Limited41,787 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Haims Motors - Lauderdale Lakes / Florida
~~~VEHICLE LOCATED IN FORT LAUDERDALE~~~ 2000 North State Road 7 Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33313 BEST DEAL DURING THESE TOUGH TIMES *** NEW TIRES*** LIMITED*** WON'T LAST ***LIKE NEW CONDITION*** CLEAN LEATHER INTERIOR*** BACKUP CAMERA*** VERY CLEAN***ASK FOR OUR EXTENDED WARRANTY!!! Best Deal!! Won't Last Long!!! Like New 2017 Ford Taurus Limited. Bluetooth. Ice cold A/C. Well maintained interior. Front wheel drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Taurus Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP2F81HG120969
Stock: 120969
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- $13,942Great Deal | $3,161 below market
2017 Ford Taurus SEL41,700 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Project One Autogroup - Carlstadt / New Jersey
VISIT WWW.PROJECTONEAUTO.COM TO VIEW MORE PICTURES 2017 FORD TAURUS SEL FWD - 41,700 MILES - WHITE GOLD EX TERIOR / BLACK INTERIOR BUY AND DRIVE WORRY FREE! Own this CARFAX 1-Owner and Buyback Guarantee Qualified Taurus today, worry free with the balance of the factory 5 Year / 60,000 Mile Warranty Included! EXCLUSIVE OPTIONS! Comes equipped with: Navigation system, Back up camera, Bluetooth connectivity, Built in WiFi hotspot, Digital Dual-zone climate control, Premium sound system, Auxiliary input, Satellite radio, 18 Aluminum wheels, 3.5L DOHC V6, Front wheel drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Taurus SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP2E84HG118070
Stock: 13725
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-10-2020
- $14,499Great Deal | $2,078 below market
2017 Ford Taurus SEL23,490 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Off Lease Only Orlando - Orlando / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $4786 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Taurus SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP2E85HG134973
Stock: O299032
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-29-2020
- $16,999Great Deal | $2,429 below market
2017 Ford Taurus SEL29,814 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Off Lease Only Miami - Miami / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $2866 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Taurus SEL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP2H8XHG114598
Stock: M308331
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- $16,150Great Deal | $3,357 below market
Certified 2017 Ford Taurus SEL37,231 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Long McArthur - Salina / Kansas
3.5L V6 Engine6 Speed Automatic w/ SelectshiftDune Cloth SeatingDaytime Running LightsIntelligent Access w/ Push Button StartPower Adjustable PedalsSYNC 3 w/ 8 inch TouchscreenInstrument Panel Center Channel SpeakerDual-zone Automatic Climate ControlsAuto-dimming Rear View MirrorLeather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift KnobPower Driver & Passenger SeatsHeated Power Adjustable Side View MirrorsRear View Camera w/ Reverse Sensing SystemSecuricode Keyless Entry KeypadSirius XM Satellite Radio CapabilitiesRemote StartFord Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Transferable Warranty* Roadside Assistance* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement* 172 Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $100* Vehicle History* Please call 785-823-2237 or text 785-378-5031 to verify availability. We're happy to answer any questions. It's worth the call or text!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Taurus SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP2E84HG109899
Stock: AU6373
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- Price Drop$15,682Great Deal | $2,283 below market
2017 Ford Taurus SEL34,921 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Prestige Auto Mall - Cuyahoga Falls / Ohio
SEL**ONE OWNER**CLEAN CARFAX**3.5L V6 ENGINE**6-SPD AUTO TRANS**LEATHER SEATS**HEATED FRONT SEATS**BACKUP CAMERA**REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM**SYNC w/ MYFORD TOUCHSCREEN**18 ALLOY WHEELS**PUSH BUTTON START**REMOTE START SYSTEM**STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS**KELYESS ACCESS**DUAL-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL** Complimentary 6 Month/6,000 Mile Warranty with every Car!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Taurus SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP2E86HG125442
Stock: MB2482
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- Price Drop$13,988Great Deal | $1,924 below market
2017 Ford Taurus SEL71,164 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Randy Curnow Buick GMC - Kansas City / Kansas
Welcome to Randy Curnow Buick GMC. All of our preowned vehicles are hand picked and inspected for your peace of mind. This Ford is equipped with the following options:CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift 3.5L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHC18/27 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Taurus SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP2E88HG113339
Stock: 212157
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- $17,975Great Deal | $1,660 below market
2017 Ford Taurus SEL26,056 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Miles Chevrolet - Decatur / Illinois
CARFAX One-Owner. 4 / All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, Navigation, Rear vision camera, Leather, Heated Seats, Bluetooth phone, Taurus SEL, 4D Sedan, 3.5L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHC, 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift, AWD, Oxford White, Charcoal Black w/Heated Leather-Trimmed Front Bucket Seats, Navigation System.Odometer is 22961 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Taurus SEL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP2H87HG112582
Stock: HG112582P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- $12,995Great Deal | $2,845 below market
2017 Ford Taurus Limited60,415 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Best Buy Motors - Lafayette / Indiana
LEATHER INTERIOR HEATED SEATS HEATED STEERING WHEEL NAVIGATION FULLY LOADED MUST SEE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Taurus Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP2F8XHG130304
Stock: 3932
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $17,330Great Deal | $1,809 below market
2017 Ford Taurus SEL29,772 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Uptown Motorcars Chevrolet - Slinger / Wisconsin
MARKET BASED PRICING IS JUST THE BEGINNING.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Taurus SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP2E88HG120758
Stock: S2569
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-06-2020
- $16,691Great Deal | $1,867 below market
2017 Ford Taurus SEL15,436 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Ray Skillman Westside Genesis - Indianapolis / Indiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Taurus SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP2E88HG137429
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$16,988Great Deal | $2,128 below market
2017 Ford Taurus SEL37,539 milesDelivery available*
Silverthorne Ford - Robinson / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Taurus SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP2E85HG112603
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,995Great Deal | $1,492 below market
2017 Ford Taurus SE65,754 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Nearly New Auto and Truck - Green Bay / Wisconsin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Taurus SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP2D83HG140398
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,995Great Deal | $1,376 below market
2017 Ford Taurus SE63,961 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Firmin Ford - Laurens / South Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Taurus SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP2D94HG105765
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $16,999Great Deal | $1,557 below market
2017 Ford Taurus Limited45,764 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bob Chapman Ford - Marysville / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Taurus Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP2J87HG110549
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $18,900
2017 Ford Taurus Limited11,280 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Imports Unlimited - Wallingford / Connecticut
Sunroof Navigation Ventilated & Heated Leather Seats Rear Leather Heated Seats Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel Back-Up Camera w/Sonar Park Assist Front & Rear Apple Car Play/Android Link Touchscreen Display Satellite Radio/Sirius XM Radio HD Radio/FM/AM/CD Bluetooth/AUX/USB (2) APPS (Pandora Weather etc.) Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/controls Cruise Control w/steering wheel controls Paddle Shifters Adjustable Pedals Remote Start Memory Seating (2) Push-Start Ignition Power Trunk/Tailgate Heated Exterior Mirrors Turn-Signal Mirrors Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat Automatic Headlights Automatic Climate Control Traction Control Anti-Theft Alarm System Power Doors/Locks/Mirrors Digital Speedometer ABS Brake System Front & Rear Airbags Low Tire Pressure Monitor Trunk Release Button Digital/Analog Display Key fob Controls (Trunk/Hood) 12V DC Power Outlets (1) Tinted Windows TAURUS Doorstills
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Taurus Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP2F89HG123358
Stock: FH123358
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $11,995
2017 Ford Taurus SEL64,460 milesDelivery available*
The Internet Car Lot Council Bluffs - Council Bluffs / Iowa
This 2017 Ford Taurus 4dr SEL FWD features a 3.5L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Flex Fuel engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is White Gold Metallic with a Charcoal Black Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sliding Rear Window, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Taurus SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP2E86HG139941
Stock: 139941FA71333
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020