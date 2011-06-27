  1. Home
Used 1999 Ford Taurus LX Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)272.0/416.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque170 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle38.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room55.8 in.
Front shoulder room57.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.2 in.
Rear hip Room56.3 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.6 in.
Measurements
Length197.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity1250 lbs.
Curb weight3329 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.8 cu.ft.
Height55.1 in.
Wheel base108.5 in.
Width73.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Tropic Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Prairie Tan Clearcoat Metallic
  • Graphite Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Prairie Tan
