Used 2007 Ford Taurus for Sale Near Me

2007 Ford Taurus SE 4D Sedan Gold FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vulcan 3.0L V6 12VClean CARFAX.** New Arrival - Call for more Info **, **ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX**, **NON-SMOKER**, **HEATED MIRRORS**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **LOCAL TRADE**, ***WE DELIVER ANYWHERE!!!***.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Odometer is 14235 miles below market average! 20/27 City/Highway MPG

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Ford Taurus SE Fleet with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Trip Computer .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FAFP53UX7A177022

Stock: TT200285B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-16-2020