Used 2018 Ford Taurus for Sale Near Me

Big Star Ford - Manvel / Texas

If you need the practicality of a well-appointed, well-engineered and crisp-handling family-sized four-door that also offers a choice of fuel-efficient four-or six-cylinder engines and available all-wheel drive, this 2018 Ford Taurus SEL merits serious consideration for a spot in your garage. This vehicle is priced to sell very FAST! Don't miss out on this steal! Come schedule your test drive TODAY! We are located at 17717 south freeway, Manvel, TX 77578.CARFAX One-Owner.Big Star Ford is pumped up to offer this superb 2018 Ford Taurus. White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat SEL FWDRecent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 29429 miles below market average!18/27 City/Highway MPGCall our Internet team at 877-683-0816 for a VIP appointment. Stop by today for an exceptional car buying experience. Located at 17717 South FWY, Manvel, TX 77578.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Ford Taurus SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FAHP2E88JG142281

Stock: TG142281

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-10-2020