Used 2018 Ford Taurus for Sale Near Me

  • 2018 Ford Taurus SEL in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Ford Taurus SEL

    14,100 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $18,800

    Details
  • 2018 Ford Taurus Limited in Gold
    used

    2018 Ford Taurus Limited

    16,951 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $20,995

    Details
  • 2018 Ford Taurus Limited in Gold
    used

    2018 Ford Taurus Limited

    17,528 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $21,936

    $2,438 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford Taurus Limited in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Ford Taurus Limited

    11,605 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $22,000

    $4,645 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford Taurus SHO in Black
    used

    2018 Ford Taurus SHO

    49,736 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $22,000

    $3,421 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford Taurus Limited in Black
    certified

    2018 Ford Taurus Limited

    12,062 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $22,931

    $3,333 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford Taurus Limited in Black
    used

    2018 Ford Taurus Limited

    42,424 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $15,197

    $2,542 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford Taurus SEL in White
    used

    2018 Ford Taurus SEL

    63,300 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $15,695

    $2,180 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford Taurus Limited in Silver
    used

    2018 Ford Taurus Limited

    44,646 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $15,930

    $2,071 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford Taurus SEL in Gold
    certified

    2018 Ford Taurus SEL

    15,369 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $18,195

    $1,976 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford Taurus SEL in White
    certified

    2018 Ford Taurus SEL

    25,948 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $17,995

    $2,626 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford Taurus SEL in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Ford Taurus SEL

    23,554 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $18,788

    $2,510 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford Taurus SE in Gray
    used

    2018 Ford Taurus SE

    60,232 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $14,595

    $2,115 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford Taurus SEL in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Ford Taurus SEL

    63,758 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $15,997

    $2,550 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford Taurus SEL in Gold
    used

    2018 Ford Taurus SEL

    31,888 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $18,000

    $2,542 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford Taurus SEL in Black
    used

    2018 Ford Taurus SEL

    20,684 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $17,988

    $2,131 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford Taurus SEL in Silver
    used

    2018 Ford Taurus SEL

    54,225 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $14,500

    $2,179 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford Taurus SEL in Black
    used

    2018 Ford Taurus SEL

    39,408 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $16,270

    $2,336 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Taurus

Read recent reviews for the Ford Taurus
Overall Consumer Rating
4.411 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 11 reviews
  • 5
    (73%)
  • 3
    (18%)
  • 2
    (9%)
Its a Taurus stupid, affordable and reliable!
Mr. Chris,01/28/2019
SEL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
It's so nice these Bozos at Edmunds are talking bad about this car, because the price only gets better for me. I have had two Taurus in the past and drove them over 10 years each with no problems, other than replacing a starter after nine years. These Taurus are not expensive Mercedes or BMW's, they are solid reliable quality transportation at a good price. After trading my last Taurus for a 2015 Ford Fusion SE, it's so nice to have my Taurus back! This 2018 Taurus SEL is the best car I ever drove.. It is solid, safe, with plenty of power, and it will get 28 MPG on the highway all day long with much extra power. The Taurus has plenty of room for long trips, and you won't have to be pulled out by your wife when you get home from work. The FWD Taurus will get you anywhere you have to go with great traction. Forget the "made in Mexico" Fusion, six recalls in four years, no power, and you need a can opener to get in and out just to save 3mpg and that is if you drive it easy. I'm sure the Avalon may have extra fancy features but you are going to pay for them fancy buttons too starting at $38,000 with no discounts. Yes I give the 2018-2019 Taurus five stars and it won't break your bank account paying for it.
Report abuse
