Used 2018 Ford Taurus for Sale Near Me
1,893 listings
- 14,100 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,800
- 16,951 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,995
- 17,528 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,936$2,438 Below Market
- 11,605 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$22,000$4,645 Below Market
- 49,736 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,000$3,421 Below Market
- certified
2018 Ford Taurus Limited12,062 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,931$3,333 Below Market
- 42,424 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,197$2,542 Below Market
- 63,300 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$15,695$2,180 Below Market
- 44,646 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,930$2,071 Below Market
- certified
2018 Ford Taurus SEL15,369 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,195$1,976 Below Market
- certified
2018 Ford Taurus SEL25,948 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$17,995$2,626 Below Market
- 23,554 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,788$2,510 Below Market
- 60,232 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$14,595$2,115 Below Market
- 63,758 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,997$2,550 Below Market
- 31,888 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$18,000$2,542 Below Market
- 20,684 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,988$2,131 Below Market
- 54,225 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,500$2,179 Below Market
- 39,408 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,270$2,336 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Taurus
Overall Consumer Rating4.411 Reviews
Mr. Chris,01/28/2019
SEL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
It's so nice these Bozos at Edmunds are talking bad about this car, because the price only gets better for me. I have had two Taurus in the past and drove them over 10 years each with no problems, other than replacing a starter after nine years. These Taurus are not expensive Mercedes or BMW's, they are solid reliable quality transportation at a good price. After trading my last Taurus for a 2015 Ford Fusion SE, it's so nice to have my Taurus back! This 2018 Taurus SEL is the best car I ever drove.. It is solid, safe, with plenty of power, and it will get 28 MPG on the highway all day long with much extra power. The Taurus has plenty of room for long trips, and you won't have to be pulled out by your wife when you get home from work. The FWD Taurus will get you anywhere you have to go with great traction. Forget the "made in Mexico" Fusion, six recalls in four years, no power, and you need a can opener to get in and out just to save 3mpg and that is if you drive it easy. I'm sure the Avalon may have extra fancy features but you are going to pay for them fancy buttons too starting at $38,000 with no discounts. Yes I give the 2018-2019 Taurus five stars and it won't break your bank account paying for it.
