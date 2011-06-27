  1. Home
2002 Ford Taurus Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent value for the money, high level of safety equipment and crash protection, available as a sedan or a wagon, usually discounted with rebates and incentives.
  • Rental car stigma, poor expected resale value, no rear disc brakes on the sedan.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The Ford Taurus is a solid choice in a family sedan. If you value feature content and domestic origin more than build quality and predicted future worth, this is a great car to consider.

Vehicle overview

For several years now, the Taurus has been the Yankee entry in the midsize car sales war. It's like the WWF, but for family cars. Each year, the Taurus jumps into the ring to duke it out with the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry. The goal? To earn that prestigious title of "best-selling car in America." But even with substantial fleet sales numbers to prop up the figures, it hasn't won a match since the mid-1990s.

Available as either a sedan or a wagon, Taurus comes in a wide variety of configurations. Sedans come in LX, SE, SES or SEL trims, while wagons can be equipped as SE or SEL models only. Standard on the Taurus LX are floor mats, V6 engine, air conditioning, rear defogger, power windows and locks, stereo, anti-theft system and tilt steering wheel. SE adds aluminum wheels, safety approach lamps, power driver seat, cruise control, a CD player and remote keyless entry. With SES, buyers get illuminated visor mirrors, split-folding rear seat and antilock brakes. Order the SES Deluxe package and enjoy a 200-horsepower V6 engine, five-passenger seating, a rear spoiler and leather-wrapped steering wheel. In some regions of the country, Ford will even include a free moonroof or leather upholstery on the SES. Step up to SEL, and you'll set yourself apart with machined aluminum wheels, a six-disc in-dash CD changer and automatic climate control. Free leather or a no-charge moonroof, or both, are available in various areas of the country.

Powertrains include the 3.0-liter Vulcan and 3.0-liter Duratec V6s. The main difference between the two engines is the cylinder heads. The base Vulcan has two valves per cylinder, while the Duratec has four valves per cylinder. The four-valve motor makes 200 horsepower at 5,650 rpm and 200 pound-feet of torque at 4,400 rpm. The base engine makes do with 155 horsepower at 4,900 rpm and 185 lb-ft at 3,950 rpm. Both engines are mated to a four-speed automatic and meet low-emission-vehicle (LEV) standards in California and the Northeastern states. For 2002, the Vulcan motor also gets better fuel economy than before.

The Taurus benefits from a major emphasis on safety. Ford's Personal Safety System is the main feature of note in the Taurus. It's a collection of components that allows the car to understand the nature of a crash more fully and factors in whether or not the seatbelts are in use. With the system, the dual-stage airbags inflate at two different rates, depending on the situation. Additionally, safety belts are equipped with pre-tensioners that are designed to help reduce the risk of force-related injuries in a crash. The Taurus also offers power-adjustable brake and accelerator pedals, allowing drivers of smaller stature to move the pedals toward their feet rather than moving the seat too close to the steering wheel. Side-impact airbags, antilock brakes and traction control are also available. And before one of the kids gets trapped in the trunk, show them the glow-in-the-dark trunk release handle so they'll be able to let themselves out.

We give the Taurus high marks in the ride and handling department. On the road, the car transmits truly usable feedback to the wheel, letting the driver know what is happening with the tires. The Taurus has a compliant suspension with excellent rebound shock valving for spirited canyon driving, yet without the harshness that can render a cross-country drive unenjoyable. Drive the Taurus into a turn, prod the throttle, and the car responds in a predictable manner. But who drives a Taurus like that? Fortunately, on the highway, passengers are treated to a comfortably smooth ride.

The Honda Accord and Volkswagen Passat edged the Taurus out in our most recent family sedan comparison test, and the Taurus also has a certain rental car stigma attached to it. However, Ford's family sedan is still an excellent value, and we wouldn't hesitate recommending one to a shopper in this class.

2002 Highlights

Floor mats become standard on all Taurus models, and the base V6 benefits from improved fuel economy. All but the base LX get security approach lamps, while LX and SE come standard with six-passenger seating. A slew of no-charge options are available on various Taurus models for 2002: SE gets a free power driver seat and CD player; SES comes with free leather or a moonroof (regionally available); SEL adds leather or moonroof, or both (regionally available). SEL also has standard adjustable pedals for 2002. A new SEL Wagon debuts. A new SEL premium package includes a Mach audio system, side airbags and traction control. Optional on SES and SEL is a new Luxury and Convenience group, which provides an auto-dimming rearview mirror with compass and heated side mirrors. Four new colors round out the list of changes.

Comfotable, Reliable, Very Strong Engine and Drivtrain
rochev,01/11/2014
I have had two Taurus's. Neither have ever given me a single issue. My '02 SE has 175,000 miles of trouble free driving. People complain about the transmission but they don't change the fluid and filter like you're supposed to. I have done that every 30k miles and haven't had an issue on either. My last one died at 180k miles when it was totaled. It is missed every day. This car always starts even well below 0 degrees (F) nothing rattles, interior build has held up since new. Only down side I can think of is these cars have weak struts. Other than that, if you change the transmission fluid like you should, you'll have one of the most reliable cars built.
2002 SES
dom52,10/06/2014
This car replaced my 2001 Oldsmobile Alero and i couldn't be happier. I bought this car at 179,000+ as of late last year and up until now i have added 5,000+ miles. This car is equipped with the Duratec 30 engine, and the AX4N automatic transmission. Both are in pristine condition and show no signs of failing. Appropriate driving habits and maintenance, this car will last. Change the oil frequently(use whatever is shown on the oil cap), change filters, etc. and this car will be reliable. Another tip: Use the E brake(a peddle with a handle release) before setting the car in Park, less stress on the transmission.
2002 Taurus SES
GreginCT,08/25/2008
Purchased in 2006 with 47K. In 2 years, I've driven it 40,000 miles. Cam shaft synchronizer, water leaking into blower motor and warping rotors have been the problem. Otherwise, starts and runs fine. I get 23-24 mpg city and 25-27 all around. I've gotten 30 mpg on the highway in winter time. Cheap to buy, run, insure and fuel. As someone earlier pointed out, it's not exactly the target for car thieves. Good, reliable, low cost transportation. My third Taurus. Buy this car and spend your money on other things.
Excellent Car
Craig,12/07/2008
I puchased by Taurus new with 14 miles on it and I currently have just shy of 150,000 miles on the odometer. The only thing that has went bad was a door lock actuator that was replaced under warranty at about 60k miles (bought extended warranty). Take care of the filters and change the plugs/wires at 100k and these cars will last you a long time as they are very reliable.
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 4900 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 4900 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
157 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 4900 rpm
See all Used 2002 Ford Taurus features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

