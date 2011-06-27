Vehicle overview

Back in the mid-'80s, Ford fielded the Taurus to battle the hot-selling Honda Accord and Toyota Camry for family sedan supremacy. And for many years, the Taurus made a strong showing in the sales race, though substantial fleet and rental sales numbers plumped up its figures. But the Taurus hasn't won a match since the mid-'90s, and indeed hasn't changed that much since 1996. Last year, with the loss of its 200-horsepower "Duratec" V6, the cancellation of the wagon body style and the debut of the handsome midsize Ford Fusion (a much more up-to-date sedan based on the Mazda 6 platform), the Taurus was essentially reduced to base rental car status. For 2007, that's exactly what happened, as the car will only be sold new to fleet customers.

This is not to say the Taurus is a bad car. It's roomy, safe and loaded with features for the price. But questionable build quality, an unrefined driving experience and expected poor resale value are the negatives. For fleet buyers, these qualities might not be much of an issue. General consumers, however, are advised to consider all other options for a midsize sedan before settling on what will almost certainly be a used 2007 Taurus that lived the first part of its life in a rental fleet.