2007 Ford Taurus Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy cabin that can seat six, low prices on the used market.
  • Performance, ride and handling lag behind class leaders
  • unrefined drivetrain
  • low-grade interior trim
  • historically poor resale value.
List Price Estimate
$1,397 - $2,626
Used Taurus for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

No longer a consideration in the midsize family sedan segment, the outdated Ford Taurus is overshadowed by most new competitors, including its own siblings, the Fusion and the Five Hundred.

Vehicle overview

Back in the mid-'80s, Ford fielded the Taurus to battle the hot-selling Honda Accord and Toyota Camry for family sedan supremacy. And for many years, the Taurus made a strong showing in the sales race, though substantial fleet and rental sales numbers plumped up its figures. But the Taurus hasn't won a match since the mid-'90s, and indeed hasn't changed that much since 1996. Last year, with the loss of its 200-horsepower "Duratec" V6, the cancellation of the wagon body style and the debut of the handsome midsize Ford Fusion (a much more up-to-date sedan based on the Mazda 6 platform), the Taurus was essentially reduced to base rental car status. For 2007, that's exactly what happened, as the car will only be sold new to fleet customers.

This is not to say the Taurus is a bad car. It's roomy, safe and loaded with features for the price. But questionable build quality, an unrefined driving experience and expected poor resale value are the negatives. For fleet buyers, these qualities might not be much of an issue. General consumers, however, are advised to consider all other options for a midsize sedan before settling on what will almost certainly be a used 2007 Taurus that lived the first part of its life in a rental fleet.

2007 Ford Taurus models

For the 2007 Ford Taurus, there a two trim levels: SE and SEL. The SE comes with keyless entry, air conditioning, cassette stereo, power windows and mirrors, cruise control, a trip computer and a front bench seat (allowing the car to seat up to six). Step up to SEL trim and you also get a keyless-entry keypad on the driver-side door, color-matched rearview mirrors with approach lamps, alloy wheels, an alarm system, a CD player, wood trim accents and front bucket seats with a center console, floor shifter and power seat adjustments for the driver. Options include the Preferred Equipment Package for the SE, with alloy wheels, rear spoiler and power driver seat, and the Premium Package for the SEL that adds a six-disc CD changer, automatic climate control, leather seating, rear spoiler, power passenger seat, HomeLink universal transceiver and auto headlamps.

2007 Highlights

The 2007 Ford Taurus has been withdrawn for purchase by the general consumer and is now available for fleet sales only. Within a year or two, some of these '07 models will turn up on used car lots, most of them ex-rental cars.

Performance & mpg

The Taurus is equipped with a dated 3.0-liter "Vulcan" V6 that produces just 153 hp and 185 pound-feet of torque. A four-speed automatic transmission is standard. Performance, as one might expect in this age of 260-hp family sedans, is rather meek. Mileage estimates are 20 mpg in the city and 27 mpg on the highway.

Safety

An optional Safety/Security package bundles front seat-mounted side airbags, antilock brakes and traction control. Overall, the Taurus earned respectable ratings in crash tests. In NHTSA testing, frontal crash tests resulted in four stars for the driver and five (the highest possible) for the front passenger, while side-impact testing garnered three stars. In 40-mph frontal offset testing conducted by the IIHS, the Taurus earned a "Good" rating (the highest possible) and was named a "Best Pick" among family cars.

Driving

With its architecture stretching back a few decades, the Vulcan V6 is noisy and lackluster, even compared to rivals' four-cylinder engines, some of which have 20 more horsepower than this V6. The transmission is likewise unrefined, as it's slow to downshift and not always smooth with its gearchanges. The ride is generally agreeable, though severe bumps and ruts can jostle occupants and handling is likewise "middle of the road." With drum brakes in the back, the Taurus' braking distances are on the long side compared to most competitors.

Interior

As this generation of the Taurus is essentially 11 years old, the cabin has a dated look and feel, though most controls are easy to use. Though not all that supportive, the large seats accommodate people of all sizes. Six passengers can be transported with the front bench seat version, which also includes a nifty flip-forward center section that offers cupholders and storage cubbies. The trunk measures a spacious 17 cubic feet.

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Ford Taurus.

4.4
48 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Still The Best Deal on the Lot
flin1,09/28/2010
I've had my SE for a year or so now and it's still the best value of any used car I found. It's funny that the editors or Edmunds rate this car low 'cause it doesn't handle like a BMW or Acura but it starts, gets pretty good mileage, has pretty good acceleration, has a lot of room, good safety rating, kinda cool looking, American made, cheap parts that are easy to find, good visibility and head room, comfortable on the road. Sure it's not exciting or flashy but it's very easy to live with and does it's job very well. Remember your last high school reunion when you saw that girl you had a crush on and she was fat and divorced three times? SE is that smart plain girl you married.
Great car....except
smartaspaint,04/19/2012
So, there seems to be a common issue with this particular model of car. Sometimes, the car will simply die while you're driving it. I took it into an auto parts store, they tested the battery and couldn't find anything wrong with it. I took it into the Ford Service center, they tested the alternator, battery, fuel injector, the onboard computer, looked for updates to any of the programming, and everything tested out fine. Couldn't find a thing. I'm taking it to an electronics specialist incase somethings wrong with the ECU but I saw the "10/10" reliability ranking and had to write something since complete failure randomly while you're driving is kind of a bad thing.
Won't Start Sometimes - Why???
MichiganDriver,02/01/2010
I really liked my '07 Taurus for the first 9 months I owned it. I purchased it in Feb. '09 with 35,000 miles on it. I purchased an extended warranty also. During November '09 through now (Feb. '10) I have had issues with the car just not wanting to start! You can clearly hear it trying to start, but it just won't catch. In fear of it "flooding", I remove the key and wait a couple minutes before trying again. It seems to take 2-3 tries before starting properly. The dealership cannot figure out the problem since it does eventually start. This started to happen about once every other week but now about once a week. Hate the idea of possibly being stranded one day.
Can't beat the price
seanPA,04/16/2010
Bought used with factory warranty at 27k. Only issue was at belt replacement the dealer couldn't get it on right and it kept squeaking ok now though. I drive about 1k a week and it hasn't let me down. Now at just over 100k I have to say for 11 grand its the best value i have ever seen.
See all 48 reviews of the 2007 Ford Taurus
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
153 hp @ 4900 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
153 hp @ 4900 rpm
See all Used 2007 Ford Taurus features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2007 Ford Taurus Overview

The Used 2007 Ford Taurus is offered in the following submodels: Taurus Sedan. Available styles include SE Fleet 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A), and SEL Fleet 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Ford Taurus?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Ford Tauruses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Ford Taurus for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Ford Taurus.

Can't find a used 2007 Ford Tauruss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Taurus for sale - 6 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $15,328.

Find a used Ford for sale - 4 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $8,664.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Taurus for sale - 9 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $10,702.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 9 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $8,837.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Ford Taurus?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Taurus lease specials

