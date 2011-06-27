Vehicle overview

It has taken a long and winding road to reach the 2010 Ford Taurus. This complete redesign is the latest chapter in an automotive story packed with ups and downs.

The name Taurus was first attached to a revolutionary car that changed the way automakers and auto buyers thought of family sedans. More recently, the Taurus (formerly the Ford Five Hundred) gave up its midsize credentials to the smaller Fusion. The car was adequate but didn't attract much in the way of critical acclaim or consumer traffic at Ford dealerships.

The 2010 Taurus remains in this large-car category, but its thorough overhaul promises a more refined automobile than its predecessor and a much more engaging driving experience. Its blocky styling is hardly the revolutionary concept that the original Taurus was, but it's nevertheless attractive and more interesting than the previous model. Most noticeable is Ford's departure from its signature three-bar chrome grille -- rather than resembling a Gillette razor, it now looks like a Braun electric shaver. Now that's progress.

Inside, the Taurus gets the same stereo and climate-control treatment as every recently redesigned Ford product. Although button-heavy and slightly cluttered-looking, it's a logically laid out design. While the controls are cookie-cutter, the surrounding design is fresh and stylish. In upper trim guises, the cabin is arguably more posh than Lincoln's MKS.

The biggest news, however, is the reintroduction of the Taurus SHO model. The last time we experienced this cult-favorite nameplate it was attached to the 1990s Oval-era Taurus iteration and was packing a 235-horsepower V8 engine. The new Taurus SHO employs a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6. Dubbed "EcoBoost," this engine feeds 365 hp to all four wheels while apparently returning the fuel economy of a less powerful car. Meanwhile, the regular Taurus uses the same naturally aspirated 3.5-liter V6 that produced perfectly ample acceleration in the outgoing car.

The 2010 Ford Taurus bridges the gap between family sedans and luxury cars. Lower-priced trim levels will be compared to the Honda Accord, Hyundai Azera and Toyota Avalon. The Limited will compete with entry-level luxury sedans like the Hyundai Genesis, Lincoln's MKS and MKZ, and the Nissan Maxima. The SHO is clearly aimed at Chrysler's 300C. Among this crowd, we think pretty highly of the new Taurus. Other than a couple interior design missteps and pricing on the SHO model that seems a bit high considering what you get, the Taurus is pleasingly vice-free. Roomy and comfortable yet also fresh-looking and full of the latest convenience and safety features, the new Taurus is exactly what a modern full-size American sedan should be.