Used 2008 Ford Taurus for Sale Near Me

- 164,239 miles
$3,697$1,472 Below Market
Bobby Layman Cadillac - Carroll / Ohio
DESIRABLE FEATURES: HEATED SEATS, LEATHER, BLUETOOTH, KEYLESS ENTRY, MULTI-ZONE A/C, PREMIUM SOUND, ALUMINUM WHEELS, MP3 COMPATIBLE. With only 164,239 miles this 2008 Ford Taurus is your best buy in Columbus, OH. TECHNOLOGY FEATURES: This 2008 Ford Taurus in Columbus, OH Includes: Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Memory Seats, Anti Theft System, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Changer, AM/FM Stereo, Memory Mirrors, Single-Disc CD Player STOCK# 8G143839 Performance Cadillac GMC Columbus has this 2008 Ford Taurus Limited ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Performance Cadillac GMC Columbus Columbus will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV! DEALER CONTACT INFO: Call Performance Cadillac GMC Columbus today at (740) 652-6020 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE of this 2008 Ford Taurus Limited! Performance Cadillac GMC Columbus of Columbus, New Albany, Gahanna, Westerville & Worthington, OH. You can also visit us at, 3733 Claypool St. Carroll OH, 43112 to check it out in person! MECHANICAL FEATURES: Scores 28.0 Highway MPG and 18.0 City MPG! This Ford Taurus comes Factory equipped with an impressive 3.5l engine, an 6-speed automatic w/od transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Heated Mirrors, Power Windows, Traction Control, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Front Wheel Drive, Cruise Control, Power Passenger Seat, Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Intermittent Wipers, Spare Tire (Small Size), Tires - Rear Performance, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Tires - Front Performance, Power Steering, Trip Computer, Remote Trunk Release INTERIOR OPTIONS: New Albany, Gahanna & Westerville, OH used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Carroll OH dealership over these interior options: Dual Power Seats, Automatic Climate Control, Adjustable Lumbar Seat(s), Power Drivers Seat, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Wood Trim, Rear Reading Lamps, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Bucket Seats, Air Conditioning, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Vanity Mirrors, Rear Window Defroster, Reading Light(s), Floor Mats SAFETY OPTIONS: Whether making a cross-town Columbus commute from Worthington to Grove City or car pooling precious cargo to after school sports practice, you'll enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Rear Head Air Bag, Drivers Air Bag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bags, Child Proof Locks, Passenger Air Bag Used Cars Columbus Ohio: with over 127 used cars for sale at our Columbus, Ohio Cadillac GMC dealership. Performance Cadillac GMC Columbus has the used cars Columbus, Ohio shoppers trust for safety, reliability and service.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Taurus Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP25W48G143839
Stock: 8G143839
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 119,779 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$3,900$2,051 Below Market
AutoAuctionSanDiego - San Diego / California
This vehicle is available for sale outside of the auction for $3900. However, the OPENING BID for this vehicle is only $2000 at the PUBLIC auto auction this SATURDAY at 11am. Come in and bid to get crazy deals! The Auto Auction is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and is FREE to enter. Come during the week or early Saturday to sit in, start up, and inspect the vehicles before you bid. Gates open at 9AM. You can even test drive this car to your own mechanic for inspection on weekdays (Mon-Fri). NO SALVAGED TITLES. Check our site for more cars, and FREE AutoCheck History Reports www.autoauctionofsandiego.com. 619-281-3333 Check out this 2008 Ford Taurus SEL. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.5L/213 engine will keep you going. This Ford Taurus has the following options: Woodgrain trim-inc: center stack, instrument panel, center console, Tri-bar chrome grille w/chrome surround, Traction control, Tire pressure monitoring system, Tilt steering column, SPACE side protection and cabin enhancement system, Solar tinted glass, Sliding sunvisors w/illuminated visor vanity mirrors, Securilock passive anti-theft system, and Remote keyless entry-inc: (2) fobs. See it for yourself at Auto Auction of San Diego, 5801 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92120.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Taurus SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP24W98G181679
Stock: 26149
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-14-2020
- 203,047 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,190$629 Below Market
Hubler Chevrolet - Indianapolis / Indiana
: EPA 28 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! SEL trim, Merlot Metallic exterior and Camel interior. iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, 3.5L DOHC SMPI 24-VALVE V6 DURATEC EN. CLOTH SEAT TRIM. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels. Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Traction Control. OPTION PACKAGES: CLOTH SEAT TRIM (STD), 3.5L DOHC SMPI 24-VALVE V6 DURATEC ENGINE (STD). Ford SEL with Merlot Metallic exterior and Camel interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 263 HP at 6250 RPM*. EXPERTS CONCLUDE: Consumer Guide Recommended Car. Edmunds.com explains "A worthy candidate for a full-size sedan.". 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 28 MPG Hwy. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Taurus SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP24W48G171402
Stock: S10816A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 152,021 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,495$543 Below Market
First Automotive TN - Murfreesboro / Tennessee
Additional InformationDoor Handle Color - Body-Color? Exhaust Tip Color - Chrome? Grille Color - Chrome? Mirror Color - Body-Color? Dash Trim - Simulated Wood? Floor Mat Material - Carpet? Floor Mats - Front? Front Air Conditioning? Front Air Conditioning - Automatic Climate Control? Front Air Conditioning Zones - Single? Rear Air Conditioning? Shift Knob Trim - Leather? Steering Wheel Trim - Leather? Interior Accents - Woodgrain? Floor Mats - Rear? Armrests - Rear Folding? Center Console - Front Console With Storage? Cupholders - 8? Cupholders - Front? Cupholders - Rear? Multi-Function Remote - Keyless Entry? Power Outlet(S) - Front And Rear? Power Outlet(S) - Three 12v? Power Steering? Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Audio? Storage - Front Seatback? Storage - Sunglasses Holder? Dimming Rearview Mirror - Auto? Vanity Mirrors - Dual Illuminating? Keypad Entry? Multi-Function Remote - Illuminated Entry? Overhead Console - Front? Steering Wheel - Tilt? Storage - Organizer? Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Cruise Control? Reading Lights - Rear? One-Touch Windows - 1? Abs - 4-Wheel? Axle Ratio - 2.77? Electronic Brakeforce Distribution? Front Brake Diameter - 12.4? Front Suspension Classification - Independent? Power Brakes? Rear Brake Diameter - 13.0? Rear Suspension Classification - Independent? Rear Suspension Type - Multi-Link? Traction Control? Front Shock Type - Gas? Front Spring Type - Coil? Front Suspension Type - Lower Control Arms? Rear Shock Type - Gas? Rear Spring Type - Coil? Front Struts - Macpherson? Rear Struts? Front Brake Type - Ventilated Disc? Rear Brake Type - Disc? Battery Saver? Auxiliary Audio Input - Mp3? Compass? In-Dash Cd - Single Disc? Multi-Functional Information Center? Radio - Am/Fm? Trip Computer? In-Dash Cd - Mp3 Playback? Warnings And Reminders - Tire Fill Alert? Front Fog Lights? Tire Pressure Monitoring System? Spare Tire Size - Temporary? Tire Type - All Season? Wheels - Polished Aluminum? Front Wipers - Variable Intermittent? Power Windows? Solar-Tinted Glass? Window Defogger - Rear? Body Side Reinforcements - Side Impact Door Beams? Child Seat Anchors - Latch System? Front Airbags - Dual? Power Door Locks? Side Airbags - Front? Side-Curtain Airbag Rollover Sensor? Anti-Theft System - Alarm? Anti-Theft System - Engine Immobilizer? Airbag Deactivation - Occupant Sensing Passenger? Side Mirror Adjustments - Power? Side Mirror Adjustments - Power Folding? Child Safety Door Locks? Front Seat Type - Bucket? Seatbelt Force Limiters - Front? Seatbelt Pretensioners - Front? Upholstery - Cloth? Driver Seat Manual Adjustments - Lumbar? Driver Seat Power Adjustments - 6? Front Headrests - Adjustable? Passenger Seat Power Adjustments - 2? Rear Headrests - Fixed? Rear Seat Type - 60-40 Split Bench? Passenger Seat Folding - Folds Flat? Rear Seat Folding - Flat? Seatbelt Pretensioners - Rear? Seatbelt Warning Sensor - Front Visit First Automotive TN online at firstautomotivetn.net to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 615-890-4007 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Taurus SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP24W18G185984
Stock: 5984
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 220,075 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,494$314 Below Market
The Internet Car Lot - Omaha / Nebraska
Check out this very nice 2008 Ford Taurus Limited! This vehicle looks and drives great! It's loaded with options including a 3.5L V6 Engine, Automatic, FWD, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Steering Wheel Controls, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Driver and Passenger Seat, Power Locks, Windows, Mirrors, and more! Overall this vehicle is on great shape inside and out. It's priced to sell ASAP! Get Pre-Approved on our website http://TheInternetCarLot.com or give us a call! - Contact The Internet Car Lot at 402-991-1112 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. - View our massive inventory on our website! We offer financing with very competitive rates! Call us today to get pre-approved or apply on our website at http://www.TheInternetCarLot.com -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Taurus Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP25W98G158059
Stock: 158059C71291
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-22-2020
- 139,008 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$5,000$205 Below Market
Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Grand Forks - Grand Forks / North Dakota
SEL trim. EPA 28 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! Consumer Guide Recommended Car, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, 3.5L DOHC SMPI 24-VALVE V6 DURATEC EN... CLOTH SEAT TRIM. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Traction Control. OPTION PACKAGES: CLOTH SEAT TRIM (STD), 3.5L DOHC SMPI 24-VALVE V6 DURATEC ENGINE (STD). EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Consumer Guide Recommended Car. Edmunds.com explains "A worthy candidate for a full-size sedan.". 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 28 MPG Hwy. WHO WE ARE: In the market for a new Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep or RAM? Then come to Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge of Grand Forks! Our experienced sales staff prides itself on not only offering a paramount selection of new and used cars, but a distinctive, personalized approach to service to match. And whether you're coming in from Fargo, Devils Lake or Thief River Falls MN, our new Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and RAM dealership and service center is just a quick drive away. Plus motor vehicle excise tax, license, and $299 doc fee. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Taurus SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP24WX8G176992
Stock: 8G176992DA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- 42,575 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$8,675
Auto Group of Louisville - Louisville / Kentucky
***SUPER LOW MILES***KEYLESS ENTRY***6-DISC CD CHANGER***Check out this Super Low Mileage 2008 Ford Taurus SEL that just arrived here at Auto Group of Louisville. This fantastic Taurus is from a non-smoking family and is well equipped with a 6-DISC CD Changer Keyless Remote Entry Ford's Exclusive Keypad Entry Nice Leather Upholstery and did I mention that it has less than 43k miles on it??? Swing on by 11601 Plantside Drive in Beautiful Jeffersontown Kentucky and let one of our Great Award-Winning Friendly Knowledgeable Customer Care Specialist show you this incredible vehicle today!DealerRater's CAR DEALER OF THE YEAR 2019 & 2020!Cargurus' TOP RATED DEALER 2018 & 2020!DealerRater's CUSTOMER SATISFACTION AWARD 2019 & 2020!BEST PRICES IN 200 MILES!CALL OR TEXT US 502-999-9000! ***Online price includes $500 Finance Assist Credit and $500 Trade Assist Credit. Must Finance with AUTO GROUP OF LOUISVILLE/iDRIVE FINANCIAL to receive all Online Discounts. Financing must be provided by a lender using this dealerships assistance for customer to receive $500 Financing Assist Credit. Customer must trade-in a vehicle to receive $500 Trade Assist Credit: Trade Assist Credit is provided by this dealership: See dealer for complete details. A copy of advertised price must be presented at time of purchase to receive any special pricing or advertised price. Prior sales are excluded.***We are a family owned and operated dealership. Our caring staff will help you find the perfect car truck SUV or minivan to meet your needs. Your happiness is our passion!We work with over 15 Lenders banks and credit unions to find you the best rate and payments for your individual situation. All credit is accepted: No credit Bad credit or Good credit!!!An array of products are offered to protect your investment and your finances for years to come in the way of Extended Service Policies Total Loss Protection Tire & Wheel Coverage etc. at prices to fit any budget.Regarding our Pricing:All of our vehicles have been researched and strategically priced to be the most competitive in the market based on the Mileage Condition and Options of each vehicle. Because of this our customers come from all over the US.We have already done the shopping for YOU our Customer!!! If one of our vehicles happens to be above the NADA or Carfax Booked prices it is only because of it's Uniqueness and or Scarcity in the Marketplace. Which means we have paid more of a premium price ourselves to be able to offer this vehicle to you.We know you don't want to play games when shopping for a new car and we agree. Other than Military Discounts our Initial Visit Incentive (IVI) Program or other occasional programs our website shows our best prices.We serve Louisville Radcliff Jeffersonville New Albany Clarksville Frankfort and Lexington.Have fun shopping for your next car!!!Visit Auto Group of Louisville online at autogroupoflouisville.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 502-999-9000 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Taurus SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP24W98G174389
Stock: 174389
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 107,405 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,990
LEONARD EVANS CARS - Wenatchee / Washington
<b>Summary</b> Welcome to the exclusive Leonard Evans Used Cars Superstore online vehicle listings. <b>Equipment</b> Our dealership has already run the CARFAX report and it is clean. A clean CARFAX is a great asset for resale value in the future. With the keyless entry system on this model you can pop the trunk without dropping your bags from the store. Enjoy the heated seats in it you will never buy a vehicle without them. Everyone loves the comfort of having a warm seat on those cold winter days. This Ford Taurus comes with power adjustable seat to get your seat just right for you. Power seats are a must! This unit has an automatic transmission. This large car features cruise control for long trips. Front wheel drive on this 2008 Ford Taurus gives you better traction and better fuel economy. Average MPG City 18 Hwy 28
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Taurus Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP25W98G150950
Stock: G150950
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 138,855 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,390
Lou Fusz Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - O Fallon / Missouri
Come see this 2008 Ford Taurus SEL. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.5L/213 engine will keep you going. This Ford Taurus has the following options: Traction Control, Pwr door locks, Air conditioning, Traction control, Illuminated entry, Child safety rear door locks, Front wheel drive, Tilt steering column, Solar tinted glass, and Pwr windows w/driver one-touch up/down. See it for yourself at Lou Fusz Chrysler Jeep Dodge, 3480 Highway K, O Fallon, MO 63368.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Taurus SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP24WX8G141546
Stock: D6459Q
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 64,755 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,500
Serra Honda - Akron / Ohio
Serra Auto Park's pre-auction inventory offers the consumer the ability to buy a vehicle at pre-auction pricing. All vehicles displayed pre-auction are sold AS-IS. The term AS-IS means that there is absolutely NO expressed or implied warranty of condition or fitness for a particular purpose. THIS VEHICLE CAN NOT BE SOLD TO ANYONE WITHOUT AN OHIO MAILING ADDRESS. This vehicle is likely to have multiple mechanical and/or body defects. This applies to both the mechanical and cosmetic condition of the AS-IS vehicles. The purchaser of an AS-IS vehicle will pay all costs for any repairs. Serra Auto Park assumes no responsibility for any repairs, regardless of any verbal statements made about any vehicle in the pre-auction inventory section. Thank you for viewing this Pre Owned Vehicle at Serra Auto Park in Akron Ohio 44312.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Taurus Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP25W58G185047
Stock: A16049AA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 66,923 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,495
Max Auto Sales - Lafayette / Louisiana
This Ford Taurus is mint. You will be floored by the amazing condition this car is in. If you don't see it in person, you are robbing yourself of a perfect example of a vehicle keep in immaculate condition. This Taurus runs perfect, it's quiet, it has a killer sounds system. A sunroof is just a nice cherry topper. You must see this sedan. The lights are crystal clear. Rims look great. Get here today if you are a picky buyer. It is hard to find vehiccles in this nice of condition.People can't stop talking about this popular 2008 Ford Taurus SEL. Brand Image Awards.*This Ford Taurus is a Safety Superstar! *KBB.com Brand Image Awards.*This Ford Taurus SEL Has Features To Talk About *Woodgrain trim-inc: center stack, instrument panel, center console, Tri-bar chrome grille w/chrome surround, Traction control, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tilt steering column, SPACE side protection and cabin enhancement system, Solar tinted glass, Sliding sunvisors w/illuminated visor vanity mirrors, Securilock passive anti-theft system, Remote keyless entry-inc: (2) fobs.*Stop By Today *A short visit to Max Auto Sales located at 4895 Johnson St, Lafayette, LA 70503 can get you a tried-and-true Taurus today!----------------------------------------Why buy a used car from Max Auto Sales in Lafayette?Where else are you going to find a great used car at a price this low, with a 6 month / 6,000 mile warranty, that's been checked out by ASE certified mechanics, and then detailed inside and out?Why wouldn't you want to buy your next used car from the longest running highest rated BBB accredited used car dealer in Lafayette, and at a monthly note you can afford?Consider the benefits:--We put our used cars through an inspection process to make sure the car is in great shape, the engine runs smooth, and it drives great.--We inspect all our used cars, fix them right when needed, and touch up the paint to make them look great.--We clean, scrub, and shampoo the inside to make it as nice and clean as possible.--We may even put new tires, new brakes, windshields, or anything we think necessary to make the car safe.--We drive all of our used cars before we sell them. We drive them home, we drive them around town. We drive them to catch anything we may have missed in our complete used car inspection.--We want our cars to be the best used cars in Lafayette Louisiana, and it shows!-- If you are searching for "used cars near me" in New Iberia, Broussard, Breaux Bridge, Abbeville, Opelousas, or Rayne, it's worth the drive to Lafayette.If you are looking for your next used car Max Auto Sales is the place to come!Call us at 337-989-0078Visit us at 4895 Johnston Street in Lafayette. Across from Doug Ashy Building MaterialsHours: we are open 8:00 AM to 5:30 PM Monday through Friday. Max Auto Sales is closed on Saturday's and Sunday's.Great used cars, trucks, and SUV's; At Max Auto Sales, it's all we do!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Taurus SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP24W38G128783
Stock: 4R10461
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-26-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,988
Beach Blvd Automotive - Jacksonville / Florida
WE ARE OPEN!!! LEATHER SUNROOF AT V6 A/C BUY HERE PAY HERE FINANCING AVAILABLE ON OVER 250 VEHICLES! KING OF DEALERS! MILITARY DISCOUNT! HUGE SAVINGS!! WOW BRAND NEW MOTOR SCOOTERS $1095! NEW INVENTORY ARRIVING DAILY ON SALE! OVER 200 QUALITY VEHICLES UNDER $10,000! FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1967 IN SAME LOCATION! WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL BEFORE AND AFTER THE SALE! WE BUY CARS FOR CASH! TRADES WELCOME! CARFAX 1-OWNER VEHICLES AVAILABLE! CARFAX ON EVERY VEHICLE! CALL FOR AVAILABILITY! FACEBOOK,TWITTER, YOU CAN GET THE BEST OF US! BEACHBLVDAUTOMOTIVE.COM REAL IN HOUSE FINANCING FOR GOOD OR BAD CREDIT! WE FINANCE! *PRICE GOOD ONLY FOR DAY OF PUBLICATION *LISTED CASH PRICE PLUS P.D.I. FEE OF $499, STATE AND LOCAL TAXES, TAG, REGISTRATION FEES, AND TITLE FEES 1-866-678-0802
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Taurus Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP25W98G133274
Stock: VIN3274
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 110,036 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
Kia of Bradley - Bradley / Illinois
Cruise Control Side Airbags Power Mirrors CD Player
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Taurus SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP24W78G117429
Stock: K13381A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 296,348 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,300
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2008 Ford Taurus 4dr 4dr Sedan Limited FWD features a 3.5L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is White with a Beige interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, 12v Power Outlet, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Child Proof Door Locks, Chrome Exhaust Tips, Exterior Keypad Entry, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Remote Trunk Lid, SYNC Voice Activated, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Taurus Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP25W28G129938
Stock: AAW-129938
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 93,916 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$3,900
AutoAuctionSanDiego - San Diego / California
This vehicle is available for sale outside of the auction for $3900. However, the OPENING BID for this vehicle is only $2000 at the PUBLIC auto auction this SATURDAY at 11am. Come in and bid to get crazy deals! The Auto Auction is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and is FREE to enter. Come during the week or early Saturday to sit in, start up, and inspect the vehicles before you bid. Gates open at 9AM. You can even test drive this car to your own mechanic for inspection on weekdays (Mon-Fri). NO SALVAGED TITLES. Check our site for more cars, and FREE AutoCheck History Reports www.autoauctionofsandiego.com. 619-281-3333 Check out this 2008 Ford Taurus SEL. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.5L/213 engine will keep you going. This Ford Taurus features the following options: Woodgrain trim-inc: center stack, instrument panel, center console, Tri-bar chrome grille w/chrome surround, Traction control, Tire pressure monitoring system, Tilt steering column, SPACE side protection and cabin enhancement system, Solar tinted glass, Sliding sunvisors w/illuminated visor vanity mirrors, Securilock passive anti-theft system, and Remote keyless entry-inc: (2) fobs. See it for yourself at Auto Auction of San Diego, 5801 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92120.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Taurus SEL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP27W28G106866
Stock: 26147
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-14-2020
- 122,757 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,944$1,206 Below Market
Fowler Toyota of Tulsa - Tulsa / Oklahoma
2007 Ford Taurus SE 4D Sedan Gold FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vulcan 3.0L V6 12VClean CARFAX.** New Arrival - Call for more Info **, **ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX**, **NON-SMOKER**, **HEATED MIRRORS**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **LOCAL TRADE**, ***WE DELIVER ANYWHERE!!!***.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Odometer is 14235 miles below market average! 20/27 City/Highway MPGAt Fowler Toyota of Tulsa, we are a premier Toyota dealership. We serve Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Sapulpa, Owasso, and Claremore, OK. Welcome to Fowler Toyota of Tulsa, a premiere Toyota dealership serving customers near Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Sapulpa, Owasso, and Claremore, OK. We invite you to stop in today to meet our entire Toyota team, all of whom are happy to assist you in whatever way they can. Our dealership offers new and used Toyota vehicles, financing and automotive service and repair. We pride ourselves in excelling in customer service in all areas of our Toyota dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ford Taurus SE Fleet with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAFP53UX7A177022
Stock: TT200285B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 144,960 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,999$565 Below Market
Vera Auto Sales - Saint Paul / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ford Taurus SEL Fleet with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAFP56U07A184086
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 83,038 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,495$939 Below Market
Dayton Toyota - South Brunswick / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford Taurus SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP23W59G124947
Certified Pre-Owned: No
