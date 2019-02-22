Used 2008 Ford Taurus for Sale Near Me

1,893 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,893 listings
  • 2008 Ford Taurus Limited in Light Blue
    used

    2008 Ford Taurus Limited

    164,239 miles

    $3,697

    $1,472 Below Market
    
  • 2008 Ford Taurus SEL in Black
    used

    2008 Ford Taurus SEL

    119,779 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $3,900

    $2,051 Below Market
    
  • 2008 Ford Taurus SEL in Dark Red
    used

    2008 Ford Taurus SEL

    203,047 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,190

    $629 Below Market
    
  • 2008 Ford Taurus SEL in Silver
    used

    2008 Ford Taurus SEL

    152,021 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,495

    $543 Below Market
    
  • 2008 Ford Taurus Limited in Dark Red
    used

    2008 Ford Taurus Limited

    220,075 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,494

    $314 Below Market
    
  • 2008 Ford Taurus SEL
    used

    2008 Ford Taurus SEL

    139,008 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,000

    $205 Below Market
    
  • 2008 Ford Taurus SEL in Light Blue
    used

    2008 Ford Taurus SEL

    42,575 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $8,675

    
  • 2008 Ford Taurus Limited in Light Blue
    used

    2008 Ford Taurus Limited

    107,405 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $7,990

    
  • 2008 Ford Taurus SEL in Black
    used

    2008 Ford Taurus SEL

    138,855 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,390

    
  • 2008 Ford Taurus Limited in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Ford Taurus Limited

    64,755 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,500

    
  • 2008 Ford Taurus SEL in Light Blue
    used

    2008 Ford Taurus SEL

    66,923 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,495

    
  • 2008 Ford Taurus Limited in Dark Green
    used

    2008 Ford Taurus Limited

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,988

    
  • 2008 Ford Taurus SEL
    used

    2008 Ford Taurus SEL

    110,036 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    
  • 2008 Ford Taurus Limited in White
    used

    2008 Ford Taurus Limited

    296,348 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,300

    
  • 2008 Ford Taurus SEL in Dark Green
    used

    2008 Ford Taurus SEL

    93,916 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $3,900

    
  • 2007 Ford Taurus SE Fleet in Gold
    used

    2007 Ford Taurus SE Fleet

    122,757 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,944

    $1,206 Below Market
    
  • 2007 Ford Taurus SEL Fleet
    used

    2007 Ford Taurus SEL Fleet

    144,960 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,999

    $565 Below Market
    
  • 2009 Ford Taurus SE
    used

    2009 Ford Taurus SE

    83,038 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,495

    $939 Below Market
    


Consumer Reviews for the Ford Taurus

Overall Consumer Rating
4.7107 Reviews
  • 5
    (80%)
  • 4
    (16%)
  • 3
    (3%)
  • 1
    (1%)
Excellent Large Sedan
snarlyyow,12/01/2013
I had originally intended to purchase a Honda Fit from the used car dealer. One thing led to another and I dug this Taurus sitting on the lot. It was a handsome design and, honest to God, I didn't even know they still made Taurus'. I did some homework and bought the car a few days later with just over 80k on the engine. It's been over a year since then I've put nearly 40k on the engine in the last 15 months. The Taurus has been through its paces, that's fer sure. And at this point I think I can give it a half decent review. Pros: It's been totally reliable. I've recorded 26 mpg with the AC running. And it looks real nice washed up. Cons: It's abundantly dull to drive.
