Used 2008 Ford Taurus for Sale Near Me

Auto Group of Louisville - Louisville / Kentucky

***SUPER LOW MILES***KEYLESS ENTRY***6-DISC CD CHANGER***Check out this Super Low Mileage 2008 Ford Taurus SEL that just arrived here at Auto Group of Louisville. This fantastic Taurus is from a non-smoking family and is well equipped with a 6-DISC CD Changer Keyless Remote Entry Ford's Exclusive Keypad Entry Nice Leather Upholstery and did I mention that it has less than 43k miles on it???

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Ford Taurus SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FAHP24W98G174389

Stock: 174389

Certified Pre-Owned: No