2018 Ford Taurus Review
Pros & Cons
- Rides comfortably and quietly on the highway
- Giant trunk is one of the roomiest in the large sedan class
- Available all-wheel drive for enhanced wet-weather traction
- Interior doesn't seem as airy or spacious as it should
- Feels slow and ponderous when driving around turns
- Performance SHO model lacks the punch of big engine rivals
- Skimpy list of standard features on base SE model
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which Taurus does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating6.8 / 10
Seemingly designed to conquer the nation's endless stretches of highway, large sedans place a premium on passenger room and comfort. The 2018 Ford Taurus is a competent member of this class, but its hefty weight and dated cabin make rivals generally more appealing.
Naturally, the Taurus offers ample leg- and headroom throughout. It also boasts one of the largest trunks in this class. The Taurus' composed ride transports passengers in comfort, whether you're navigating broken city streets or cruising on the open road. It might seem like the Taurus is the ultimate road trip vehicle, with plenty of space and storage for four passengers and luggage.
However, pretty much any vehicle in this class will do the same thing, and in a more upscale fashion. While it has received numerous improvements over the years, this generation of the Taurus has been on sale since 2010. Even with the addition of the Sync 3 infotainment interface, the cabin looks plain compared to newer competitors. It feels clumsy and bulky when you're driving around tight turns, and unless you're considering the high-performance SHO model, the V6 is lethargic. It simply isn't powerful enough to move this chunky sedan with authority.
Overall, we think the 2018 Ford Taurus will adequately meet your needs. But if you shop around, you'll likely find that the Taurus' large sedan rivals are more compelling overall.
2018 Ford Taurus models
The 2018 Ford Taurus is a large, five-passenger sedan sold in four trim levels. The base SE is modestly equipped, which is why buyers looking for 21st-century tech should strongly consider the next level SEL. It counts rear parking sensors, dual-zone climate control and an auto-dimming rearview mirror among its upgrades. The Limited is significantly more expensive, as it comes with items that are optional for the SEL, plus additional luxury features. The SHO is a different beast entirely, marrying most of the Limited's features with a high-performance V6 and sport suspension.
For power, the SE relies on a 3.5-liter V6 engine (288 horsepower, 254 pound-feet of torque) paired to a six-speed automatic transmission. Standard features include 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, an exterior keyless-access keypad, six-way power-adjustable front seats (with manual recline and lumbar adjustment), 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks, a driver information display, a rearview camera, Sync voice controls, Bluetooth, a 4.2-inch central display, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player and two USB ports.
Stepping up to the SEL adds LED daytime running lights, body-color heated mirrors with puddle lamps, rear parking sensors, remote engine start, dual-zone automatic climate control, upgraded cloth upholstery and interior trim, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and satellite radio (the latter is optional on the SE). Leather upholstery paired with heated front seats is available as a stand-alone option.
The SEL can also be had with the Equipment Group 201A options package, which adds keyless entry and ignition, an additional center speaker for the audio system and the Sync 3 infotainment system, which includes an 8-inch touchscreen and smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
The more luxurious Taurus Limited gets you all the Equipment Group 201A items, plus 19-inch alloy wheels, automatic high-beam control, automatic wipers, an auto-dimming driver-side mirror, power-adjustable pedals, leather upholstery, heated and ventilated 10-way power front seats, driver-seat memory settings, heated second-row seats, a power-adjustable heated steering wheel, ambient interior lighting, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, and a premium Sony audio system with HD radio.
Limited models can also be had with the Driver Assist options package, which includes adaptive cruise control, an automated parallel parking system, a forward collision warning system, and lane departure warning and intervention. Stand-alone options for both SEL and Limited include 20-inch alloy wheels, a sunroof, a rear spoiler and a navigation system.
The sporty SHO starts with most of the Limited's standard equipment and adds all-wheel drive, a turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 engine (365 horsepower, 350 pound-feet of torque), a sport-tuned suspension, exclusive 20-inch wheels, xenon headlights, black exterior trim, a rear spoiler, dual exhaust tips, unique leather upholstery and interior trim, and steering wheel-mounted shift paddles.
Most Limited options are also available for the SHO, along with a SHO Performance package that adds a revised final-drive ratio for quicker acceleration, summer performance tires, stiffer suspension tuning, upgraded brake pads, special steering tuning, an enhanced stability control system with a Track mode, and simulated suede trim on the steering wheel.
Trim tested
Driving7.0
Comfort6.5
Interior6.0
Utility7.5
Technology7.5
Scorecard
|Overall
|6.8 / 10
|Driving
|7.0
|Comfort
|6.5
|Interior
|6.0
|Utility
|7.5
|Technology
|7.5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2018 Ford Taurus.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Taurus models:
- Active Park Assist
- Guides the Taurus into an adjacent parallel parking spot using proximity sensors and automated steering.
- Collision Warning with Brake Support
- Warns the driver and automatically applies the brakes if advanced safety systems determine a front collision is imminent.
- Blind-Spot Information System
- Illuminates a light on the side mirrors when a vehicle enters the vehicle's blind spot. Sounds an alert if the turn signal is activated.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Taurus
Related Used 2018 Ford Taurus info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
- 2019 Taurus
- 2020 Ranger
- 2019 Ford EcoSport
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2019
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Mustang
- 2020 Edge