Edmunds Rating
6.8 / 10
Consumer Rating
(11)
Appraise this car

2018 Ford Taurus Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Rides comfortably and quietly on the highway
  • Giant trunk is one of the roomiest in the large sedan class
  • Available all-wheel drive for enhanced wet-weather traction
  • Interior doesn't seem as airy or spacious as it should
  • Feels slow and ponderous when driving around turns
  • Performance SHO model lacks the punch of big engine rivals
  • Skimpy list of standard features on base SE model
List Price Range
$14,377 - $20,995
Used Taurus for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Which Taurus does Edmunds recommend?

The SE's low base price is undeniably attractive, but its skimpy list of standard features is unlikely to impress prospective buyers. The SEL is priced just a bit higher, and we think its added features — including dual-zone climate control, rear parking sensors and satellite radio — are worth the upgrade. If it were our money, we'd also check the box for Equipment Group 201A, which replaces the minuscule central display screen with an 8-inch touchscreen and the excellent Sync 3 system. Leather upholstery is also available, paired with heated front seats.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

6.8 / 10

Seemingly designed to conquer the nation's endless stretches of highway, large sedans place a premium on passenger room and comfort. The 2018 Ford Taurus is a competent member of this class, but its hefty weight and dated cabin make rivals generally more appealing.

Naturally, the Taurus offers ample leg- and headroom throughout. It also boasts one of the largest trunks in this class. The Taurus' composed ride transports passengers in comfort, whether you're navigating broken city streets or cruising on the open road. It might seem like the Taurus is the ultimate road trip vehicle, with plenty of space and storage for four passengers and luggage.

However, pretty much any vehicle in this class will do the same thing, and in a more upscale fashion. While it has received numerous improvements over the years, this generation of the Taurus has been on sale since 2010. Even with the addition of the Sync 3 infotainment interface, the cabin looks plain compared to newer competitors. It feels clumsy and bulky when you're driving around tight turns, and unless you're considering the high-performance SHO model, the V6 is lethargic. It simply isn't powerful enough to move this chunky sedan with authority.

Overall, we think the 2018 Ford Taurus will adequately meet your needs. But if you shop around, you'll likely find that the Taurus' large sedan rivals are more compelling overall.

2018 Ford Taurus models

The 2018 Ford Taurus is a large, five-passenger sedan sold in four trim levels. The base SE is modestly equipped, which is why buyers looking for 21st-century tech should strongly consider the next level SEL. It counts rear parking sensors, dual-zone climate control and an auto-dimming rearview mirror among its upgrades. The Limited is significantly more expensive, as it comes with items that are optional for the SEL, plus additional luxury features. The SHO is a different beast entirely, marrying most of the Limited's features with a high-performance V6 and sport suspension.

For power, the SE relies on a 3.5-liter V6 engine (288 horsepower, 254 pound-feet of torque) paired to a six-speed automatic transmission. Standard features include 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, an exterior keyless-access keypad, six-way power-adjustable front seats (with manual recline and lumbar adjustment), 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks, a driver information display, a rearview camera, Sync voice controls, Bluetooth, a 4.2-inch central display, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player and two USB ports.

Stepping up to the SEL adds LED daytime running lights, body-color heated mirrors with puddle lamps, rear parking sensors, remote engine start, dual-zone automatic climate control, upgraded cloth upholstery and interior trim, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and satellite radio (the latter is optional on the SE). Leather upholstery paired with heated front seats is available as a stand-alone option.

The SEL can also be had with the Equipment Group 201A options package, which adds keyless entry and ignition, an additional center speaker for the audio system and the Sync 3 infotainment system, which includes an 8-inch touchscreen and smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The more luxurious Taurus Limited gets you all the Equipment Group 201A items, plus 19-inch alloy wheels, automatic high-beam control, automatic wipers, an auto-dimming driver-side mirror, power-adjustable pedals, leather upholstery, heated and ventilated 10-way power front seats, driver-seat memory settings, heated second-row seats, a power-adjustable heated steering wheel, ambient interior lighting, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, and a premium Sony audio system with HD radio.

Limited models can also be had with the Driver Assist options package, which includes adaptive cruise control, an automated parallel parking system, a forward collision warning system, and lane departure warning and intervention. Stand-alone options for both SEL and Limited include 20-inch alloy wheels, a sunroof, a rear spoiler and a navigation system.

The sporty SHO starts with most of the Limited's standard equipment and adds all-wheel drive, a turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 engine (365 horsepower, 350 pound-feet of torque), a sport-tuned suspension, exclusive 20-inch wheels, xenon headlights, black exterior trim, a rear spoiler, dual exhaust tips, unique leather upholstery and interior trim, and steering wheel-mounted shift paddles.

Most Limited options are also available for the SHO, along with a SHO Performance package that adds a revised final-drive ratio for quicker acceleration, summer performance tires, stiffer suspension tuning, upgraded brake pads, special steering tuning, an enhanced stability control system with a Track mode, and simulated suede trim on the steering wheel.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Ford Taurus SHO (turbo 3.5L V6 | 6-speed automatic | AWD).

Driving

7.0
If Ford hadn't called it the SHO, this Taurus would have acquitted itself nicely with a good balance of power, braking and solid drivability. But as a SHO, and a sport sedan, it comes up a bit flat with uninvolved steering and handling and much too tall gearing.

Acceleration

7.5
Whether from a standing start or a roll, there's good thrust on tap. But tall gearing dulls the edge of the 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 and makes it feel more like a mid-'90s V8 than a modern turbocharged V6. It does pull hard enough to reach 60 mph in 5.4 seconds, but it begins to lose steam after that.

Braking

7.5
In daily use, the SHO's brakes proved more than adequate to deal with the car's considerable weight. Sure, the pedal felt a bit squishy underfoot, but modulation was good enough that smooth and consistent stops were easy to make. Our panic-stop test from 60 mph came in at 124 feet, an unremarkable result.

Steering

6.0
Its thin rim makes the wheel awkward to grip. There's a satisfying heft to the steering, but it's artificial and it doesn't translate into the feel you need to judge a corner properly. That said, the Taurus is as easy to steer on back roads as it is around town, provided you're not going too quickly.

Handling

7.5
The Taurus SHO is a bit of fun for a big car so long as you're not trying to hustle it. It stays relatively flat and composed up to a certain point, even through transitions. The tires offer decent grip, too, but you'll run out of seat side support well before then.

Drivability

8.0
The six-speed automatic is a bit dated but refreshingly straightforward, never second-guessing itself or tripping over one too many gears. A shorter ratio would wake up the car and make it livelier. But as it is, the SHO is a relaxed and capable cruiser, even in Sport mode.

Comfort

6.5
If you happen to be the right height, the Taurus will impress you with a well-controlled ride and almost zero wind and road noise. But should you be above-average height, the wacky seating position will override most of its strengths.

Seat comfort

6.5
The seats are fairly cushy, but they lack lateral support. We'd say that about a regular Taurus, but it's a bigger deal in a SHO. The high front and rear seating positioning feel confining, though that's not a physical comfort issue. The front seats are cooled and heated, and the rear seats are heated.

Ride comfort

8.0
The ride seems pretty smooth. And even though the SHO is a fairly big car, it's never sloppy, keeping pretty good control of itself. Most surfaces don't faze the Taurus, and the big Ford soaks up quite a lot. Cornering is also commendably flat up to a moderate pace.

Noise & vibration

8.0
Only extremely coarse pavement manages to make any significant noise in the cabin. Otherwise, the Taurus provides a fairly quiet interior. The engine is well-isolated, and wind noise is minimal.

Climate control

6.0
The climate control looks very dated with basic physical controls circa 2008. More detailed adjustments must be made via the digital interface. The driver's vents serve only to cool the steering wheel area, and the noisy rear vents can't be shut off, only closed.

Interior

6.0
It's difficult to put our fingers on what makes this interior so unsatisfying, but it might be because we don't have enough fingers. The inside of the Taurus is an automotive anomaly, from the downright weird front seats to the inexplicably high rear seats and the time warp control interfaces.

Ease of use

7.0
It's clear the Taurus was not designed to accommodate some of the controls it now carries — see the rear window shade and lane keeping assist buttons located in the ashtray. While most of the controls are straightforward, they look and feel dated. The touchscreen does most of the heavy lifting.

Getting in/getting out

8.0
Thanks to a high floor and a much higher than typical seating position, you can almost walk into either the front or back seats. Those with limited mobility will appreciate that. The tall doors extend below the sills, keeping pant legs clean when the weather gets messy.

Driving position

4.5
This position is just bizarre. The seat sits inexplicably high, and anyone over average height towers over the dashboard. Adjustable pedals are a nice touch, but the steering wheel hardly telescopes, so taller drivers have their knees pressed against the dash. None of our editors ever felt comfortable.

Roominess

6.0
Front passengers have adequate head- and shoulder room, but the strange seating position makes it feel as if most of the room is below you. Rear passengers have very little headroom because of the stadium-like seating. Rear legroom isn't what it should be in such a large car either.

Visibility

5.5
The high seating position gives you a commanding view of the road ahead, but that's the only direction where visibility is any good. The narrow side windows and thick pillars cut down on side visibility, while a small rear window limits the view out the back.

Quality

7.5
Fit and finish on the SHO is good, both inside and out. Plastic covers all click nicely into place, and there are no squeaks or rattles even over broken road surfaces.

Utility

7.5
The Taurus SHO makes good use of its size, for the most part. There's certainly a big enough trunk for four golf bags, but the cabin is a mish-mash of oddly shaped bins and wasted space.

Small-item storage

6.5
The seemingly random array of center console storage, with two sets of cupholders and a center bin set well behind the driver's elbow, is a bit puzzling in such a large car. Front door pockets are very accommodating, but the ones in the back aren't quite as big.

Cargo space

8.0
With 20.1 cubic feet of trunk volume, the Taurus easily leads competitors, such as the Chevrolet Impala (18.8 cubic feet) and Dodge Charger (16.5 cubic feet), in cargo capacity. The 60/40-split folding rear seats help make up for the way the trunk narrows around the rear suspension.

Child safety seat accommodation

8.0
Mounting a car seat won't be much of an ordeal due to wide rear door access, but the somewhat narrow outboard rear seats might cause wider car seats to overlap the seat-belt latches. LATCH anchors, slightly tucked beneath the cushions, are easy to locate.

Technology

7.5
Ford's Sync 3 might well be the saving grace of a dated interior. Impressive connectivity and usability make it flexible enough for most any buyer. Be careful with option packages, as the Driver Assistance package cannot be ordered in conjunction with the Performance package.

Audio & navigation

8.0
Don't let the rest of the somewhat dated interior put you off. The SHO does come with Ford's highly rated Sync 3 system. Navigation is also available through Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. While the audio system does have some power, it won't impress true audiophiles.

Smartphone integration

8.0
Drivers have the choice of Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which all connected quickly. We experienced no drops in connection.

Driver aids

7.0
Our tester had the optional Driver Assist package, which includes adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, active park assist and forward collision warning. Disabling stability control is only available with the Performance package. The adaptive cruise system was satisfactory and free of quirks.

Voice control

8.0
Ford's Sync 3 voice controls worked consistently and quickly, and we found them to be a decent substitute for pressing buttons. Apple CarPlay users have the additional option of Siri voice commands.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Ford Taurus.

5(73%)
4(0%)
3(18%)
2(9%)
1(0%)
4.4
11 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 11 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Its a Taurus stupid, affordable and reliable!
Mr. Chris,01/28/2019
SEL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
It's so nice these Bozos at Edmunds are talking bad about this car, because the price only gets better for me. I have had two Taurus in the past and drove them over 10 years each with no problems, other than replacing a starter after nine years. These Taurus are not expensive Mercedes or BMW's, they are solid reliable quality transportation at a good price. After trading my last Taurus for a 2015 Ford Fusion SE, it's so nice to have my Taurus back! This 2018 Taurus SEL is the best car I ever drove.. It is solid, safe, with plenty of power, and it will get 28 MPG on the highway all day long with much extra power. The Taurus has plenty of room for long trips, and you won't have to be pulled out by your wife when you get home from work. The FWD Taurus will get you anywhere you have to go with great traction. Forget the "made in Mexico" Fusion, six recalls in four years, no power, and you need a can opener to get in and out just to save 3mpg and that is if you drive it easy. I'm sure the Avalon may have extra fancy features but you are going to pay for them fancy buttons too starting at $38,000 with no discounts. Yes I give the 2018-2019 Taurus five stars and it won't break your bank account paying for it.
SHO shows me what it's made of!
Scott,07/10/2018
SHO 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
I know the Taurus gets a bad rep and has for a long time. I've owned 2 but this my first SHO. Great car inside and out. Quiet, smooth and FAST. Don't care what the other "reviewers" say, the SHO is worth the look and test drive. You'll love it. Other drivers won't pass me until they realize I'm not a cop. LOL. Very nice car, sorry to see it go.
Four and going for More
James Tevis,08/30/2018
SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
Just bought a 2018 ford Taurus sel color Ruby Red, I love this car. This is the fourth Taurus I have owned and found them all to be very reliable and drivable. I drove a 2009 Taurus for ten years and it was still going strong when I traded. It was bought by another party the same day I traded. Ford offered a really large cash back off the sale price and I got a good amount on trade in, so this car didn't cost me all that much. Would recommend anyone who is looking for a good size sedan to look at the Taurus first.
GREAT value for the $$$!
Steve Sawyer,05/11/2019
SEL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I owned a 97 SHO way back when with the Yamaha V-8. It was like a toy compared to the current generation of the Taurus. I owned a '16 SHO which I LOVED but had to sell it after my wife died a year ago (too many emotions). I found a CPO '18 SEL at a local Ford dealer last week that I negotiated a great trade and purchase price. The sticker was in the glove box (car has 5K miles and sticker price was $34.8K). I bought it for $23.5K and signed as fast as I could just in case the dealer reconsidered the selling price. My '16 SHO was a great car and this SEL has the 3.5L V-6 with almost 300 HP and that's plenty fast for me. To me it is the best car out there for the $$$ in spite of Ford discontinuing the production of them. I also got the 7 year 100K CPO warranty. Beautiful car and top quality car too.
See all 11 reviews of the 2018 Ford Taurus
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
288 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
288 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
288 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
288 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2018 Ford Taurus features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Taurus models:

Active Park Assist
Guides the Taurus into an adjacent parallel parking spot using proximity sensors and automated steering.
Collision Warning with Brake Support
Warns the driver and automatically applies the brakes if advanced safety systems determine a front collision is imminent.
Blind-Spot Information System
Illuminates a light on the side mirrors when a vehicle enters the vehicle's blind spot. Sounds an alert if the turn signal is activated.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover11.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2018 Ford Taurus

Used 2018 Ford Taurus Overview

The Used 2018 Ford Taurus is offered in the following submodels: Taurus Sedan, Taurus SHO. Available styles include SEL 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SEL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SHO 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), and Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Ford Taurus?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Ford Taurus trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Ford Taurus SEL is priced between $18,217 and$20,995 with odometer readings between 4578 and44281 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Ford Taurus SE is priced between $16,484 and$16,890 with odometer readings between 21055 and25338 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Ford Taurus Limited is priced between $14,377 and$14,377 with odometer readings between 42464 and42464 miles.

Which used 2018 Ford Tauruses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Ford Taurus for sale near. There are currently 10 used and CPO 2018 Tauruses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $14,377 and mileage as low as 4578 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Ford Taurus.

