DO NOT BUY THIS CAR! Long story short.......this car has major transmission issues that FORD knows about but is too cheap to recall and fix. This started with the torque converter being sheered off at 60,000 miles and the total bill with the tow costing me right at $1,200. Then, only 14 months later, the transmission is now shot again. The cylinder clutch drum s going out and the transmission shop in town wants somewhere between $3,500 to $4,500 to completely rebuild the transmission. They will do a patch on it but won't guarantee how long that will last for only the low price of $1,500. When I purchased this car the vehicle had 46,000 miles on it. The car now only has 76,000 miles on it but is basically useless to drive as you can only get to 20 MPH before it kicks out of gear. I have been a lifetime Ford owner starting with the 1975 Maverick that I bought when I was in high school. I have owned also a 1988 Thunderbird which I loved and then a 1997 Expedition which was a very good vehicle. Besides the Taurus I have a 01 Expedition that I upgraded too after the 97 Expedition. I have had my share of headaches with the 01 Expedition as well. I am truly disappointed in FORD for their refusal to acknowledge they have a major flaw in the transmission of the Taurus for models around 2005. I have been a lifetime FORD advocate but not anymore. I will never buy another FORD again and hope that if you read this review that you think twice before buying a FORD and especially the Taurus.

Read more