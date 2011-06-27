  1. Home
1997 Ford Taurus Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Good crash test scores. Nice interior ergonomics. Excellent optional Duratec powertrain.
  • Stying is a bit over-the-top for some.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

After last year's dramatic redesign of the Taurus, Ford is playing it safe, trying to keep costs down as their top-selling vehicle faces sharp criticism from the press and closed checkbooks of potential buyers who are less than captivated by this vehicle's startling new shape.

We have been able to spend some time with the Taurus and its stablemate the Mercury Sable and have found ourselves won over by this odd-looking family sedan and wagon. If you can get past the strange curves and odd snout, the Taurus still offers a lot of car for the money. Upon settling into the Tauruses cockpit, the first thing most drivers notice is the logical placement of the controls and the great outward visibility. Unlike previous Taurus's, which had an unpleasant dashboard and bad blind spots created by the C-pillars, the new model is easy to get acquainted with. The integrated control panel, which combines stereo and climate control functions, is a joy to behold when compared to most of the Taurus's competition. Interior room in the Taurus is great, offering comfortable seating for five full-size adults and their cargo. The Taurus has comfortable seats, a plethora of cupholders and ashtrays, nicely integrated armrests and optional rear-passenger air conditioningcontrols.

Not many people buy midsized sedans for their outstanding handling characteristics, and for the most part the Taurus does not address these people's concerns. Nonetheless, the Taurus is not a bad driver, offering capable acceleration with the Duratec V6 engine found on the LX sedan and wagon, and decent handling with the MacPherson front/quadralink rear suspension setup. Unfortunately, the redesigned Taurus SHO is a bit of a disappointment. Sure it has a V8, the first one ever squeezed into a Taurus, but its lack of a manual transmission and slower acceleration times are a poor substitute for the car that basically defined the American sports sedan segment for the previous seven years.

The Taurus still offers plenty of car, definitely our choice over the less-than-sophisticated Chevrolet Lumina or plain-Jane Buick Century. There are, however, a number of great choices from Europe, Japan and the US that are threatening the Taurus's headlock on the best-selling-car-in-America title. People that want to buy American should definitely put this near the top of their list, but people who are turned-off by its exterior styling may find comfort in the competitively priced Honda Accord or redesigned Toyota Camry being sold down the road.

1997 Highlights

A few new exterior color choices are added and there are minor changes to a couple of optional equipment packages.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Ford Taurus.

5(30%)
4(45%)
3(19%)
2(5%)
1(1%)
4.0
102 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Pretty good car
madison77,03/14/2011
My car is 14 years old and still running. Bought it used when it was 3 years old with 29,000 miles. It now has 123, something miles and still runs okay. I've experienced problems time to time. Typical for an older car. My car likes to leak fluids a lot and burns oil in the engine area not the exhaust since I try to keep on top of the oil resovoir. My car has a problem with the door jam sensor. When I get in the car and close the door the car door sensor thinks the door is still open when it actually is closed. To this day it still does it and it drives me nuts but I don't want to spend money on fixing this problem. Its not worth it. Car still has good acceleration. I hate the fuel milage.
'Old Faithful' will be missed
sean2011,10/08/2011
I got this car from my dad (who owned it since 2004 when it had 119,000 miles) when gave it to me in 2009 when it had 210,000 miles after he bought a another car in 2009. In the time that it has been in my family, we had spent very little in repairs for it even after the time my dad ran over a deer with it in 2006 going 60. I was inpress how well it took to being driven hard and during northern MI winters it drove through snow as well as my buddies AWD Subaru did. Sadly, I reacently had to give her up after the orgional tranny seized up after 238,956 miles. I would definitely be concerding another Taurus for my next car.
My get me where I am going buddy!
Ms. Chicago,08/26/2010
I bought this car on a whim,, a week later I was thinking what have a done, however, its grown on me the drive is smooth, the design like a spaceship or something. I thought I am gonna sell soon, but as times going I wanna kept it! Its roomy and fun has a nice sound system and has cost me much in upkeep. I hope that continues. I already had family members offering to buy it when or if I plan to sell it.
Love our Taurus
artphelps,07/20/2007
Most reliable vehicle we have ever owned. Great car. Sorry it is no longer made. Had a power steering whine or moan that was due to a crack in the reservoir, low cost to fix.
See all 102 reviews of the 1997 Ford Taurus
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
145 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
145 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
235 hp @ 6100 rpm
See all Used 1997 Ford Taurus features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 1997 Ford Taurus Overview

The Used 1997 Ford Taurus is offered in the following submodels: Taurus Sedan, Taurus SHO, Taurus Wagon. Available styles include LX 4dr Wagon, GL 4dr Wagon, G 4dr Sedan, GL 4dr Sedan, LX 4dr Sedan, and SHO 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1997 Ford Taurus?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1997 Ford Tauruses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1997 Ford Taurus for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1997 Ford Taurus.

Can't find a used 1997 Ford Tauruss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Taurus for sale - 9 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $23,802.

Find a used Ford for sale - 4 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $23,216.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Taurus for sale - 3 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $22,271.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 9 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $10,175.

Should I lease or buy a 1997 Ford Taurus?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Taurus lease specials

