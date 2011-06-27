I'm a 41 year old female that has owned approximately 10 vehicles, maybe more. The Taurus is BY FAR, the best vehicle out of them all, for every reason! Its so roomy, almost like being in an SUV, drives and rides so smoothly, the trunk really is gianormous and is stylish and sleek to boot. I have almost 200,000 miles on it and have never had a single problem with it, just regular maintenance. It still looks new as a matter of fact. The quality is superior! Even my dad went out and bought one, due to my high recommendation and boasting about it. The only, and I mean only, issue or dislike I have is the passenger seat. I don't sit there often but it sits too low for my liking. I can barely see over the dash and I'm 5'5". I'm unsure if its broken or if it is worn from my boyfriends butt in it but I can't sit in it for very long at all. If it had the 5-way, power seat like my drivers side has, it would be 100% perfect, in every way to me. Everyone that has gotten in my car, raves about it. The comfort of the cabin is amazing and everything wraps around you almost. The Taurus is very affordable and well worth every penny! Thanks Ford, for yet another OUTSTANDING vehicle! I've also owned an Escort EXP, Focus and Fusion. The Fusion saved my daughters life when she should've probably been killed. She slid downhill icy roads, taking out 55' of guard rail, went airborn going over the treetops and landed on the roof of the car, 35' down into a creekbed. It was obviously totalled and all windows and sunroof smashed out yet she basically walked away with a couple bruises and very lighy scratches. Worst day of my life and I have Ford to thank for keeping her safe. I will always drive a Ford and forever be grateful! (She most likely had an angel with her as well but it was a Ford driving angel 😊)

