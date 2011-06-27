Vehicle overview

Ford is churning out a whole line of appealing vehicles these days, including the 2013 Ford Taurus. It wasn't always this way. Though the darling of American sedan buyers during the 1980s, the Taurus of the 2000s was unceremoniously kicked to the curb (and rightly so) for its uninspiring design, lack of competitive features and mediocre performance. But that was then and this is now.

For 2013, the entire Chicago-built Taurus line gets a welcome face-lift, including a new grille, front fascia, wheels, front and rear lighting, rear fenders and deck lid (with available spoiler). To accompany the sportier design, Ford has retuned the suspension, switched over to electrically driven steering assist (now with a quicker ratio) and added a new mild torque-vectoring system to improve handling. Ford has also updated the brakes to improve brake pedal feel and shorten stopping distances.

Inside the cabin, the 2013 Taurus follows Ford's trend of incorporating the latest version(s) of the Microsoft-powered Sync and MyFord Touch systems, enhancing infotainment and connectivity. Ford has also added higher-quality materials and acoustic insulation to enhance interior comfort and refinement.

Finally, the standard V6 gains both power and efficiency, while the six-speed transmission gains true manual-shifting capability. All-wheel drive is still available for those of us who are weather-challenged. The optional high-output turbocharged V6 for the SHO model remains unchanged, but on the opposite side of the spectrum is a newly available turbocharged four-cylinder. With an estimated 26 mpg in combined city/highway driving, it should be a smart choice for buyers who want a big sedan with a small appetite for fuel.

Of course, the 2013 Ford Taurus isn't the only full-size sedan vying for your attention. The Chrysler 300 is also worth serious consideration given its style, performance and features. Checking out the new Hyundai Azera and Hyundai Genesis is also a good idea. But the dramatically improved 2013 Taurus is a solid choice, particularly if technology and efficiency are high on your list.