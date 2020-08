Used 2013 Ford Taurus for Sale Near Me

Auto Show - Fort Lauderdale / Florida

You can feel the energized attitude with our 2013 Ford Taurus SEL Sedan proudly shown in Ingot Silver Metallic. Powered by a 3.5 Liter V6 that offers 240hp on demand while connected to a smooth shifting 6 Speed SelectShift Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive handles the roadways with confidence and secures nearly 29mpg on the open road while showing off a chiseled look, bold grille, and an image builder that fits your life. Inside, this SEL greets you with modern, high tech features like voice-activated Sync, that keeps you linked to your phone through the premium audio system. You will appreciate the roomy, comfortable interior with supportive seats along with the extra storage, power points for electronics and all the little extras that the Taurus SEL provides. When it comes to safety you really can't beat Ford. Six airbags, anti-lock brakes, and electronic stability control come standard as well as MyKey and SOS post-crash Alert to ensure your loved ones are safe and secure. Enjoy Taurus for yourself and you will know you made the right choice. Everything about this car is exciting and with the latest engineering, technology, sassy style, and top safety ratings. You simply can't go wrong with Taurus. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Ford Taurus SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FAHP2E86DG219914

Stock: 10852A1

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-21-2020