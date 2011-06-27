Overall rating

For buyers who are convinced they "don't make 'em like they used to," allow us to direct your attention to the 2017 Ford Taurus.

The 2017 Ford Taurus has many qualities that you might hope to get from a large American sedan, such as a smooth ride, a spacious interior and a cavernous trunk. In an era in which small, fuel-efficient cars are considered to be the wave of the future, the Taurus has an old-school vibe that some shoppers might find appealing.

But the current generation Taurus is beginning to show its age in its eighth year of production. We're still put off by the car's limited outward visibility, so-so interior materials and ponderous handling. The SHO variant is certainly more fun to drive, but its steep price tag can make this variant hard to justify. And a host of newer rivals offer greater luxury, more up-to-date amenities and a more engaging driving experience.

Taking all this into account, we suggest Taurus shoppers compare it to the top-rated Buick LaCrosse or Toyota Avalon sedan. Other smart choices include the Chevrolet Impala and Chrysler 300, plus the Hyundai Azera and redesigned Kia Cadenza. If it's performance you seek, we'd recommend the Chevrolet SS or Dodge Charger over the Taurus SHO.

The list of standard safety features for the 2017 Ford Taurus includes antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags, a rearview camera and emergency telematics via paired cellphones. Also included is Ford's MyKey system that monitors the vehicle and allows owners to set certain limitations and alerts for valets and teen drivers. Rear parking sensors are standard from the SEL trim on up.

Optional features for the Limited and SHO trims include a forward collision warning system that also pre-charges the brakes for maximum responsiveness, a lane departure warning and intervention system, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, and an automated parallel parking system.

In government crash tests, the Taurus earned the top five-star rating overall, including five stars for both front- and side-impact protection. Likewise, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Taurus its best rating of Good in the moderate-overlap front-impact, side-impact, roof strength and head restraint (whiplash protection) tests.