  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Taurus
  4. Used 1996 Ford Taurus
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(87)
Appraise this car

1996 Ford Taurus Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Ford Taurus for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$768 - $1,877
Used Taurus for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

The biggest automotive story for 1996 is the total redesign of the Ford Taurus. Longer, wider and larger inside than the old Taurus, the 1996 model sports sleek and modern styling; almost as unconventional as that of the original Taurus, which debuted to much fanfare and acclaim in 1986. Four trim levels, G, GL, LX and SHO, are available as well as two body styles. Wagons can be had in GL or LX trim only.

Ford claims that the new Taurus sports 87 percent greater torsional stiffness. Part of this increase is directly attributable to the fact that the entire side of the new Taurus is a single stamped section of steel, except for the doors, of course. Glass area is up 28 percent lending the Taurus a lighter, more airy feel than its predecessor. MacPherson struts hold up the front of the new Taurus, while a quadralink rear suspension, similar to that found on the 1995 Lincoln Continental, keeps the rear of the car in line. Standard tire size on GL and LX models is P205/65 R15.

An improved Vulcan 3.0-liter V6 powers the G and GL models, pumping out 145 horsepower. Order LX trim and get an all-aluminum twin-cam 3.0-liter Duratec V6 good for 200 healthy ponies. SHO models will be infused with 240 Yamaha-built horses produced by eight cylinders; it will be the first time a V8 will be offered on the Taurus. LX models run to 60 mph in about eight seconds.

Front disc and rear drum brakes are standard. Anti-lock four-wheel disc brakes are optional on G, GL and LX; standard on SHO. Sporting the same steering rack as the Lincoln Continental, Ford says that steering feel and response is much improved over the old version.

Standard equipment includes air conditioning, five-mph bumpers, dual power heated mirrors, rear seat heat ducts, split-fold rear seats and a battery saver system. Innovations on the 1996 Taurus include an Integrated Control Panel which combines stereo and climate controls in one easy-to-use pod. Stereo componentry has been relocated to the trunk. A patented three-way flip-fold console is available in cars equipped with six-passenger seating. In its upright position, the console is a seating position. Flip it down, and it's an armrest. Flip it once more, and it turns into a handy storage bin with cupholders and room for audio cassettes. Optional on Taurus Wagon is an integrated child seat.

We must admit that we're a bit skeptical about the fishy-faced styling of the new car, but our initial shock has diminished to a vague distaste. In time, we'll likely find it to be quite attractive. Preliminary reports indicate that the Taurus is indeed a much improved sedan, ready to go head-to-head with the best in this class. Time, and a test drive, will tell.

1996 Highlights

All-new Taurus debuts in sedan and wagon format, available in GL, LX and SHO trim levels. New or substantially revised engines and suspensions improve the performance of the Taurus, while several functional innovations make the car easier and more enjoyable to drive.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Ford Taurus.

5(28%)
4(41%)
3(24%)
2(7%)
1(0%)
3.9
87 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 87 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Solid Piece of Metal
bmoreravens,02/15/2014
LX 4dr Sedan
I purchased this in 2013 with only 46,000 miles on it for only $2,000. Needed $500 worth of work to pass inspection, which had to do with the front stabilizing rods. This car is extremely reliable, although at times the transmission slams when going from park to reverse because of its high idle function. Had to put another $200 in a few months after purchase to repair ruptured brake line. Starts right up and has a really great hum to it. I get better gas mileage than its rated for, about 22mpg combined compared to the 18 or so its rated for, but I drive gently. UPDATE: Unfortunately, with only a little over 70k miles on it, the Engine started to make a weird knocking or tapping noise sporadically when the engine was under load and at lower RPMs although it still ran fine. I could definitely tell something was starting to go wrong, not to mention a bunch of check engine codes. I took it to a bunch of engine mechanics and they all said by the time they could tell me what was wrong, I might as well just get another engine and with the age of the car there was no way I was doing that. Put it on Craigslist and somebody purchased it locally -- they were willing to take their chances on the repair costs given a very reasonable price. All in all, happy with this car but wish I would have gotten a few more years out of it.
The Green Monster
anthonypavone,05/10/2015
GL 4dr Sedan
Bought this car as a replacement to my 98 Suzuki . Got it from a friend for $600 with about 140,000 miles. Needed a new battery, catalytic converter, ball joints, and AC system. Through all this I got the car and loved every second of it. Only thing I ended up fixing was the battery, all others were too expensive a repair. In the time I had it the left front turn signal burned out probably twenty or thirty times. But this car drove like a dream. I drive 50 miles a day and only had to fill up once every week and a half. Sadly I hit a deer after 6 months of having it. Tiny deer hit the airbag sensor at 40MPH and to fix would be $1,000, on top of the other fixes. But now I'm looking for another
Fo SHO
G, Labriola,11/10/2006
I know all Fords are not created equally but my SHO had 7500 miles on it when I bought it from the dealer and it currently has 74,000 on it. My only real problem was the cam shaft but nothing else other than normal maintenance. It is one of the best all round cars I've ever owned. Excellent comfort, outstanding performance, superb handling (NO oversteer!) and all the creature comfort features you could ask for. No tranny problems for me.
210,000 and still going
onedaddeo,03/02/2012
We bought the car used, with 120,000 miles on it. I figure any car over 100,000 miles is going to need repairs eventually. A new transmission was the first major repair. then 2 alternators were replaced at $600 each. Then we found a oil seal leak was fouling the alternator. Then a couple of tranny line leaks, that I fixed. Front struts and rear springs. Then I replaces all the plastic tabs that hold the interior door panels on. Then I cleaned the air intake with brake cleaner. That was over 50,000 miles ago. Since then, no problems. the duratech engine keeps running, the ride is comfortable, and everything works at sub zero temps unlike my 2007 Honda. it was still cheaper than a car payment
See all 87 reviews of the 1996 Ford Taurus
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
145 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 1996 Ford Taurus features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 1996 Ford Taurus

Used 1996 Ford Taurus Overview

The Used 1996 Ford Taurus is offered in the following submodels: Taurus Sedan, Taurus SHO, Taurus Wagon. Available styles include GL 4dr Sedan, LX 4dr Sedan, SHO 4dr Sedan, GL 4dr Wagon, and LX 4dr Wagon.

What's a good price on a Used 1996 Ford Taurus?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1996 Ford Tauruses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1996 Ford Taurus for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1996 Ford Taurus.

Can't find a used 1996 Ford Tauruss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Taurus for sale - 3 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $18,052.

Find a used Ford for sale - 2 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $11,185.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Taurus for sale - 1 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $13,864.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 6 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $20,480.

Should I lease or buy a 1996 Ford Taurus?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Taurus lease specials

Related Used 1996 Ford Taurus info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles