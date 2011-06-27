  1. Home
1998 Ford Taurus Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Commodious and ergonomically correct.
  • Swoopy styling and fish-faced snout leaves us cold.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

After 1996's dramatic redesign, Ford is playing it safe with the Taurus, trying to keep costs down as their top-selling car faces sharp criticism from the press and closed checkbooks of potential buyers, who are less than captivated by this vehicle's startling new shape. Softening the Taurus's front end and simplifying the option procedure are the main ways that Ford executives hope to get more customers into the showrooms.

We have been able to spend some time with the Taurus and its stablemate the Mercury Sable and have found ourselves won over by this odd-looking family sedan and wagon. If you can get past the strange curves and odd snout, the Taurus still offers a lot of car for the money. Upon settling into the Taurus's cockpit, the first thing most drivers notice is the logical placement of the controls and the great outward visibility. Unlike the previous Taurus, which had an unpleasant dashboard and bad blind spots created by the C-pillars, this new model is easy to get acquainted with. The integrated control panel, which combines stereo and climate control functions, is a joy to behold when compared to the diminutive controls of its predecessor. Interior room in the Taurus is great, offering comfortable seating for five full-size adults and their cargo. The Taurus has comfortable seats, a plethora of cupholders and ashtrays, nicely integrated armrests and optional rear-passenger airconditioning controls.

Not many people buy midsized sedans for their outstanding handling characteristics, and for the most part the Taurus does not address these people's concerns. Nonetheless, the Taurus is not a bad driver, offering capable acceleration and decent handling. Unfortunately, the redesigned Taurus SHO is a bit of a disappointment. Sure it has a V8, the first one ever squeezed into a Taurus, but its lack of a manual transmission and slower acceleration times are a poor substitute for the car that basically defined the American sports sedan segment in its original iteration.

The Taurus still offers plenty of car, definitely our choice over the less-than-sophisticated Chevrolet Lumina or plain-Jane Buick Century. There are, however, a number of great choices from Europe, Japan and the United States that are threatening the Taurus. People who want to buy American should definitely put this near the top of their list, but people who are turned-off by its exterior styling may find comfort in the new Honda Accord or redesigned Toyota Camry being sold down the road.

1998 Highlights

A mild facelift, revised trim levels and fewer options are the only changes to Ford's midsize sedan.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Trustworthy old gal
geisinger,04/22/2010
I bought this great car 12 years ago with 80k miles on it (it was a salesman's car) and now have 160k. It still runs great and has given me no trouble. We used it in our move from Maryland to Florida five years ago and made 6 thousand mile (each way) trips fully loaded and pulling a heavy trailer. We got 28 mpg then and still do. Other than routine maintenance, the only repair was a cacked coolant recovery bottle.
My SHO
pat muscarella,08/11/2006
Great car I am the original owner and the car has exceeded my expectations in performance and lasting quality. As an engineer, I am still impressed with the power and comfort @ 111,000 miles.
1998 Taurus SHO
SHOverine,12/25/2004
Watch for camshaft problems. Otherwise this is a fun car to drive. The V8 provides great power, especially over 50mph. Interior is roomy (I'm 6'3", so I should know). Trunk is very spacious - holds 4 sets of golf clubs. My SHO has over 125K miles on it and is still running like a champ (only major repair was getting the cams welded). If you are in the market for a SHO - get the cams welded!
1998 Ford Taurus SE Wagon
cinemaxmama,07/16/2012
I have driven this vehicle for the past 13 years. Hated it then, still hate it now. BUT - most reliable vehicle I've ever owned. I bought it with 70,000 miles, I now have 180,000 and still running like a champ. There is a hole that has rusted in the floor, the door handles come apart, doors don't shut all the way, seatbelts don't pull all the way, dash is coming apart, break replacements every 6 mths, but still runs.
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
145 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
145 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
235 hp @ 6100 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 1998 Ford Taurus
More About This Model

When we drove the 1998 Ford Taurus SHO, we were expecting to write a farewell story about this performance-oriented family sedan. Pundits were securing the last nails in the SHO's coffin, and we were fully expecting the car to be extinct by 1999.

But wait! It's still breathing! We have a pulse! Stop the funeral, folks. The Taurus Super High Output ain't dead. The SHO must go on. Just barely.

Two years ago, when the Taurus was redesigned to its current egg shape, we drove the SHO - equipped with a Yamaha V8 - for the first time. We were not very impressed. The odd new shape of the car, combined with a somewhat sluggish motor and lack of sporty manual transmission, confirmed our worst fears: Ford was letting their sports sedan wither.

Since then, the Taurus has changed very little, unless you count the NASCAR Taurus lookalike that replaced the extinct Thunderbird in Winston Cup racing. But that's just marketing. Real changes to the car itself have been on hold since '96.

This year's Taurus line received a minor facelift, and the equipment levels and trim names have been altered over the past two years, but the recipe is still the same. For the SHO, all the equipment that was optional in 1996 is standard in 1998. Most SHO buyers were opting for the CD changer, moonroof and leather seats anyway, so that equipment was simply added to the package, and voila! The price is just about the same. In fact, our most recent test car, equipped the same as the car we tested two years ago, is actually $40 less For starters, the 3.4-liter 32-valve DOHC V8 is a nice motor. Its output is high, with 235 horsepower at 6100 rpm and 230 foot-pounds of torque at 4800 rpm, but not what we'd term "Super High." After all, the newcomer LH-series sedans from Chrysler output 18 more horsepower and 25 more foot-pounds of torque from a six cylinder (albeit larger displacement) motor. And the Chrysler sedans don't mention anything about power in their names. .

This time, we spent a more extended period of time behind the wheel, going cross-country on a pair of 18- hour drives. Our feelings about the car are the same as ever: it's fast but not quick, it's comfortable but not roomy, and it's priced fairly but not competitively.

The premium fuel-sucking V8 of the SHO does sound impressive, but sedan buyers these days are more interested in performance than audible annoyances. On our mostly highway commuting, we picked up an average of 22.5 mpg. Not bad, considering how lead-footed we like to drive. But from starts, the SHO is not a tire shredder.

It's on the open highway that this car likes to stretch its legs, which incidentally is perfect for long commutes. The firm suspension of the SHO is much better at stabilizing lateral motion than the other Taurus sedans, but even the SHO is not made for slaloms.

Styling is the sticking point with this car: you either love it or you hate it at first glance. But after time - after days and days seated in the power-adjustable driver's seat - the Taurus's looks have grown on this writer. The spoiler still looks horribly tacked on, and the interior is in immediate need of a redesign, but the exterior is quite full of character and charm. The first day driving our test car, someone actually stopped us to compliment the car's striking good looks.

"Hey! That's great! What a gorgeous car!"

I couldn't tell if the guy was being serious or not, so I replied, "Yeah, too bad it's not mine."

"Well, you've got the keys, so that's close enough," he said. "I really like that styling." The crazy bugger was staring directly at the SHO's bizarre rear spoiler, so we concluded he must have been on some sort of medication.

From the time we spent locked inside this interstate gobbler, we can come up with few nice things to say about its ergonomics. The seats were never uncomfortable unless you happened to be seated in the back - in which case the ceiling is far too low and the legroom is cramped. Driver controls are intuitive except for the radio and climate control buttons, which should only be operated by the front passenger -- for safety's sake. Even after a week behind the wheel, we never could get the hang of the center console's oblong-distorted arrangement.

Ford needs to get back to the basics in regard to the SHO. This sedan should have an available manual transmission, or, failing that, at least an automanual transmission, like Chrysler's AutoStick. It should come with an integrated spoiler or none at all. It should have more logic behind its interior design. And Ford should hurry up with it all, or the SHO will become extinct by virtue of its failure to adapt to the competition.

Sportier and more fun-to-drive sedans can be found at Acura, Audi, BMW, Chrysler, Lexus, Mercedes, Nissan, Pontiac, Volkswagen and Volvo. In the race to be the best sports sedan, NASCAR can only keep up appearances until the Thunderbird is redesigned...

Used 1998 Ford Taurus Overview

The Used 1998 Ford Taurus is offered in the following submodels: Taurus Sedan, Taurus SHO, Taurus Wagon. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan, LX 4dr Sedan, SE 4dr Wagon, and SHO 4dr Sedan.

