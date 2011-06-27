1991 Ford Taurus Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$719 - $1,757
Used Taurus for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
Sequential multi-port fuel injection systems are added to the Taurus.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1991 Ford Taurus.
Most helpful consumer reviews
1991 Ford T,06/26/2005
Bought it at 99,000 miles. Since then, I've put 81,000 miles on it over 6 years. While some of my friends have spent over $50,000 to get new vehicles two or three times over the past six years and dealt with major mechanical problems on these new vehicles, I've only had to replace the water pump and pay for regular maintenance on the Taurus that cost only a fraction of their vehicles.
TeresaK72,04/06/2002
I have had only good experiences with my used 1991 Taurus! I would recommend anyone to get one.
anti-ford,05/14/2002
this is a terrible used car. these cars no matter what engine you have in them are bound to die on you when it's least convenient. iv'e had to replace the transmission on mine three times and in the end, it caught on fire. i recommend staying away from these cars. the 3.8L engine is built sound, at least for me, but the transmissions aren't worth the cheap paint that covers the body.
NEVER AGAIN,08/11/2008
This was a great performing car. Fast, handled great and very comfortable. However, after 6 months, the transmission went out. I took it to a Ford dealer in to have it fixed. $2500. They said it would be guaranteed and covered at any Ford dealer in the US. Well, I moved to GA and the transmission went out again. Dealer said it was my fault for not checking the trans fluid. It was a manual and there was no way of checking it. I had it repaired again. $2500 again. 10 miles after the warranty was up, it went out again and they would not fix it unless I paid another $2500. I gave the car away at that point.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1991 Ford Taurus features & specs
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
105 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
220 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
105 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Taurus
Related Used 1991 Ford Taurus info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019