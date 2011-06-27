  1. Home
1991 Ford Taurus Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

Sequential multi-port fuel injection systems are added to the Taurus.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Ford Taurus.

5(36%)
4(43%)
3(3%)
2(14%)
1(4%)
3.9
28 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Low Cost Car
1991 Ford T,06/26/2005
Bought it at 99,000 miles. Since then, I've put 81,000 miles on it over 6 years. While some of my friends have spent over $50,000 to get new vehicles two or three times over the past six years and dealt with major mechanical problems on these new vehicles, I've only had to replace the water pump and pay for regular maintenance on the Taurus that cost only a fraction of their vehicles.
I Love My Taurus!
TeresaK72,04/06/2002
I have had only good experiences with my used 1991 Taurus! I would recommend anyone to get one.
good car? i say no...
anti-ford,05/14/2002
this is a terrible used car. these cars no matter what engine you have in them are bound to die on you when it's least convenient. iv'e had to replace the transmission on mine three times and in the end, it caught on fire. i recommend staying away from these cars. the 3.8L engine is built sound, at least for me, but the transmissions aren't worth the cheap paint that covers the body.
Never Again
NEVER AGAIN,08/11/2008
This was a great performing car. Fast, handled great and very comfortable. However, after 6 months, the transmission went out. I took it to a Ford dealer in to have it fixed. $2500. They said it would be guaranteed and covered at any Ford dealer in the US. Well, I moved to GA and the transmission went out again. Dealer said it was my fault for not checking the trans fluid. It was a manual and there was no way of checking it. I had it repaired again. $2500 again. 10 miles after the warranty was up, it went out again and they would not fix it unless I paid another $2500. I gave the car away at that point.
Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
105 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
220 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
105 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 1991 Ford Taurus features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1991 Ford Taurus

Used 1991 Ford Taurus Overview

The Used 1991 Ford Taurus is offered in the following submodels: Taurus Sedan, Taurus SHO, Taurus Wagon. Available styles include L 4dr Sedan, LX 4dr Wagon, LX 4dr Sedan, L 4dr Wagon, SHO 4dr Sedan, GL 4dr Wagon, and GL 4dr Sedan.

