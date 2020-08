Used 2006 Ford Taurus for Sale Near Me

Atlas Motors - Salt Lake City / Utah

CLEAN TITLE. Comes equipped with power locks, power windows, AM/FM player, alloy wheels with good tires, seating for 6, cruise control, and much much more. A great first car. We are agents for most credit unions in Utah. This makes it super easy for us to help find the right loan for you, even if you aren't a credit union member. (OAC)

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Ford Taurus SE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Trip Computer .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FAFP53U56A166623

Stock: 166623

Certified Pre-Owned: No