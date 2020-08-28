Used 2006 Ford Taurus for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Ford White Bear Lake - Saint Paul / Minnesota

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! 3.0L Sohc Smpi 12-Valve V6 Vulcan Engine Solid Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. *EXCELLENT HIGHWAY FUEL ECONOMY* *CLEAN CARFAX* *TREMENDOUS VALUE* *WON'T LAST* Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Ford White Bear Lake's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2006 Ford Taurus SE with 155,280mi. You can tell this 2006 Ford Taurus has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 155,280mi and appears with a showroom shine. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. The look is unmistakably Ford, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Ford Taurus SE will definitely turn heads. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Ford Taurus SE is sure to sell fast. We are so confident of being the Low-Cost provider that we guarantee it. We have researched and compared thousands of vehicle transactions to give you a great value and the lowest competitive price. The AutoNation Ford Advantage provides a complimentary loaner while servicing your vehicle and a Worry Free folder that includes a CarFax complete vehicle history report, quality service inspection with repair work performed and a sixty-day limited powertrain warranty. Buy with confidence and experience why people drive hundreds of miles to buy from AutoNation Ford. Key Policy: Our pre-owned vehicles come with one key unless we received more than one from the previous owner. Additional keys may be purchased. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Ford Taurus SE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Trip Computer .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FAFP53U66A114658

Stock: 6A114658

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-25-2020