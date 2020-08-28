Used 2006 Ford Taurus for Sale Near Me
1,893 listings
- 140,292 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,989$1,309 Below Market
- 191,644 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,200$1,377 Below Market
- 116,927 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,200
- 116,583 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$2,600$1,031 Below Market
- 135,005 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$2,293$1,079 Below Market
- 169,471 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,241$647 Below Market
- 106,446 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$3,987$397 Below Market
- 134,140 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$3,475$627 Below Market
- 166,892 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,150$617 Below Market
- 104,717 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$3,995$407 Below Market
- 77,357 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$3,999
- 225,489 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Rental Use
$2,000
- 155,285 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,413
- 163,869 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,990
- 60,050 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$5,899
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,650
- 255,901 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$1,820
- 145,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,790
greg_wv,06/06/2015
SE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
I needed a work car in a hurry after the previous one was totalled due to a deer collision. I've had this little gem for over 2 years now and I have to say it's the best work car I've ever had. Recently I decided to make a lifetime commitment to it, so replaced all 4 struts, plugs, wires, coil packs, front brakes and rotors. It needed a new A/C compressor and I gave it 4 Michelin defender tires. This baby rides like a brand new car! The mechanic told me "you realize you're putting 90,000 mile tires on this thing". I said yep, she's only got 105,000 miles on her and I'm in it 'till death do us part. That's how confident I am in this vehicle. I can see why Ford sold millions of these!
