Consumer Rating
(98)
1995 Ford Taurus Review

1995 Ford Taurus Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Ford Taurus for Sale
List Price Estimate
$720 - $1,761
Used Taurus for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Sport-edition model is introduced as an SE. The SE includes aluminum wheels, sport bucket seats, air conditioning and a rear defroster. The base engine has been revised to decrease engine noise.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Ford Taurus.

5(29%)
4(47%)
3(13%)
2(8%)
1(3%)
3.9
98 reviews
98 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Car
jmjrpid7581,04/14/2014
GL 4dr Sedan
Bought this car bank in 1997 had about 30,000 miles on it. Done the regular maintenance on the car even transmission oil change. The car still runs to this day. The car has 220,224 miles on it. Still the same transmission and engine never had trouble with. You do have to change the radiator out before the plastic tanks on the side of aluminum core explodes out. Have put in a new radiator and car still keeps on going. The alternator got it tested it was ok but I still replaced it. Also replaced the ac compressor and power steering pump due to the car getting high mileage and wear. Also have changed the front suspension and rear suspension . When you change suspension parts, Always get a 4 wheel alignment. Need to get this done soon to. To me this is regular maintenance. It is recommended to change the water pump out at about 100,000 miles. Have done this. Need to do it gain here directly. Have done 2 exhaust systems so far. Changed the engine oil regular, average 3,000. Transmission oil change regular, average 10,000 miles.
Running strong for over 13 years
gemmerich,06/12/2013
I got my Taurus from my parents back in 2003 when I got my license in high school. Before that, it was my older sister's when she was in high school, and before that it was the eldest's when she was in high school. That's right, by the time I got it, it had been in my family for five years already. I drove her all through college, back and forth from Santa Barbara to Sacramento. This is truly a miracle car, I am now graduated from law school and STILL DRIVING HER! I have abandoned all hope that she will ever die--I wanted her to not pass smog this year so I could turn it in for a program where I would get $1500. Low and behold, SHE PASSED. This is the most amazing car!
Yamaha SHO's review
Jason,11/18/2005
The SHO comes with a love/hate relationship. My '95 SHO has been a great car until my stupidity spun a rod bearing. The car is capable of beating supercars with a few modifications. The car takes very well to boost. On a stock motor with a Vortech T-trim supercharger, I produced 460hp. This car is not a great car for someone who does not have the knowledge, willingness to learn nor money to maintain it. Many of these cars have been beaten and show problems because of it (as with the case of my '92 SHO). On the flip- side, it has honed my skills quite well. This is definitely an enthusiasts car. Somehow I got hooked many years ago and I still have my SHO's, but have a Civic now too.
1995 Ford Taurus GL 6 cy 3.8 ltr engine
Donna Richmond,09/05/2008
This car is the best car we have ever had! The transmission just recently won't shift out of gear and will only go 25 miles per hour, with over 480,000 miles on it! We had the first transmission replaced at 40,000 miles under warranty and has rode fine ever since. It has had regular maintenence plus, a radiator, water and fuel pump, along with a couple of electric starters since we first got it as a program car with 8,000 miles on it. It is great driving across the country as well as around town. It hugs the curves of a windy road wonderfully, is smooth on a gravel road, and great in rain or snow. It is an extremely reliable car.
See all 98 reviews of the 1995 Ford Taurus
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
220 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1995 Ford Taurus features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 1995 Ford Taurus

Used 1995 Ford Taurus Overview

The Used 1995 Ford Taurus is offered in the following submodels: Taurus Sedan, Taurus SHO, Taurus Wagon. Available styles include GL 4dr Wagon, GL 4dr Sedan, SE 4dr Sedan, SHO 4dr Sedan, LX 4dr Sedan, and LX 4dr Wagon.

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Ford Taurus?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1995 Ford Tauruses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Ford Taurus for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1995 Ford Taurus.

Can't find a used 1995 Ford Tauruss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Taurus for sale - 6 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $18,946.

Find a used Ford for sale - 4 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $8,339.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Taurus for sale - 9 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $15,338.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 1 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $20,393.

Should I lease or buy a 1995 Ford Taurus?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

