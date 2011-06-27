The 93 Taurus was a great car if you got the right one.. The right one was the cheap one, the GL without the 3.8ltr V6, if you got a cheap-o one with the 3.0 and the bench seats these cars were fantastic. I however didn't. I ended up getting a LX wagon, with the 3.8 and all the bells and whistles.. This was a mistake. The transmission was horrible, it would blow through torque converters at least one every 3 months, the electronics were GM 80's quality, where you would only have the AC in the rain, and the window switches would only work if you got them wet first. The Electric seats jammed and would not go forward unless you did the dog but drag on the seat to pull them forward. The stock radio was terrible, even by 1993 standards, the car had another feature that would auto lock the doors, even if you were in park, so if you got out of the car after starting it to warm it up, and closed the door, you had to break into your own car to get back into it. The engine had good torque, and the seats were comfortable, but the quality of the car.. the build quality was something that even Hyundai with an excel surpassed.. I eventually gave up after about 25-30 torque converters and months of loaner cars, and bought a 1999 corolla, which lasted close to 400K miles without a single issue.. The resale of a 1993 taurus in 1999 with 67K miles on it was 3500.00 Worst car ever!

