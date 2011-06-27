  1. Home
1993 Highlights

SHOs receive an optional automatic transmission. The base L model is dropped in favor of the new entry-level Taurus GL. Body-color bumpers and side moldings are now standard.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Ford Taurus.

Reliable and Comfortable
missnpoppy,03/30/2011
This has been my favorite car. I bought it in '05 with 80k miles on it. I have more than doubled those miles. I have taken it on numerous long trips including a driving vacation last summer from Washington state to lower California and back last summer. I get roughly 26 mpg highway. It is more comfortable than my parents newer Toyota Camry. I drive it hard on highway and rural unpaved country roads. This is one car that I'm going to miss when it finally gives up. I agree with the alignment issues which if you don't take care of regularly will wear out tires. I also have to replace brakes quite often. Other than that just routine maintenance. I definitely will stick with Taurus.
16 years and counting
fasteddie,05/06/2009
We bought this wagon new, have used primarily for hauling kids back & forth to college, vacations, and moving furniture & appliances. Gets great fuel mileage, to 30 mpg on highway, is really roomy, has been very reliable, altho when we purchased it we got the extended 60k mile warranty and were glad we did (fuel pump, radiator, power steering). We will keep it till it falls apart, as this size of wagon no longer domestically produced. Very good in snow, mountains. We also own a '93 sedan we bought in '97, can't complain about that one either.
3.0L Yamaha with MTX, 10th year
1993sho3.0,07/05/2010
I am second owner. My first Ford. Drove for 2 weeks before I purchased. Purchased in 2000 for $3,300 at 127K miles, now with 176K miles. Reasonable reliability. 3.0 L Yamaha, VIN Y. No engine problems except oil leak into spark plug wells, which surprisingly did not affect the ignition or wires at all. Unusual failure of front spring bearings, maybe due to improperly performed recall requiring removal of springs? First owner replaced clutch at $49K, still strong. Now using cryogenic brake pads and centrix rotors. Torque steer disappeared with Goodyear Tripletreds.
The Good and the Ugly
Worst Ford ever made,08/27/2015
LX 4dr Wagon
The 93 Taurus was a great car if you got the right one.. The right one was the cheap one, the GL without the 3.8ltr V6, if you got a cheap-o one with the 3.0 and the bench seats these cars were fantastic. I however didn't. I ended up getting a LX wagon, with the 3.8 and all the bells and whistles.. This was a mistake. The transmission was horrible, it would blow through torque converters at least one every 3 months, the electronics were GM 80's quality, where you would only have the AC in the rain, and the window switches would only work if you got them wet first. The Electric seats jammed and would not go forward unless you did the dog but drag on the seat to pull them forward. The stock radio was terrible, even by 1993 standards, the car had another feature that would auto lock the doors, even if you were in park, so if you got out of the car after starting it to warm it up, and closed the door, you had to break into your own car to get back into it. The engine had good torque, and the seats were comfortable, but the quality of the car.. the build quality was something that even Hyundai with an excel surpassed.. I eventually gave up after about 25-30 torque converters and months of loaner cars, and bought a 1999 corolla, which lasted close to 400K miles without a single issue.. The resale of a 1993 taurus in 1999 with 67K miles on it was 3500.00 Worst car ever!
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
220 hp @ 6200 rpm
NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 1993 Ford Taurus

Used 1993 Ford Taurus Overview

The Used 1993 Ford Taurus is offered in the following submodels: Taurus Sedan, Taurus SHO, Taurus Wagon. Available styles include GL 4dr Wagon, GL 4dr Sedan, LX 4dr Sedan, LX 4dr Wagon, and SHO 4dr Sedan.

