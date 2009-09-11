Used 2001 Ford Taurus for Sale Near Me
- 163,185 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,595
- 201,682 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$2,850
- 199,881 miles2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$990
- 130,100 miles
$4,999
- 125,909 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$1,695$1,895 Below Market
- 180,064 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$995$1,849 Below Market
- 189,688 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,250
- 144,033 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,988
- 159,198 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,395
- 195,320 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$3,895
- 215,762 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,646
- 205,892 milesTitle issue, 6 Owners, Rental Use
$1,921
- 185,667 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$1,499
- 101,016 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,998
- used
2002 Ford Taurus157,165 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,000
- 141,390 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,500
- 186,684 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
$1,250
- 144,337 miles1 Accident, 9 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,695
Rossi,11/09/2009
Purchased this car used in 2002 with 26,000 miles on it. Now had 185,000 and the engine still runs like new. Still has the original muffler and exhaust system, this is amazing for Vermont. The undercarriage has very little rust. Only trouble spots are the rear wheel wells which nee body work at this point. Front Rotors warp when replace with original equipment, but once I change to a premium rotor from another company, no problems with the rotors. On the whole this has been a great car with low maintenance. Looking to replace with another Ford with the same 3.0 liter 6. This thing is a work horse.
