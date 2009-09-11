Used 2001 Ford Taurus for Sale Near Me

1,893 listings
Taurus Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,893 listings
  • 2001 Ford Taurus SES in Dark Red
    used

    2001 Ford Taurus SES

    163,185 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,595

    Details
  • 2001 Ford Taurus SES in Dark Blue
    used

    2001 Ford Taurus SES

    201,682 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,850

    Details
  • 2001 Ford Taurus SE in White
    used

    2001 Ford Taurus SE

    199,881 miles
    2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $990

    Details
  • 2001 Ford Taurus SEL in Gold
    used

    2001 Ford Taurus SEL

    130,100 miles

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2002 Ford Taurus SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2002 Ford Taurus SE

    125,909 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $1,695

    $1,895 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Ford Taurus SES in Gray
    used

    2002 Ford Taurus SES

    180,064 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $995

    $1,849 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Ford Taurus SES in Red
    used

    2002 Ford Taurus SES

    189,688 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,250

    Details
  • 2002 Ford Taurus SES
    used

    2002 Ford Taurus SES

    144,033 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,988

    Details
  • 2002 Ford Taurus SE in Light Green
    used

    2002 Ford Taurus SE

    159,198 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $2,395

    Details
  • 2002 Ford Taurus SES in Silver
    used

    2002 Ford Taurus SES

    195,320 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,895

    Details
  • 2002 Ford Taurus SES
    used

    2002 Ford Taurus SES

    215,762 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $2,646

    Details
  • 2002 Ford Taurus SES in Dark Blue
    used

    2002 Ford Taurus SES

    205,892 miles
    Title issue, 6 Owners, Rental Use

    $1,921

    Details
  • 2000 Ford Taurus SES
    used

    2000 Ford Taurus SES

    185,667 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,499

    Details
  • 2002 Ford Taurus SE Premium in Light Brown
    used

    2002 Ford Taurus SE Premium

    101,016 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,998

    Details
  • 2002 Ford Taurus
    used

    2002 Ford Taurus

    157,165 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,000

    Details
  • 2000 Ford Taurus SE
    used

    2000 Ford Taurus SE

    141,390 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,500

    Details
  • 2002 Ford Taurus SE in Light Green
    used

    2002 Ford Taurus SE

    186,684 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $1,250

    Details
  • 2000 Ford Taurus SES
    used

    2000 Ford Taurus SES

    144,337 miles
    1 Accident, 9 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $1,695

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,893 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Taurus

Read recent reviews for the Ford Taurus
Overall Consumer Rating
4138 Reviews
138 Reviews
  • 5
    (41%)
  • 4
    (31%)
  • 3
    (17%)
  • 2
    (9%)
  • 1
    (1%)
Solid Car
Rossi,11/09/2009
Purchased this car used in 2002 with 26,000 miles on it. Now had 185,000 and the engine still runs like new. Still has the original muffler and exhaust system, this is amazing for Vermont. The undercarriage has very little rust. Only trouble spots are the rear wheel wells which nee body work at this point. Front Rotors warp when replace with original equipment, but once I change to a premium rotor from another company, no problems with the rotors. On the whole this has been a great car with low maintenance. Looking to replace with another Ford with the same 3.0 liter 6. This thing is a work horse.
Report abuse
