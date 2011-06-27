Estimated values
1999 Ford Taurus SE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,247
|$2,066
|$2,515
|Clean
|$1,098
|$1,824
|$2,219
|Average
|$800
|$1,338
|$1,629
|Rough
|$502
|$853
|$1,038
Estimated values
1999 Ford Taurus SE 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,443
|$2,500
|$3,079
|Clean
|$1,271
|$2,206
|$2,717
|Average
|$926
|$1,619
|$1,994
|Rough
|$581
|$1,032
|$1,271
Estimated values
1999 Ford Taurus LX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,220
|$1,962
|$2,370
|Clean
|$1,075
|$1,732
|$2,092
|Average
|$783
|$1,271
|$1,535
|Rough
|$491
|$810
|$979
Estimated values
1999 Ford Taurus SHO 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,431
|$4,530
|$5,672
|Clean
|$2,141
|$3,998
|$5,006
|Average
|$1,559
|$2,934
|$3,674
|Rough
|$978
|$1,870
|$2,343