Consumer Rating
(15)
2009 Ford Taurus Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent safety ratings, huge backseat and trunk, available Sync multimedia integration system, comfortable ride, available all-wheel drive.
  • No telescoping steering column, mushy brake pedal, coarse V6, uninspiring handling.
List Price
$10,998
Used Taurus for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2009 Ford Taurus may not be the sexiest choice, but its combination of spaciousness and safety make it a worthy entrant in the full-size sedan segment.

Vehicle overview

Children of the '80s (and earlier) will recall the original Ford Taurus as a strikingly modern family sedan and wagon. Amid a sea of anonymous boxes on wheels, the Taurus stood out with spaceship-like styling and some relatively advanced features, winning legions of loyal customers.

Ah, how times have changed -- the 2009 Ford Taurus isn't even a "real" Taurus, but rather a renamed Ford Five Hundred, a large sedan that officially met its maker a couple years ago. And unlike those avant-garde Tauruses of yore, the current Taurus plays it safe with middle-of-the-road styling. On the bright side, though, the availability of Microsoft's Sync system puts the Taurus on the technological cutting edge for this segment, and there's plenty to like about it from a family-minded buyer's point of view.

The first priority on many families' lists is safety, and it doesn't get much better than the Taurus in this regard -- the government has given this Ford perfect five-star ratings across the board. Another Taurus virtue is its ample passenger and cargo space, both of which put midsize family sedans to shame. There's available all-wheel drive for those who need it, and the Taurus rides smoothly for a car at this price point. Even the gas mileage is good: At 28 highway mpg, the V6-powered front-wheel-drive Taurus is more fuel efficient than quite a few midsize family sedans despite its full-size status.

However, there are reasons why the Taurus isn't on the tip of our tongue when we speak of segment-leading full-size sedans. The steering wheel doesn't telescope, which makes the car not very hospitable for taller folks. The brake pedal's action is long and soft, inspiring little confidence during hard stops. Nor is the car particularly enjoyable to drive, a result of the unsporting high seating position, pronounced body roll on twisty roads and coarse-sounding V6.

Particularly given the availability of the segment-exclusive Sync system, which allows for seamless voice-activated operation of iPods and cellular phones, the 2009 Ford Taurus has enough going for it to be considered a contender in the full-size sedan category. This is especially true if the Taurus' strengths of safety and interior room are priorities for you. However, one would be wise to check out a few other large sedans before deciding, including the Chrysler 300, Hyundai Azera, Pontiac G8 and Toyota Avalon.

2009 Ford Taurus models

The 2009 Ford Taurus is a large sedan that is available in either front- or all-wheel drive. Three trim levels are offered: base SE, midlevel SEL and top-of-the-line Limited. The well-equipped SE comes with 17-inch wheels, full power accessories, power seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, faux wood-grain interior trim, air-conditioning, a CD player with an auxiliary input jack and cruise control. Move up to the SEL and you'll be treated to power-folding heated exterior mirrors, automatic climate control, a six-CD changer and satellite radio. The upscale Limited rolls on 18-inch wheels and adds chrome exterior accents, leather upholstery, front seat heaters, Sync, an analog clock and memory settings for the driver seat and exterior mirrors.

Options include reverse parking sensors, power-adjustable pedals, a sunroof, a navigation system, a rear-seat DVD entertainment system, satellite radio (on base SE models) and the Sync multimedia integration system (on the SEL).

2009 Highlights

The 2009 Ford Taurus receives standard stability control, and the base SE model joins the model lineup.

Performance & mpg

The 2009 Ford Taurus is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 that cranks out 263 horsepower and 249 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission is mandatory, but buyers can choose between front- and all-wheel drive. Fuel economy is rated at a laudable 18 city/28 highway and 22 combined for front-wheel-drive models, while all-wheel drive taxes the Taurus to the tune of 17 mpg city/24 highway and 19 combined.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes with brake assist, stability control, front side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags are standard on every 2009 Ford Taurus. There is also a standard "SOS Post-Crash Alert System" that unlocks the doors and activates the horn and emergency flashers in the event that the airbags are deployed.

Crash testing by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration returned perfect five-star ratings by every measure, and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety similarly awarded the Taurus its top "Good" rating in every test.

Driving

Though the Taurus' 3.5-liter V6 sounds strained at higher engine speeds, it gets the job done, pulling the Taurus around with adequate gusto. The six-speed automatic, though, is too slow to downshift. When the Five Hundred died, some of its handling prowess died with it. On back roads, the Taurus feels a bit like a dinghy caught in a squall, and its long-travel, spongy brake pedal doesn't help its cause. Nonetheless, the ride is fairly comfortable, and road noise on the highway is muted compared with some other midsize and full-size sedans.

Interior

Inside the 2009 Ford Taurus, the news is generally positive, though cars such as the Avalon and Azera feature more visual interest in their dash layouts. Most controls are logically arrayed, and there are plenty of storage areas and an impressive eight cupholders. Legroom is plentiful front and back, while the Taurus' characteristic elevated seating position is evocative of crossover SUVs. The 21-cubic-foot trunk is gargantuan, and the Taurus' 60/40-split rear bench and front passenger seat fold flat, allowing items up to 9 feet in length to be transported inside the car.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Ford Taurus.

5(67%)
4(20%)
3(13%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
15 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2009 Taurus leaps above 2010/2011 model
steve,07/25/2010
Purchased used 2009 Taurus SEL w/only 2700 miles on vehicle. I am 6'4'' and my wife is 6'1'", this car gives us both great room. We are getting 18-20 city, 20-22 combined, and 29-32 hwy! Car rides really well. I had a 2001 sable and loved it, the 2009 Taurus is a big step up! Loved the 2009 Taurus, went back a month later to look at 2010/2011 Taurus, what a let down! 2010/2011 Taurus has MUCH SMALLER interior! Front seats are cramped, and the back seat. They are a joke. In our 2009 Taurus I can sit in the back seat, with the front seats all the way back, and still have 3-4 inches of clearance between my legs and the back of the front seat! Big letdown Ford in the 2010/2011 Taurus!
Exceeds expectations
Steve,11/20/2009
I rented an '09 Taurus early this year and, once I got past the stodgy styling, really loved it. I was waiting for the 2010 model to make a purchase because, from the pictures I'd seen, the 2010 just looked racier. But when I actually saw a 2010 I found it lacked the visibility and interior spaciousness that are what attracted me to the '09. I now have over 5,000 miles on the car. Quiet, roomy, effortless to drive. Best back support and seating position of any car I have ever owned. Synch feature is great for hands free phone conversations.
Great Car
Matt,11/07/2009
This is the first new car my wife and I have ever purchased, had always purchased year old cars before this one. The Taurus is very smooth and comfortable car... and big, which I like because it will probably be big enough to keep us from purchasing a minivan (ugh) in the future. Just took the first long trip and got 33 mpg with a little tailwind and 27 going back into the same wind. For a 4000 pound car, I think that's more than acceptable. My wife drives it to work and gets about 20-21 around town. One thing I like about this car is the interior room. I'm 6'4" and my wife is 6' and we both appreciate that Ford recognizes that there are people in the world taller than 5'8"!
I love my Taurus
karenmelissa98,05/13/2009
I needed a good dependable car, I'm a Hospice nurse. I drive in all kinds of weather and needed lots of room for all of my nursing supplies. I absolutely love this car and have no complaints about it.
See all 15 reviews of the 2009 Ford Taurus
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
263 hp @ 6251 rpm
See all Used 2009 Ford Taurus features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2009 Ford Taurus

Used 2009 Ford Taurus Overview

The Used 2009 Ford Taurus is offered in the following submodels: Taurus Sedan. Available styles include SEL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SEL 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and SE Fleet 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A).

