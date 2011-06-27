Vehicle overview

Children of the '80s (and earlier) will recall the original Ford Taurus as a strikingly modern family sedan and wagon. Amid a sea of anonymous boxes on wheels, the Taurus stood out with spaceship-like styling and some relatively advanced features, winning legions of loyal customers.

Ah, how times have changed -- the 2009 Ford Taurus isn't even a "real" Taurus, but rather a renamed Ford Five Hundred, a large sedan that officially met its maker a couple years ago. And unlike those avant-garde Tauruses of yore, the current Taurus plays it safe with middle-of-the-road styling. On the bright side, though, the availability of Microsoft's Sync system puts the Taurus on the technological cutting edge for this segment, and there's plenty to like about it from a family-minded buyer's point of view.

The first priority on many families' lists is safety, and it doesn't get much better than the Taurus in this regard -- the government has given this Ford perfect five-star ratings across the board. Another Taurus virtue is its ample passenger and cargo space, both of which put midsize family sedans to shame. There's available all-wheel drive for those who need it, and the Taurus rides smoothly for a car at this price point. Even the gas mileage is good: At 28 highway mpg, the V6-powered front-wheel-drive Taurus is more fuel efficient than quite a few midsize family sedans despite its full-size status.

However, there are reasons why the Taurus isn't on the tip of our tongue when we speak of segment-leading full-size sedans. The steering wheel doesn't telescope, which makes the car not very hospitable for taller folks. The brake pedal's action is long and soft, inspiring little confidence during hard stops. Nor is the car particularly enjoyable to drive, a result of the unsporting high seating position, pronounced body roll on twisty roads and coarse-sounding V6.

Particularly given the availability of the segment-exclusive Sync system, which allows for seamless voice-activated operation of iPods and cellular phones, the 2009 Ford Taurus has enough going for it to be considered a contender in the full-size sedan category. This is especially true if the Taurus' strengths of safety and interior room are priorities for you. However, one would be wise to check out a few other large sedans before deciding, including the Chrysler 300, Hyundai Azera, Pontiac G8 and Toyota Avalon.