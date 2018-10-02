Used 2016 Ford Taurus for Sale Near Me

1,893 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Taurus Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,893 listings
  • 2016 Ford Taurus SEL in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Ford Taurus SEL

    31,870 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $13,900

    $3,431 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Taurus SEL in Black
    used

    2016 Ford Taurus SEL

    43,700 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $15,499

    $2,643 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Taurus SE in Black
    used

    2016 Ford Taurus SE

    56,602 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $10,996

    $2,409 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Taurus SEL in Light Brown
    used

    2016 Ford Taurus SEL

    33,966 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $14,700

    $4,091 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Taurus SEL in Silver
    used

    2016 Ford Taurus SEL

    28,404 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $15,998

    $1,828 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Taurus Limited in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Ford Taurus Limited

    32,251 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $14,888

    $3,979 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Taurus SHO in Light Brown
    used

    2016 Ford Taurus SHO

    30,556 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Delivery Available*
    Great Deal

    $23,990

    $2,117 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Taurus SEL in Silver
    used

    2016 Ford Taurus SEL

    54,980 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $14,890

    Details
  • 2016 Ford Taurus Limited
    used

    2016 Ford Taurus Limited

    26,217 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $15,750

    $3,220 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Taurus SEL in Light Brown
    used

    2016 Ford Taurus SEL

    51,984 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $14,900

    $2,092 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Taurus SEL
    used

    2016 Ford Taurus SEL

    101,841 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $11,907

    $1,765 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Taurus SEL in Light Brown
    used

    2016 Ford Taurus SEL

    128,840 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $9,493

    $1,340 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Taurus SEL in Silver
    used

    2016 Ford Taurus SEL

    64,026 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $14,500

    $2,148 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Taurus SEL in White
    used

    2016 Ford Taurus SEL

    72,937 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $12,771

    $2,643 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Taurus SEL in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Ford Taurus SEL

    70,936 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $12,995

    $2,686 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Taurus SE in Black
    used

    2016 Ford Taurus SE

    121,563 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $8,941

    $1,464 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Taurus SE
    used

    2016 Ford Taurus SE

    110,525 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $9,499

    $1,462 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Taurus SEL in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Ford Taurus SEL

    80,515 miles
    Great Deal

    $12,519

    $2,117 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Ford Taurus searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,893 listings
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Taurus
  4. Used 2016 Ford Taurus

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Taurus

Read recent reviews for the Ford Taurus
Overall Consumer Rating
4.423 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 23 reviews
  • 5
    (65%)
  • 4
    (22%)
  • 3
    (4%)
  • 2
    (9%)
Don’t believe the “pros”
Doesn’t buy junk,02/10/2018
SEL 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I have been reading review after review of the so called “pros” bashing this car. Don’t let their bias distract you from a sharp, smooth, quiet pleasurable ride. This is a great car. It’s spacious (I’m 6’1, 215lbs) Even if your bigger than me, you’ll fit in any seat. If your smaller than me, get ready for comfort. It’s quick. No, it’s not going to break a land speed record, but let me tell you-I’m coming from a 2015 Fusion SE 2.0 Ecoboost. This is a welcome change to the jarring, snappy, midsize “discount” Ford. I also have a 2014 F-150. This is my favorite of the 3. The AWD is unshakable. It’s not a race car, don’t expect it to be. I have a wife and a 10 month old in a rearward car seat. This car is perfect for us. Forget the naysayers and the “pros.” The Accord is boring. The Camry is uninspired. The Impala screams “I’m old!” The Charger...lol-don’t get me started. Go for the bull. She might be dated, but she’s tried, she’s true, she’s American. UPDATE: We have had our Taurus for 6 months now and put about 10k on it. Lots of family trips. Just recently took a 5 hour ride to Canada. Tons more luggage space that the Buick I rented earlier in the summer. The ride is like being on your sofa at home. No regrets on this buy. UPDATE: 19,000 miles in (23k on the clock) Still not a complaint. Great car. Pearl white with tinted windows looks great for a family sedan. Loving the Taurus.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Ford
Taurus
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Ford Taurus info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.