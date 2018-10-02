Used 2016 Ford Taurus for Sale Near Me
1,893 listings
- 31,870 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,900$3,431 Below Market
- 43,700 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,499$2,643 Below Market
- 56,602 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,996$2,409 Below Market
- 33,966 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,700$4,091 Below Market
- 28,404 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$15,998$1,828 Below Market
- 32,251 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,888$3,979 Below Market
- 30,556 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetDelivery Available*
$23,990$2,117 Below Market
- 54,980 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,890
- 26,217 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$15,750$3,220 Below Market
- 51,984 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,900$2,092 Below Market
- 101,841 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,907$1,765 Below Market
- 128,840 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$9,493$1,340 Below Market
- 64,026 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,500$2,148 Below Market
- 72,937 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,771$2,643 Below Market
- 70,936 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,995$2,686 Below Market
- 121,563 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,941$1,464 Below Market
- 110,525 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$9,499$1,462 Below Market
- 80,515 miles
$12,519$2,117 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Taurus
Doesn’t buy junk,02/10/2018
SEL 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I have been reading review after review of the so called “pros” bashing this car. Don’t let their bias distract you from a sharp, smooth, quiet pleasurable ride. This is a great car. It’s spacious (I’m 6’1, 215lbs) Even if your bigger than me, you’ll fit in any seat. If your smaller than me, get ready for comfort. It’s quick. No, it’s not going to break a land speed record, but let me tell you-I’m coming from a 2015 Fusion SE 2.0 Ecoboost. This is a welcome change to the jarring, snappy, midsize “discount” Ford. I also have a 2014 F-150. This is my favorite of the 3. The AWD is unshakable. It’s not a race car, don’t expect it to be. I have a wife and a 10 month old in a rearward car seat. This car is perfect for us. Forget the naysayers and the “pros.” The Accord is boring. The Camry is uninspired. The Impala screams “I’m old!” The Charger...lol-don’t get me started. Go for the bull. She might be dated, but she’s tried, she’s true, she’s American. UPDATE: We have had our Taurus for 6 months now and put about 10k on it. Lots of family trips. Just recently took a 5 hour ride to Canada. Tons more luggage space that the Buick I rented earlier in the summer. The ride is like being on your sofa at home. No regrets on this buy. UPDATE: 19,000 miles in (23k on the clock) Still not a complaint. Great car. Pearl white with tinted windows looks great for a family sedan. Loving the Taurus.
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.