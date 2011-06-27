  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Taurus
  4. Used 2015 Ford Taurus
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(27)
Appraise this car

2015 Ford Taurus Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent crash scores
  • quiet and comfortable ride
  • humongous trunk
  • available fuel-efficient four-cylinder engine
  • available all-wheel drive.
  • Outdone by many newer competitors
  • confining cabin
  • drives like the big, heavy sedan it is
  • MyFord Touch interface can be frustrating
  • SHO model's steep price tag.
Other years
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Ford Taurus for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$11,465 - $17,995
Used Taurus for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With its comfortable interior and large trunk, the 2015 Ford Taurus is an appealing rendition of the classic full-size American sedan.

Vehicle overview

In some ways, the 2015 Ford Taurus seems like an ideal choice for a large sedan. It offers most of the qualities that shoppers typically expect from this class of car, and there are distinctive powertrain choices available to expand its appeal. But in other areas, Ford's big sedan will seem less appealing.

Ford offers a choice of three different engines, including a fuel-efficient yet powerful "EcoBoost" four-cylinder, a competitive traditional V6 and a turbocharged V6 that churns out an impressive 365 horsepower. Front-wheel drive is standard, but an all-wheel-drive system is also available for buyers looking for an edge when driving conditions turn dicey. Other highlights for the Taurus include an adult-friendly rear seat, a truly enormous trunk, great crash test scores and a long list of available options.

With deeper analysis, however, you'll likely realize that the Taurus is outclassed by newer large sedan rivals. Its interior isn't as roomy as expected given the car's size, and outward visibility is poor. There's also ponderous handling indicative of a big sedan and the sometimes frustrating MyFord Touch system's touchscreen controls.

While a redesigned model is on its way, we think for this year you'll be happier with other alternatives. The well-rounded 2015 Chevrolet Impala, classy 2015 Chrysler 300 and elegant 2015 Toyota Avalon are our current top-recommended choices, with the sportier Dodge Charger, upscale Buick Lacrosse and stylish Hyundai Azera being other strong contenders. We'd also take a close look at Ford's own Fusion, which is easier to drive and not that much smaller inside. So although there is much to like about this big Ford, the 2015 Taurus is simply outdone in most respects.

2015 Ford Taurus models

The 2015 Ford Taurus is a full-size five-passenger sedan offered in four trim levels: SE, SEL, Limited and SHO.

The SE comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, integrated blind-spot mirrors, LED taillights, keyless entry, an exterior-access keypad, cruise control, air-conditioning, cloth upholstery, six-way power front seats with manual recline, a 60/40-split-folding rear seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a rearview camera, Sync voice controls, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack and a USB/iPod interface.

The SEL adds 18-inch alloy wheels, heated mirrors with puddle lamps, rear parking sensors, remote start, dual-zone automatic climate control, upgraded cloth upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and satellite radio.

The SEL offers a long list of options, including Group 201A, which adds keyless ignition and entry, power-adjustable pedals, MyFord Touch (includes a touchscreen electronics interface plus two additional displays in the gauge cluster), two USB ports, an SD card reader, RCA video/audio input jacks, expanded Sync functionality (including traffic updates and turn-by-turn directions) and an additional center speaker. Stand-alone options include 20-inch alloy wheels, a sunroof, a rear spoiler, leather upholstery (packaged with heated front seats) and a navigation system.

Stepping up to the Taurus Limited gets you the Group 201A equipment, plus 19-inch wheels, heated and ventilated eight-way power front seats (with two-way lumbar), driver memory functions and leather upholstery.

The Limited's available 301A option package bundles automatic high beams and wipers, an auto-dimming driver-side mirror, a blind-spot warning system (with rear cross-traffic alert), a heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, a power rear sunshade and a 12-speaker Sony sound system with HD radio. The Driver Assist package further adds adaptive cruise control, a collision-warning system with brake support, lane-departure warning, lane-keeping assist and an automated parallel parking system. Additional stand-alone options for the Limited are 20-inch alloy wheels, a rear spoiler, a sunroof, the navigation system and multicontour front seats with active bolsters and a massage feature.

The Taurus SHO includes all of the Limited's major equipment and supplements that with a more powerful V6 engine, all-wheel drive, sport-tuned suspension and steering, xenon headlamps, distinctive styling, steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters, aluminum pedals and distinctive leather upholstery with simulated-suede inserts. The optional SHO Performance package adds 20-inch alloy wheels, summer tires, performance brake pads, an even sportier state of tune for suspension and steering components, a different final-drive ratio (for quicker acceleration off the line), a defeat function for the stability control and simulated suede trim on the steering wheel. Stand-alone options are identical to those on the Taurus Limited, except for the spoiler, which is standard on the SHO.

2015 Highlights

For 2015, the Ford Taurus returns with a few key standard equipment upgrades.

Performance & mpg

The 2015 Ford Taurus comes standard with a 3.5-liter V6 engine that produces 288 hp and 254 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive are standard, while all-wheel drive is available as an option on the SEL and Limited models. EPA fuel economy stands at 23 mpg combined (19 city/29 highway) with front-wheel drive. Adding all-wheel drive drops those numbers to 21 mpg combined (18/26).

Optional on the SE and front-wheel-drive SEL and Limited models is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that's rated at 240 hp and a stout 270 lb-ft of torque. This engine is the fuel economy leader, earning EPA ratings of 26 mpg combined (22/32).

The Taurus SHO gets a turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 that makes 365 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque. All-wheel drive and a six-speed automatic with paddle shifters are standard. In Edmunds performance testing, the Taurus SHO went from zero to 60 in a quick 5.8 seconds. Fuel economy ratings for the SHO are 20 mpg combined (17/25).

Safety

Every 2015 Ford Taurus comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and integrated blind spot mirrors. A rearview camera is now standard across the model lineup, along with the MyKey system that allows drivers to set speed and volume parameters for secondary drivers such as teenage children or valets.

Rear parking sensors are now standard on the SEL, Limited and SHO models. Optional on the Limited and SHO are a pre-collision warning system with automatic brake intervention (included with adaptive cruise control), lane-departure warning system and lane-keeping assist, and a blind-spot warning system that includes a cross-traffic warning system (which warns you of approaching cars or pedestrians when backing up).

In government crash tests, the Taurus earned an overall rating of five stars out of a possible five, including five stars for overall frontal crash protection and five stars for overall side crash protection. The Taurus also received the best rating of "Good" in the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's crash testing, including moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests.

Driving

The 2015 Ford Taurus offers the kind of unruffled ride quality and quiet cabin that one would expect from a full-size sedan. However, its overall dimensions, hefty weight and aforementioned compromised visibility can make it seem even bigger than it is when behind the wheel. This is also true of the SHO model despite its sport-tuned steering and suspension.

The standard V6 provides sufficient power, though the optional turbocharged EcoBoost four-cylinder offers an appealing blend of power and outstanding fuel economy. The Taurus SHO's turbo V6 delivers strong acceleration while still being more fuel-efficient than its competitors' V8 engines.

Interior

The Taurus features an attractive passenger cabin with an upscale look and feel, an effect that's enhanced by the availability of options like massaging front seats and a heated steering wheel. The available MyFord Touch system, which consists of a large touchscreen, a pair of smaller driver-configurable displays flanking the gauge cluster, steering-wheel-mounted buttons and voice controls adds a high-tech element. That said, trying to hit the touchscreen's virtual "buttons" while on the move can be frustrating and the entire system can take a while to get the hang of.

One design quirk of the Taurus is that its thick roof pillars, high beltline and tall center console can make the otherwise roomy cabin feel less spacious than it actually is. Outward visibility is also poor. Both front and rear seats offer generous head- and legroom, though, and the 20.1-cubic-foot trunk is pretty much the biggest you can find in any sedan.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Ford Taurus.

5(59%)
4(26%)
3(3%)
2(7%)
1(5%)
4.3
27 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 27 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Our 2015 Taurus Limited is Awesome
KB Jolley,12/30/2015
Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
My wife is extremely happy with the looks, performance, handling, comfort and equipment of her 2015 Ford Taurus Limited. We find the car to be an extraordinary value for the money. She is a retired DMV Statewide Training Officer for and has trained many Examiners and accident investigators... She also holds a California CDL and has given drive tests in everything from big rigs to Motorcycles and was very impressed with the how her 2013 Taurus withstood being rear ended. She had driven her 2013 Taurus SEL in excess of 50,000 problem free miles prior to being rear ended at a stop light by a Large raised 4 wheel drive pickup. Her vehicle was propelled into 2 other cars which were in line in front of her. In spite of the severity of the crash and damage incurred totaling her vehicle, it absorbed the collision remarkably well and automatically dialed 911. She and 3 teenage girls in the car escaped without major injuries. My wife and one of the girls were taken to the hospital for observation but were released later that night. At least one person in a vehicle in front of her was also hospitalized at least overnight.. We looked, researched and test drove several other vehicles of various brands and sizes including some SUV's, but my wife found nothing she like nearly as well as the Taurus. FYI the Taurus thru 2015 is built on the Volvo chassis which Ford owned until recently. We are very pleased with this vehicle as we were with the prior one. It is a comfortable vehicle which drives well and has decent but not great fuel economy. We hope this helps
BRING ON YOUR BENZ, AUDI OR BMW
JOHN MCMAHAN,10/12/2015
SHO 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
best performance sedan for the money by at least $20,000. This is my third Tarus SHO, 2010,2013,2015, if Ford keeps making them I will keep buying them. TwinTurbo, Direct Injected, all wheel Drive its a bundle of technology for the money, you could buy a Audi S6 but it has less horse power less technology and oh yea it cost $20,000 more. just drove my Tarus across the country averaged 26mpg at 75-80 mph, very comfortable even after driving 800 miles on one leg of the trip. Traveled on IS 40 lots of 18 wheelers no problem even at 80mph just push down on pedal and your buy no problem, what a great car
Worth the cash
taurus87,08/20/2015
Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
This car is best ever. I purchased the Taurus because was in the market for a Ford found this car be best in handling and drives smooth. The interior design nice with every available option in its class has lots performance. Sync system works fine as dashboard interface also a plus Taurus superb fast with a 3.5 liter engine seems like a jet driving this vehicle. I am over 6'2'' the car interior door panels and driver's seat both comfortably best w/out feeling miserable sitting behind the wheel of car all best. Love new looks of Taurus not sure if a new design coming late this year or early next year but like this generation from 2009-2015 the body styles are best Ford ever made on this car. I love every piece of metal on my Taurus from interior design to exterior looks with LED lights and performance out on the road highly recommend it being best vehicle ever worth the money buying especially doing end of year savings looking for a car with prices slashing down bit cheaper.
The best Sedan for the price and American made too
Lawrence Berg,10/21/2016
Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
This 2015 Taurus replaced an 09 Sable. They both used the same basic car platform. These are fine cars for anyone not making the jump to Lexus or Lincoln. They are big and comfortable, yet can deliver amazingly good fuel efficiency. The Limited version I bought compares well to any competitor. I consider the Taurus the class leader. And this car is definitely American made. Engine from Michigan, transmission from Ohio, and assembly in Chicago IL. You don't get much more American than that. The car is quiet and very comfortable too. The trunk is huge. And based on my Sable, the powertrain is very reliable. Take my word for it the Taurus is The Boss! ***UPDATED Six months later and no complaints, zero regrets. The more I have made use of this car, the more refinements I find Ford included. The pleasant pull-down loop inside the trunk lid is an example. The exterior body accents go beyond anything Chevy has, but are not the least bit gaudy. Winter driving was no problem at all. The heat, defrosters, mirror heaters, everything worked great. No squeaks, no rattles, nothing unexpected as of yet. Some time after my 2009 Sable, Ford updated this engine to twin variable cam type. Definite improvement at all speeds, and the MPG got a boost too. I enjoy driving this car. I can't believe how Ford hardly even advertises the Taurus. It's a fine auto. ***UPDATED 13 months later I'm still finding things I like about this car. On a long drive the car delivered an astonishing 30+ MPG. There was one hiccup. The washer fluid pump quit and required replacement. I had the Dealer perform the repair and it was under $100 Overall I still enjoy this car every day I drive it and I still get compliments on it. ***UPDATED*** 3+ years of ownership and 35,000 miles later. This car is still doing just fine. On a long Interstate road trip under optimal conditions, this car actually delivered 32mpg on a tank of fuel. 388 miles on 12.1 gallons. Around town on Summer blend fuel the car is averaging 22.9 This will go down a bit come winter. No mechanical breakdowns at all. Ford really had the bugs figured out on the Taurus line. The OEM tires are not as great. The Michelin Primacy tires are well worn down now at just under 60k miles. And these were rotated many times. The next tires are coming soon and based on great success on other cars, I'm leaning to Yokohama Avid Ascend GT. Expect 75k from these. This is a great car. A shame the value does not hold. But, this also means used Tauruses are very affordable. And since the Taurus is gone now, used is all you are soon likely to find.
See all 27 reviews of the 2015 Ford Taurus
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
288 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
365 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
288 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
288 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2015 Ford Taurus features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover11.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2015 Ford Taurus

Used 2015 Ford Taurus Overview

The Used 2015 Ford Taurus is offered in the following submodels: Taurus Sedan, Taurus SHO. Available styles include SEL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SHO 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SEL 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Ford Taurus?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Ford Taurus trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Ford Taurus SEL is priced between $11,465 and$12,500 with odometer readings between 55895 and73570 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Ford Taurus Limited is priced between $14,998 and$15,840 with odometer readings between 44763 and81712 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Ford Taurus SHO is priced between $17,995 and$17,995 with odometer readings between 52951 and83560 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Ford Taurus SE is priced between $12,500 and$12,500 with odometer readings between 58737 and58737 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Ford Tauruses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Ford Taurus for sale near. There are currently 10 used and CPO 2015 Tauruses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $11,465 and mileage as low as 44763 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Ford Taurus.

Can't find a used 2015 Ford Tauruss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Taurus for sale - 2 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $22,579.

Find a used Ford for sale - 9 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $25,636.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Taurus for sale - 1 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $13,948.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 9 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $22,230.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Ford Taurus?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Taurus lease specials

Related Used 2015 Ford Taurus info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles