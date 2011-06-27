This 2015 Taurus replaced an 09 Sable. They both used the same basic car platform. These are fine cars for anyone not making the jump to Lexus or Lincoln. They are big and comfortable, yet can deliver amazingly good fuel efficiency. The Limited version I bought compares well to any competitor. I consider the Taurus the class leader. And this car is definitely American made. Engine from Michigan, transmission from Ohio, and assembly in Chicago IL. You don't get much more American than that. The car is quiet and very comfortable too. The trunk is huge. And based on my Sable, the powertrain is very reliable. Take my word for it the Taurus is The Boss! ***UPDATED Six months later and no complaints, zero regrets. The more I have made use of this car, the more refinements I find Ford included. The pleasant pull-down loop inside the trunk lid is an example. The exterior body accents go beyond anything Chevy has, but are not the least bit gaudy. Winter driving was no problem at all. The heat, defrosters, mirror heaters, everything worked great. No squeaks, no rattles, nothing unexpected as of yet. Some time after my 2009 Sable, Ford updated this engine to twin variable cam type. Definite improvement at all speeds, and the MPG got a boost too. I enjoy driving this car. I can't believe how Ford hardly even advertises the Taurus. It's a fine auto. ***UPDATED 13 months later I'm still finding things I like about this car. On a long drive the car delivered an astonishing 30+ MPG. There was one hiccup. The washer fluid pump quit and required replacement. I had the Dealer perform the repair and it was under $100 Overall I still enjoy this car every day I drive it and I still get compliments on it. ***UPDATED*** 3+ years of ownership and 35,000 miles later. This car is still doing just fine. On a long Interstate road trip under optimal conditions, this car actually delivered 32mpg on a tank of fuel. 388 miles on 12.1 gallons. Around town on Summer blend fuel the car is averaging 22.9 This will go down a bit come winter. No mechanical breakdowns at all. Ford really had the bugs figured out on the Taurus line. The OEM tires are not as great. The Michelin Primacy tires are well worn down now at just under 60k miles. And these were rotated many times. The next tires are coming soon and based on great success on other cars, I'm leaning to Yokohama Avid Ascend GT. Expect 75k from these. This is a great car. A shame the value does not hold. But, this also means used Tauruses are very affordable. And since the Taurus is gone now, used is all you are soon likely to find.

Read more