Vehicle overview

Back in 2005 when it was called the Ford 500, today's Ford Taurus grew dramatically larger, leaving the midsize category to the Ford Fusion. And that's why the Taurus today is a bit of a niche player in the market compared to the segment-busting of the 1980s that once was the most popular car in America.

Despite its fall from the top of the sales charts, the 2012 Ford Taurus is appealing. Its primary asset lies in the roomy backseat and cavernous trunk. An extensive list of cutting-edge convenience and safety features doesn't hurt either. Aside from a minor face-lift, the Taurus returns largely unchanged for 2012.

If the regular Taurus seems a little too tame for your tastes, you may want to consider the distinctly more exciting 365-horsepower all-wheel-drive Taurus SHO model. The SHO is a decent alternative to other muscular sedans like the V8-powered versions of the Chrysler 300 and Dodge Charger, while returning better fuel economy. In fact, the Taurus SHO is just as efficient as the regular Taurus. But at the same time, the SHO's hefty price tag puts it in the same category as luxury sport sedans like the Cadillac CTS and Infiniti G37.

Realistically, it's the regular 2012 Ford Taurus you're likely interested in. When pitted against other full-size sedans like the 300, Dodge Charger, Hyundai Genesis, Toyota Avalon and Volkswagen Passat, some of the Taurus' drawbacks begin to emerge. Most notably, the Taurus just feels bigger than it really should, something that comes about from the confining cabin design, tepid base engine and lack of rear visibility. Overall, we think the Taurus deserves a look, but we would recommend checking out the competition before committing.