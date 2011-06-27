  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Taurus
  4. Used 2012 Ford Taurus
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(25)
Appraise this car

2012 Ford Taurus Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Long list of standard features and cutting-edge options
  • handsome and quiet cabin
  • humongous trunk
  • comfortable ride
  • available all-wheel drive.
  • Cabin can feel confining
  • mediocre braking distances
  • deep-set gauges can be hard to read
  • SHO model's steep price tag.
Other years
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Ford Taurus for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$6,481 - $9,981
Used Taurus for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With its comfortable interior and large trunk, the 2012 Ford Taurus is an appealing reinvention of the classic full-size American sedan.

Vehicle overview

Back in 2005 when it was called the Ford 500, today's Ford Taurus grew dramatically larger, leaving the midsize category to the Ford Fusion. And that's why the Taurus today is a bit of a niche player in the market compared to the segment-busting of the 1980s that once was the most popular car in America.

Despite its fall from the top of the sales charts, the 2012 Ford Taurus is appealing. Its primary asset lies in the roomy backseat and cavernous trunk. An extensive list of cutting-edge convenience and safety features doesn't hurt either. Aside from a minor face-lift, the Taurus returns largely unchanged for 2012.

If the regular Taurus seems a little too tame for your tastes, you may want to consider the distinctly more exciting 365-horsepower all-wheel-drive Taurus SHO model. The SHO is a decent alternative to other muscular sedans like the V8-powered versions of the Chrysler 300 and Dodge Charger, while returning better fuel economy. In fact, the Taurus SHO is just as efficient as the regular Taurus. But at the same time, the SHO's hefty price tag puts it in the same category as luxury sport sedans like the Cadillac CTS and Infiniti G37.

Realistically, it's the regular 2012 Ford Taurus you're likely interested in. When pitted against other full-size sedans like the 300, Dodge Charger, Hyundai Genesis, Toyota Avalon and Volkswagen Passat, some of the Taurus' drawbacks begin to emerge. Most notably, the Taurus just feels bigger than it really should, something that comes about from the confining cabin design, tepid base engine and lack of rear visibility. Overall, we think the Taurus deserves a look, but we would recommend checking out the competition before committing.

2012 Ford Taurus models

The 2012 Ford Taurus is a full-size five-passenger sedan offered in SE, SEL, Limited and SHO trim levels.

Standard equipment on the entry-level SE includes 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, integrated blind spot mirrors, keyless entry with an exterior access keypad, cruise control, air-conditioning, a six-way power driver seat (manual recline), a 60/40-split-folding rear seat, trip computer, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a six-speaker sound system with CD player and an auxiliary audio jack. The Sync voice-activated electronics interface with Bluetooth and iPod connectivity is optional.

The SEL adds 18-inch wheels, steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters, heated mirrors, dual-zone automatic climate control, upgraded cloth upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a compass, an outside temperature display and satellite radio. Options on the SEL include 19-inch wheels, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, leather upholstery (packaged with heated front seats and a six-way power passenger seat), ambient interior lighting and Sync.

All the above items are standard on the Taurus Limited, along with perforated leather upholstery, eight-way power front seats with power lumbar and driver seat memory functions, a wood-trimmed steering wheel and a seven-speaker upgraded stereo with a six-CD player.

The Taurus SHO adds a more powerful V6 engine, a sport-tuned suspension, different steering, xenon headlights, an auto-dimming driver side mirror, a rear spoiler, special styling flourishes inside and out, keyless entry/ignition (optional on SEL and Limited) and unique leather upholstery with faux-suede inserts. The optional SHO Performance package adds performance brake pads, recalibrated steering, a different final-drive ratio, stability control defeat, summer tires and 20-inch wheels. Those wheels are also a stand-alone option.

Options on all but the base SE include a sunroof, power-adjustable pedals, a 12-speaker Sony premium audio system, and "multicontour" front seats with active bolsters and massage. Options on the Limited and SHO include a blind-spot warning system, automatic high beams and rain-sensing wipers (packaged together), heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats, a power rear window shade, adaptive cruise control, and a navigation system with a touchscreen interface, voice controls, Sirius Travel Link service (real-time traffic, weather and other information), a single-CD player, DVD audio and digital music storage.

2012 Highlights

Other than freshened styling, the 2012 Ford Taurus is unchanged.

Performance & mpg

The 2012 Taurus is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine that produces 263 hp and 249 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive are standard, while all-wheel drive is available as an option on SEL and Limited models. In Edmunds performance testing, a front-drive Taurus went from zero to 60 mph in 7.8 seconds -- a tad slow for the class. Fuel economy with front-wheel drive is an EPA-estimated 18 mpg city/28 mpg highway and 22 mpg combined. All-wheel drive drops those numbers to 17/25/20.

The Taurus SHO gets a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6 (dubbed "EcoBoost") that makes 365 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed automatic with shift paddles is standard, as is all-wheel drive. In Edmunds performance testing, the Taurus SHO went from zero to 60 mph in a quick 5.8 seconds. Despite this engine's impressive performance, EPA fuel economy estimates are the same as the regular all-wheel-drive Taurus.

Safety

Every 2012 Ford Taurus comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side-impact airbags, side-curtain airbags and integrated blind spot mirrors. A rearview camera and rear parking sensors are standard on Limited and SHO models and optional on the SEL. Optional on the Limited and SHO are a pre-collision warning system (included with adaptive cruise control) and a blind-spot warning system bundled with a cross-traffic warning system, which warns you of approaching cars or pedestrians when backing up.

In government crash tests, the Taurus earned an overall rating of four stars out of a possible five, with four stars for frontal crash protection and five stars for side crash protection. It also got the best rating of "Good" in the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's frontal-offset, side and roof strength tests.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Taurus with 19-inch wheels came to a stop from 60 mph in a longer-than-average 131 feet. Even with summer tires and 20-inch wheels, the SHO was only able to manage 127 feet -- a long distance for a performance-oriented sedan.

Driving

On the road, the 2012 Ford Taurus offers confident handling and a comfortable ride quality. The firmer sport-tuned suspension underpinning the SHO model sharpens up the handling noticeably. However, there's no hiding the Taurus' hefty weight and grand dimensions.

The SHO's twin-turbo V6 offers acceleration that falls just short of its V8-powered competitors from Chrysler and Dodge, but it returns fuel economy that puts them to shame. Even so, we think most folks will be just as happy driving any of the three models powered by the standard V6 and pocketing the substantial price difference.

Interior

The 2012 Ford Taurus offers a classy passenger cabin, though the use of hard plastics in a few places detracts a bit from the overall upscale feel. Door panels are convincingly textured to look like stitched leather, but are hard to the touch. At least the interior is comfortable, especially with the optional high-tech "multicontour" front seats with built-in massage. The backseat offers generous head- and legroom even for good-sized adults. At 20.1 cubic feet, the trunk is one of the largest you'll find on any sedan. Fold down the rear seats and the Taurus offers up even more space.

On the downside, the car's rising beltline, thick roof pillars and tall center console can make the interior feel confining despite its large size. Other issues include deep-set gauges that can be hard to read and the dashboard's large and somewhat confusing assortment of buttons and knobs. Like most other Fords, the Taurus can be equipped with the useful Sync system, which connects cell phones and portable music players into the car's electronic interface that includes voice commands.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Ford Taurus.

5(40%)
4(44%)
3(16%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.2
25 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 25 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2012 Tuxedo Black SHO
jim920,10/12/2011
The new SHO is a replacement vehicle for a '08 Lexus ES350. This car is a kick to drive. The car is lightning fast, with no turbo lag. The SHO is much more fun to drive than the Lexus ES series sedan. The steering is quicker and the car handles like a true sports sedan. I took delivery of the car three weeks ago and have logged 1700 miles on the odometer. The car averaged 27 MPG on a road trip from Denver to Albuquerque, NM. In town milage has been around 17 MPG.
Sure beats the Impala
jverhoef,09/17/2013
I have had Chevy's for the past 21 years. Absolutely Love this Taurus. Comfort, dual air, great sound, good mph. Love it
140K miles- one owner. read this one!
mike Gooding,01/08/2017
SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
What a pleasant surprise! I have been a honda/toyota fan, but for work went with the Taurus for size and 6 cylinders. To date, other than maintenance items, only the oxygen sensor went this week! 268 dollars for the repair. I am still on the original brakes! It is a very comfortable cruiser at highway speeds with plenty of punch to enter highway traffic. Only real drawback is the rake is so steep you drag the front plastic apron on every driveway. Oil changes are every 7500, with a blend, so about 70 dollars a change. Great value, good style, you really can't go wrong with this one.
Amazing car
famof3kids,11/22/2011
Definitely a hidden gem. Rides great, good full size car, very reliable, great MPG. Amazing tech for the price, massaging seats, heated/cooled seats, rear heated seats, USB, ipod connectivity, active cruise control is cool, auto windshield wipers and headlights.
See all 25 reviews of the 2012 Ford Taurus
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
263 hp @ 6250 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
263 hp @ 6250 rpm
MPG
18 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
263 hp @ 6250 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
263 hp @ 6250 rpm
See all Used 2012 Ford Taurus features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover11.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2012 Ford Taurus

Used 2012 Ford Taurus Overview

The Used 2012 Ford Taurus is offered in the following submodels: Taurus Sedan, Taurus SHO. Available styles include SEL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SEL 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SHO 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), and Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 Ford Taurus?

Price comparisons for Used 2012 Ford Taurus trim styles:

  • The Used 2012 Ford Taurus SEL is priced between $6,481 and$9,981 with odometer readings between 67224 and117899 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2012 Ford Tauruses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2012 Ford Taurus for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2012 Tauruses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,481 and mileage as low as 67224 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2012 Ford Taurus.

Can't find a used 2012 Ford Tauruss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Taurus for sale - 5 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $23,962.

Find a used Ford for sale - 12 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $13,106.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Taurus for sale - 3 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $24,003.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 7 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $13,888.

Should I lease or buy a 2012 Ford Taurus?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Taurus lease specials

Related Used 2012 Ford Taurus info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles