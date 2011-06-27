Vehicle overview

The Ford Taurus enters its seventh year of production in 2016, and the big sedan is showing its age. With newer rivals offering added luxury, more features and better driving dynamics, the 2016 Ford Taurus falls short of class-leading status, though it remains a stylish and competent car overall.

Despite its advanced age, the 2016 Ford Taurus is still a sharp-looking large sedan with a contemporary vibe.

This year does see one significant upgrade with the introduction of Ford's latest Sync 3 infotainment system. Our initial impressions are that Sync 3 is far more responsive and user-friendly than the outgoing and often criticized MyFord Touch system. As ever, the Taurus also benefits from a spacious cabin, a massive trunk, a powerful SHO model and available all-wheel drive.

Among the Taurus' liabilities, however, we count poor outward visibility, interior materials that fall short of today's expectations and ponderous handling. Furthermore, although the SHO's performance is impressive for this segment, it may not live up to its hefty price tag.

With all of this in mind, we suggest shoppers look into alternatives like the Edmunds A-rated Toyota Avalon. Other strong B-rated competitors include the Chevrolet Impala, Chrysler 300, Hyundai Azera and the related Kia Cadenza. For those with a penchant for performance, we'd recommend the Chevrolet SS before the Taurus SHO. The 2016 Ford Taurus has its hands full in such capable company, but with rumors of a full redesign afoot, perhaps a renaissance is coming soon.