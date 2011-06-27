  1. Home
1992 Ford Taurus Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

A passenger airbag is now optional. Interior changes include a new dash. Restyled sheetmetal replaces everything but the doors. Antilock brakes are standard on the SHO and optional on other models. The SHO receives distinctive front-end styling. Wagons get an optional remote lift gate release.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Ford Taurus.

3.7
35 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

thought I would never like ford
Ctpeaches,08/07/2009
I bought the car with 106000 miles. It now has 196500. I bought it form an elderly lady that had bought it brand new. Seems all I have been doing is puting new or used parts in it this summer. The suspension in these cars stink. It is too stiff. The roof liner is falling down. had to replace the radiator, hoses and goose neck which still leaks under pressure. All new brake part in the rear. (Disc) used hood and rear passenger door. Easier then replacing the window motor. replaced all other window switches. The rod in the stearing colum broke so I do not need a key to start it. New battery. But the realy scary thing is is she keeps going. Ford did ok with this car. I would buy another one.
92 Taurus good car to own
juanbus12,09/09/2010
My 92 gl has been running good until it hit 155,000 miles the transmission went on it. I had it changed and no problems with it at 165,000 it drives like new.
This is NOT your Fathers Ford - the SHO
HWmR,09/28/2002
While still put in the ranks of a "Taurus" for far too many classifications (like parts, and even this Edmunds Rating) the SHO is in a class by itselt. The 5-speed high performance engine and interior and exterior design set is apart from the "other" Taurus Fords. At a 1992 sticker price of $28,000 this car was not for the weak of pocketbook. The car to own and drive has been a dream -- every day. 135,000mi and still gowing STRONG!
It still starts
heather,08/03/2010
I got this car 3 yrs ago. It has over 300k on it. Needs shocks, tires, radiator and the air doesn't work. I haven't done oil change, trans fluid change, I fixed the power steering. This car is die hard. And if I ever get the money I will fix the these things.
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
220 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 1992 Ford Taurus Overview

The Used 1992 Ford Taurus is offered in the following submodels: Taurus Sedan, Taurus SHO, Taurus Wagon. Available styles include L 4dr Wagon, SHO 4dr Sedan, L 4dr Sedan, LX 4dr Sedan, GL 4dr Sedan, LX 4dr Wagon, and GL 4dr Wagon.

