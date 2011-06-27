1992 Ford Taurus Review
1992 Highlights
A passenger airbag is now optional. Interior changes include a new dash. Restyled sheetmetal replaces everything but the doors. Antilock brakes are standard on the SHO and optional on other models. The SHO receives distinctive front-end styling. Wagons get an optional remote lift gate release.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Ctpeaches,08/07/2009
I bought the car with 106000 miles. It now has 196500. I bought it form an elderly lady that had bought it brand new. Seems all I have been doing is puting new or used parts in it this summer. The suspension in these cars stink. It is too stiff. The roof liner is falling down. had to replace the radiator, hoses and goose neck which still leaks under pressure. All new brake part in the rear. (Disc) used hood and rear passenger door. Easier then replacing the window motor. replaced all other window switches. The rod in the stearing colum broke so I do not need a key to start it. New battery. But the realy scary thing is is she keeps going. Ford did ok with this car. I would buy another one.
juanbus12,09/09/2010
My 92 gl has been running good until it hit 155,000 miles the transmission went on it. I had it changed and no problems with it at 165,000 it drives like new.
HWmR,09/28/2002
While still put in the ranks of a "Taurus" for far too many classifications (like parts, and even this Edmunds Rating) the SHO is in a class by itselt. The 5-speed high performance engine and interior and exterior design set is apart from the "other" Taurus Fords. At a 1992 sticker price of $28,000 this car was not for the weak of pocketbook. The car to own and drive has been a dream -- every day. 135,000mi and still gowing STRONG!
heather,08/03/2010
I got this car 3 yrs ago. It has over 300k on it. Needs shocks, tires, radiator and the air doesn't work. I haven't done oil change, trans fluid change, I fixed the power steering. This car is die hard. And if I ever get the money I will fix the these things.
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
220 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 4800 rpm
