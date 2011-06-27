I bought the car with 106000 miles. It now has 196500. I bought it form an elderly lady that had bought it brand new. Seems all I have been doing is puting new or used parts in it this summer. The suspension in these cars stink. It is too stiff. The roof liner is falling down. had to replace the radiator, hoses and goose neck which still leaks under pressure. All new brake part in the rear. (Disc) used hood and rear passenger door. Easier then replacing the window motor. replaced all other window switches. The rod in the stearing colum broke so I do not need a key to start it. New battery. But the realy scary thing is is she keeps going. Ford did ok with this car. I would buy another one.

