Used 2015 Ford Taurus for Sale Near Me

Valdo Auto Sales Corp - Miami / Florida

2015 Ford Taurus SEL 2015 Ford Taurus SEL in Magnetic Metallic vehicle highlights include,? *Great Condition*,? *One Owner*,? *Low Miles*,? *Local Trade*,? *172 Point Inspection Performed*,? *Navigation System*,? *Leather*,? *Sunroof / Moonroof*,? **6 Month / 6000 Mile Limited Warranty at No Cost To You*,? 20 INCH WHEELS,? Taurus SEL,? 4D Sedan,? 3.5L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHC,? FWD,? Charcoal Black w/Heated & Cooled Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats,? ABS brakes,? Additional IP Center Channel Speaker,? Equipment Group 201A,? Intelligent Access w/Push Button Start,? Navigation System,? Non-Memory Power Adjustable Pedals,? SYNC w/MyFord Touch & SYNC Services. FWD 19/29 City/Highway MPG

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2015 Ford Taurus SEL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 26 Highway)

VIN: 1FAHP2H80FG167727

Stock: 167727

Certified Pre-Owned: No