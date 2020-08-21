Used 2015 Ford Taurus for Sale Near Me
1,893 listings
- 62,119 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$10,790$3,734 Below Market
- 150,834 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,995$2,732 Below Market
- 101,368 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$9,999$2,898 Below Market
- 42,430 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,597$4,368 Below Market
- 96,354 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$10,320$2,410 Below Market
- 101,470 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$14,991
- 117,286 miles
$9,496
- 107,000 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$8,985$1,903 Below Market
- 107,721 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,650$1,849 Below Market
- 91,030 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$10,000
- 69,867 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$12,799$1,862 Below Market
- 73,570 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,780$2,306 Below Market
- 26,997 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$12,997$1,961 Below Market
- 26,945 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,995$2,200 Below Market
- 87,014 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,895$751 Below Market
- 102,461 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$9,716$1,815 Below Market
- 94,000 miles
$11,455$1,577 Below Market
- 73,122 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,988$2,222 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Taurus
Read recent reviews for the Ford Taurus
See all 27 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.327 Reviews
KB Jolley,12/30/2015
Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
My wife is extremely happy with the looks, performance, handling, comfort and equipment of her 2015 Ford Taurus Limited. We find the car to be an extraordinary value for the money. She is a retired DMV Statewide Training Officer for and has trained many Examiners and accident investigators... She also holds a California CDL and has given drive tests in everything from big rigs to Motorcycles and was very impressed with the how her 2013 Taurus withstood being rear ended. She had driven her 2013 Taurus SEL in excess of 50,000 problem free miles prior to being rear ended at a stop light by a Large raised 4 wheel drive pickup. Her vehicle was propelled into 2 other cars which were in line in front of her. In spite of the severity of the crash and damage incurred totaling her vehicle, it absorbed the collision remarkably well and automatically dialed 911. She and 3 teenage girls in the car escaped without major injuries. My wife and one of the girls were taken to the hospital for observation but were released later that night. At least one person in a vehicle in front of her was also hospitalized at least overnight.. We looked, researched and test drove several other vehicles of various brands and sizes including some SUV's, but my wife found nothing she like nearly as well as the Taurus. FYI the Taurus thru 2015 is built on the Volvo chassis which Ford owned until recently. We are very pleased with this vehicle as we were with the prior one. It is a comfortable vehicle which drives well and has decent but not great fuel economy. We hope this helps
