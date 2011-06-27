  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Taurus
  4. Used 2003 Ford Taurus
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(139)
Appraise this car

2003 Ford Taurus Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent value for the money, high level of safety equipment and crash protection, available as a sedan or a wagon.
  • Rental car stigma, poor expected resale value, not as refined as most other midsize sedans.
Other years
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Ford Taurus for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,078 - $2,503
Used Taurus for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

If you value feature content and domestic origin more than build quality and predicted future worth, the Ford Taurus is a great car to consider.

Vehicle overview

Introduction: For several years now, the Taurus has been the Yankee entry in the midsize car sales war. It's like the WWF, but for family cars. Each year, the Taurus jumps into the ring to duke it out with the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry. The goal? To earn that prestigious title of "best-selling car in America." But even with substantial fleet and rental sales numbers to prop up the figures, it hasn't won a match since the mid-1990s.

It does have advantages, however. It's roomy, dependable and loaded with safety features. It is also frequently discounted through rebates and dealer incentives. The downsides include poor expected resale value, ubiquitous nature at rental lots and less solid fit and finish than Japanese competition. Stalwarts like the Honda Accord, Toyota Camry and Volkswagen Passat usually seem to edge out the Taurus in our comparison tests. However, Ford's family sedan is still an excellent value, and we wouldn't hesitate recommending one to a shopper in this class.

Body Styles, Trim Levels and Options: Available as either a sedan or a wagon, the Taurus comes in a wide variety of configurations. Sedans come in LX, SE, SES or SEL trims, while wagons can be equipped as SE or SEL models only. Standard items on the Taurus LX include air conditioning, a rear defogger, power windows and locks, an antitheft system and tilt steering wheel. The SE trim adds aluminum wheels, a power driver seat, cruise control, a CD player and remote keyless entry. With SES, buyers get illuminated visor mirrors, a split-folding rear seat and antilock brakes. Order the SES Deluxe package and enjoy a more-powerful V6 engine, five-passenger seating, a rear spoiler and leather-wrapped steering wheel. Step up to the SEL, and you'll set yourself apart with machined aluminum wheels, a six-disc in-dash CD changer and automatic climate control. Six-passenger seating comes standard with all models except for the SEL sedan. Powertrains and Performance: There are two V6 engines offered: a 3.0-liter "Vulcan" and 3.0-liter "Duratec." The main difference between the two engines is the cylinder heads. The base Vulcan has two valves per cylinder, while the Duratec has four valves per cylinder. The four-valve motor makes 200 horsepower and 200 pound-feet of torque. The base engine makes do with 155 horsepower and 185 lb-ft of torque. Both engines are mated to a four-speed automatic.

Safety: The Taurus benefits from a major emphasis on safety. Included as standard equipment are dual-stage airbags and seatbelt pre-tensioners. Side airbags are available, as are antilock brakes, traction control and power-adjustable brake and accelerator pedals. The Taurus earns a perfect five-star rating for NHTSA frontal crash tests and four stars for side impact tests. For IIHS frontal offset tests, the Taurus has earned a "good" rating. Interior Design and Special Features: A neat, stacked rhomboid arrangement allows for easy manipulation of the climate and stereo controls, which are simple enough for a three-year-old to use. Optional adjustable pedals make it easy to find that perfect driving position. All models carry six passengers except for the SEL sedan, and its 17-cubic-foot trunk for the sedan is generous for the class. The wagon has a stowable rear-facing third-row seat that can be used to carry two additional small passengers. When it's not in use, you'll have access to 38.8 cubic feet of space. Driving Impressions: We give the Taurus high marks in the ride and handling department. On the road, the car transmits truly usable feedback to the wheel, letting the driver know what is happening with the tires. The Taurus has a compliant suspension for spirited canyon driving, yet without the harshness that can render a cross-country drive unpleasant.

2003 Highlights

New for 2003, the SEL trim level offers a unique instrument cluster with a satin-finish background, as well as Imola leather trimmed seats and dark wood trim. You can now get a real wood- and leather-trimmed steering wheel, and you'll want to note that power windows and locks, as well as tilt steering and floor mats, are standard on all models.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Ford Taurus.

5(49%)
4(33%)
3(11%)
2(6%)
1(1%)
4.2
139 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 139 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Car ever
lawnboy270,11/29/2012
This was our first new car. From day one it has been awesome. Now almost 10 years and 244,000 miles later it continues to do whatever is asked of it. The Duratec 24v 3.0 is quite trouble free. It still has the original starter, alternator, and water pump. The trans is the same one it came with in 2003 and has never gave an issue shifting. Take care of your car and it will take care of you. Oil changes every 5k, trans fluid change, and fuel filter every 30k, coolant every 100k. Why I would ever buy a import after owning this car? It made us a Ford family for life.
Not the best I've had
jmacthethird,08/03/2014
When I did the research, it seemed the Taurus, might be a good choice. The interior though dated, is nice and the seats are comfy and most creature comforts are there, with a few extras like a power driver side seat. Gas mileage isn't the best at about 26mpg on the highway and about 17mpg in traffic. I did see 28mpg on the highway, but that was only with real gas without the ethanol, which was expected. Everything seemed okay until one day, without warning, the transmission gave out in the middle of highway 441. I had it rebuilt, to the tune of $2700 dollars only for it to go out again exactly 6 months later. This will be the last Ford or Chevy I buy.
Love my Taurus
javacup1,11/15/2010
I have nothing but good things to say about my Taurus completely dependable I have 173k mi. only cost i had was regular service changing plugs gas filter etc as specified in manual the only part that needed replacement more then once was the from stabilizer bar other than that it rides like a gem and i am proud to own a ford and it's American and i came from the saabs Nissans volvos.
Best American car we've ever had.
ndecker,12/16/2012
I've had problems with Ford's in the past. Got this car for free, but it needed a lot of TLC because the previous owner neglected it. Bought and installed the parts myself, never had a problem with it. This car is absolutely amazing, nothing else like it. Just turned 100k miles and still running strong.
See all 139 reviews of the 2003 Ford Taurus
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 4900 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
155 hp @ 4900 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5650 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 4900 rpm
See all Used 2003 Ford Taurus features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2003 Ford Taurus

Used 2003 Ford Taurus Overview

The Used 2003 Ford Taurus is offered in the following submodels: Taurus Sedan, Taurus Wagon. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A), SES 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A), SEL Deluxe 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A), SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A), SE FFV 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A), SES Deluxe 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A), SES FFV 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A), LX FFV 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A), LX 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A), SE 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A), SE FFV 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A), SE Premium 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A), and SEL Deluxe 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Ford Taurus?

Price comparisons for Used 2003 Ford Taurus trim styles:

  • The Used 2003 Ford Taurus SEL Deluxe is priced between $6,995 and$6,995 with odometer readings between 51016 and51016 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2003 Ford Tauruses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Ford Taurus for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2003 Tauruses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,995 and mileage as low as 51016 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2003 Ford Taurus.

Can't find a used 2003 Ford Tauruss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Taurus for sale - 2 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $15,358.

Find a used Ford for sale - 8 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $20,782.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Taurus for sale - 6 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $24,517.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 5 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $7,615.

Should I lease or buy a 2003 Ford Taurus?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Taurus lease specials

Related Used 2003 Ford Taurus info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles