Used 2012 Ford Taurus for Sale Near Me

Choice Motor Car - Plainville / Connecticut

>>Gorgeous, sleek, sporty and very fast SHO with ALL-WHEEL drive and super low miles! In fact, the miles are 100% CARFAX certified 2 owner miles. It was a fresh trade in to a new FORD store and wholesaled to us. It is all loaded up with 365HP raptor motor, leather seats, power sliding sunroof, in dash CD system with steering wheel controls for the radio and other functions, heated AND AIR CONDITIONED seats!! The premium 19 wheels, factory fog lights, factory navigation with touch panel display. cruise, fully adjustable steering wheel, back up camera, and so much more. Brand new brakes and rotors all around, new caliper, two new wheel bearings, newer tires, and fresh oil change. Must see to appreciate.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Ford Taurus SHO with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FAHP2KTXCG135733

Stock: 135733

Certified Pre-Owned: No