2022 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,205
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|24 mpg
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|24 mpg
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|21/29 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.5 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|325.5/449.5 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|2.3 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Horsepower
|310 hp @ 5,500 rpm
|Torque
|350 lb-ft @ 3,000 rpm
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|16
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
|2.3L High Performance Package
|+$6,150
|Security Package
|+$500
|Wheel & Stripe Package
|+$895
|Ford Safe and Smart Package
|+$725
|Black Accent Package
|+$995
|EcoBoost Handling Package
|+$1,995
|Equipment Group 101A
|+$2,200
|Equipment Group 100A
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|6 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Single zone front air conditioning
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Premium Floor Liners
|+$200
|Premium Floor Liners w/Carpet Mats
|+$170
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|cloth
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Front head room
|37.6 in.
|Front hip room
|54.9 in.
|Front leg room
|45.1 in.
|Front shoulder room
|56.3 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|34.8 in.
|Rear hip Room
|47.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|29.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|51.9 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Over-The-Top Racing Stripe
|+$475
|Front License Plate Bracket (Fleet)
|yes
|18" x 8.0" Machined-Face Aluminum Wheels w/Low-Gloss Ebony Black Painted Pockets
|+$350
|Spoiler Delete
|yes
|19" x 9.0" Luster Nickel Painted Forged Aluminum Wheels
|+$850
|Active Valve Performance Exhaust
|+$995
|Stripe Delete
|yes
|Mini Spare Wheel and Tire
|+$415
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|13.5 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3,492 lbs.
|EPA interior volume
|96.0 cu.ft.
|Height
|55.1 in.
|Length
|188.9 in.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|81.9 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|75.4 in.
|Wheel base
|107.1 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|17 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|P235/55R17 tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
