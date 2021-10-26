  1. Home
2022 Ford Mustang Mach 1

MSRP range: $53,000
MSRP$55,195
Edmunds suggests you pay$54,422
What Should I Pay
  • 10 Colors
  • 5 Trims
9 Offers Near 20147
Helpful shopping links

2022 Ford Mustang videos

CARLOS LAGO: Oh my god! [MUSIC PLAYING] SPEAKER 1: 3, 2, 1, go! CARLOS LAGO: So what we have here are two wildly different Mustangs. This is the Ford Mustang Mach 1. It's got 480 horsepower from its naturally aspirated V8, 10-speed automatic, and a bunch of handling goodies that don't really matter in a drag race, do they? KURT NIEBUHR: No, but I'm in a 2020 Shelby GT500 with a 5.2-liter V8, with a giant supercharger bolted on top of it. And I'm making 760 horsepower. And also, I have a bunch of handling and track goodies on it that won't help. CARLOS LAGO: Aside from your higher displacement, you also have an incredible amount of power. But previous have-- drag races have made us ask if it's too much of a good thing, right? KURT NIEBUHR: Well, if you're on a regular road surface, yeah, I think it could be too much of a good thing. CARLOS LAGO: So what we're going to find out in this drag race is whether 480 horsepower is actually better for a quarter mile acceleration, if that makes sense. Does it? KURT NIEBUHR: Man, I hope not. CARLOS LAGO: It would certainly make the price difference between these two harder to swallow, wouldn't it? Anyway, drag race time, Ford Mustang Mach 1 versus Ford Shelby GT500. Hey, if you like videos like this one, like, and comment, and subscribe. Tell us other cars you'd like to see get drag raced, because we're happy to do it. And if you have a car, truck, SUV to sell, that you want to sell, visit edmunds.com/sellmycar to get an instant cash offer on that vehicle. KURT NIEBUHR: So how do you launch one of these cars? Well, if you're on a prep surface, they have a drag strip mode. You've got launch control, it's pretty effective. We're not on a prep surface, so I'm going to be trying to pedal the car myself, maybe use some of the car's built-in traction control, maybe not. I should really try and heat the tires up a little bit first. We actually both have the same tires. We have Michelin Sport Cup 2s. This car, we replaced the Pilot Sport 4 Ss that it came on it. These have seen some actual racetrack work, so they're not at their best. But I am, so let's see. CARLOS LAGO: The Mustang Mach 1 is not a vehicle built for quarter mile acceleration. But it's a Mustang, so it kind of has to be anyway, right? 10-speed automatic is going to make the shifting process a lot easier. And hopefully, we'll be able to keep up with that GT500. As for launching it, I'm going to put it in its drag race mode and just try to roll on the gas pedal while holding the brake in place, to just try to make that launch as aggressive as possible. My real hope is that he just can't get the launch right in the GT500, because that's really going to be the only thing that makes the drag race work in the Mach 1's favor. [MUSIC PLAYING] SPEAKER 1: Drivers, are you ready? Drivers, race in 3, 2, 1, go! CARLOS LAGO: Oh boy, oh boy. KURT NIEBUHR: There you go, get some traction. CARLOS LAGO: OK. Woo! Woo, hoo, hoo, hoo, hoo! Woo! [MUSIC PLAYING] KURT NIEBUHR: Predictable race was predictable, and predictable lack of traction was also predictable. CARLOS LAGO: So I don't know about you, but I had quite a bit of wheel spin through second and what felt like third gear. I almost felt like I had a Cars & Coffee moment. (SLOW-MO) Oh boy, oh boy. Oh boy. KURT NIEBUHR: Well, luckily for everybody involved, there was not a sidewalk full of people. CARLOS LAGO: So I rolled on the throttle. And what was funny is, we were pretty much side by side until this thing got to like, third gear. And the more this car started spinning its tires, obviously, the more you started pulling away. What's interesting, though, is with this less power, I'm still spinning. KURT NIEBUHR: It's weird. Mustangs, for a long time, haven't been able to hook on the street. And I guess they still can't. CARLOS LAGO: But that was supposed to be a solid rear axle issue, not a multi-link issue. KURT NIEBUHR: I-- you know, to be honest, I didn't really exercise as much patience or self-control as I probably should have, and just wanted to-- I just wanted to win. [MUSIC PLAYING] CARLOS LAGO: OK, now-- hopefully, we've got some heat in the tires. And we're-- I noticed that this time, we're spaced a little further apart. KURT NIEBUHR: I just want to make sure we both have enough room to walk a little bit. SPEAKER 2: [INAUDIBLE] set. SPEAKER 1: 3, 2, 1, go! [MUSIC PLAYING] CARLOS LAGO: There it is. There-- oh, there's the horsepower. Well, shoot. KURT NIEBUHR: Yep. I believe I ordered the wheelspin at 85 miles an hour. How about you? CARLOS LAGO: I actually stayed hooked that time. And I was feeling really good about that until you just disappeared. [MUSIC PLAYING] Well, shoot. KURT NIEBUHR: That was right about the time when the wheels stopped spinning. CARLOS LAGO: So far, we've proven two things, I think. The first is that 760 horsepower is more than 480 horsepower. Would you agree? KURT NIEBUHR: I went to art school. But I'll agree with those numbers, sure. CARLOS LAGO: The second thing I think we've found is that it's very difficult for a car to accelerate forward when its tires cannot get traction to the surface. KURT NIEBUHR: Yeah, especially when the surface isn't exactly your friend. It's pretty baked out here. CARLOS LAGO: I think at Edmunds, we like to take vehicle testing very seriously. That's what really shows in this process. KURT NIEBUHR: Yeah, I forgot to put my serious hat on today, sorry. CARLOS LAGO: What is interesting about this is both of these vehicles take some skill to launch. You know, to be blunt about it, they take some work to launch. It's not as easy as most of the other vehicles we drag race. Now, that's kind of fun. But it also means that like, you really need to practice it and make it work in order to do it safely, and with any sort of quickness. KURT NIEBUHR: Yeah, and I think it also shows, though, that these cars really do their best work once they're on the move. Once you're on a racetrack like this, this car rips, absolutely rips. It doesn't necessarily rip from a standstill, but it's still a lot of fun. CARLOS LAGO: And on that notion, I think we definitely need to do a roll race. That GT500 is definitely going to win, but I just got to see it happen from the perspective of this Mach 1. You know, it's just-- how can you not, right? KURT NIEBUHR: Yeah, I mean, we do, like you said, take testing very seriously. So we do have to make sure that this will win. CARLOS LAGO: There is no conclusion too obvious for us to not validate, or something. [MUSIC PLAYING] SPEAKER 1: All right, guys, go for it. KURT NIEBUHR: We're going to go from 40 miles an hour, I assume? I'm just going to follow Carlos because, you know-- [MUSIC PLAYING] CARLOS LAGO: Yep, yep, yep, yep. Oh my god! Oh my god! KURT NIEBUHR: Oh, hell yes. That never gets old. Never, ever, ever gets old. CARLOS LAGO: That thing is so fast! KURT NIEBUHR: I want one of these, and I want a private racetrack, and I want unlimited tires-- all I want. CARLOS LAGO: And a gas station that you just own, right? KURT NIEBUHR: Yeah, so I'm going to build my private racetrack in Saudi Arabia. CARLOS LAGO: You know, it's funny, this has 10 gears. That has six, seven? KURT NIEBUHR: Yeah, I have fewer gears, but they're spaced quite far apart. But that's OK because I've got the torque to pull them. CARLOS LAGO: Yeah, and I was actually going to say, I think I went through three gear changes while you were in one, just judging by the sound of your engine. Like, I would upshift, upshift, upshift, and you're just this "blat" of exhaust. It's really funny. KURT NIEBUHR: I spun basically through second. And I just kind of short shifted after a while because I was like, you know, I've kind of had enough of wheelspin at 65 miles an hour. I kind of want some grip. CARLOS LAGO: Given the horsepower disparity, we shouldn't have been too surprised with the difference in acceleration. Just see the test track results, where the GT500 is over a second faster to the quarter mile. But let us also use this time to recognize the Mach 1's strengths in handling and stopping. Its best 94-foot stop from 60 and 1.1 average lateral g-- these are incredible results. But fun drag race, yeah? KURT NIEBUHR: Yeah, every drag race is a fun drag race. CARLOS LAGO: And to back up our original thesis, we thought, is 760 horsepower too much of a good thing? The answer is plainly no. KURT NIEBUHR: Yeah, I can say unequivocally, I could use a little more horsepower. CARLOS LAGO: 761, or 860? KURT NIEBUHR: Well, considering this car beat a Charger-- no, sorry, Challenger Hellcat Redeye that had 800 horsepower, I say going to 800 is a little too much. CARLOS LAGO: Yeah, better to keep things sensible at 790 horsepower. KURT NIEBUHR: There's no need to rub it in. CARLOS LAGO: Thank you guys for watching another drag race video. Hey, like, comment, and subscribe if you like what you saw. And if you didn't, well, hey, tell us about that, too, in the comments. If you have a car that you want to sell, visit edmunds.com/sellmycar to get an instant cash offer. No brainer, it's super easy. See you guys next time. [MUSIC PLAYING]

Drag Race! Shelby GT500 vs. Mustang Mach 1 | Which Mustang Is the Fastest Mustang?

NOTE: This video is about the 2021 Ford Mustang, but since the 2022 Ford Mustang is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.

FAQ

Is the Ford Mustang a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Mustang both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.9 out of 10. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Mustang has 13.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Ford Mustang. Learn more

What's new in the 2022 Ford Mustang?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Ford Mustang:

  • New Ice White, Stealth and Coastal Limited appearance packages available
  • California Special package returns
  • Available V8 engine loses 10 horsepower and 10 lb-ft of torque
  • Part of the sixth Mustang generation introduced for 2015
Learn more

Is the Ford Mustang reliable?

To determine whether the Ford Mustang is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Mustang. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Mustang's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 Ford Mustang a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Ford Mustang is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2022 Mustang and gave it a 7.9 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Mustang is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 Ford Mustang?

The least-expensive 2022 Ford Mustang is the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach 1 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $53,000.

Other versions include:

  • Mach 1 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M) which starts at $53,000
Learn more

What are the different models of Ford Mustang?

If you're interested in the Ford Mustang, the next question is, which Mustang model is right for you? Mustang variants include Mach 1 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M). For a full list of Mustang models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
More about the 2022 Ford Mustang

2022 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Overview

The 2022 Ford Mustang Mach 1 is offered in the following styles: Mach 1 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M). The 2022 Ford Mustang Mach 1 comes with rear wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 6-speed manual. The 2022 Ford Mustang Mach 1 comes with a 3 yr./ 36000 mi. basic warranty, a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. roadside warranty, and a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach 1?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach 1 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 Mustang Mach 1.

Pros

  • Strong power from both the four-cylinder and V8 engines
  • Civilized ride and low noise levels
  • Cabin blends modern convenience with retro style

Cons

  • Impractical back seat
  • Performance-package ride quality can be harsh
  • Long, heavy doors yet mediocre cabin access

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach 1 and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 Mustang Mach 1 featuring deep dives into trim levels including Mach 1, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach 1 here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2022 Ford Mustang Mach 1?

2022 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Mach 1 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M)

The 2022 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Mach 1 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $55,195. The average price paid for a new 2022 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Mach 1 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M) is trending $773 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $773 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $54,422.

The average savings for the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Mach 1 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M) is 1.4% below the MSRP.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2022 Ford Mustang Mach 1S are available in my area?

2022 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Listings and Inventory

Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach 1.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 Ford Mustang Mach 1 for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2022 Ford Mustang Mustang Mach 1 you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Ford for sale.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach 1 and all available trim types: Mach 1. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach 1 include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

What is the MPG of a 2022 Ford Mustang Mach 1?

2022 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Mach 1 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M), 6-speed manual, premium unleaded (recommended)
17 mpg compined MPG,
14 city MPG/22 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG17
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive Trainrear wheel drive
Displacement5.0 L
Passenger Volume97.0 cu.ft.
Wheelbase107.1 in.
Length188.5 in.
WidthN/A
Height54.3 in.
Curb WeightN/A

Should I lease or buy a 2022 Ford Mustang?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials

