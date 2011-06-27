Used 2006 Ford F-150 Consumer Reviews
220k miles and going
Nice looking truck, very reliable and strong engine. Tows my boat effortlessly. Averages about 16mpg combined driving (14/19). Very, very low maintenance costs. But, like any other vehicle...do not skimp out on routine maintenance, use synthetic oils.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
under powered
bought this truck with 136 000 khm on it. i was using it for work so i needed something reliable. the truck was great it motor ran smoothly everything was responsive. no major issues so far. the only complaint i would have is for a v8 engine it was lazy. tried replacing spark plugs and gas filter but still had a slow moving truck. other then that the truck was great no real problems other then basic up keep would recommend to anyone who needs a solid truck
Good Truck Just Typical Ford Reliability Issues
Great truck look wise and quality wise. Very reliable the first 80k miles; now experiencing occasional stalling in reverse and when coming to a stop. My solution since there was no code to go off of: put a new fuel pump module which cost me $160 for the part which I installed myself to save an additional $400. My original fuel pump module was mildly corroded. Hope it solves my prob after taking it to Ford and them not knowing how to diagnose, solve, and fix.
My favotite vehicle so far!!
My FX4 Flair side has been an awesome truck, the only new vehicle i kept more than 2 years. I bought it new in 06, and drove it until June 21 2017 and would still be driving it except i got t-boned by a semi who ran a red light on that day, luckily they was trying to stop and hit me at only about 20-25 mph. Smacked me right in my drivers door. The truck bumper hit square from the back of the drivers door to the very front of my truck. This truck is solid and if i were in a lesser vehicle, i probably wouldn`t be here today! I`m waiting to see if it can be fixed because i love this truck. I have driven it up the highest rocky mountain passes going places i never ever saw any other trucks or SUV`s, only jeeps which were mostly not stock. They were always telling me on the way up, You Can`t Go There, to which i replied are you gonna lead, follow, or get out of my way. To those who comment about the problem with the spark plugs, yes before i did some research on Youtube, i was worried about the cost of breaking off plugs when changing them. well i didn`t change my plugs until 120,000 miles, and if you follow the procedure i did, you can most likely remove the plugs without breakage as i did successfully. I watched many youtube videos and combined what i thought were the best methods i found there. I will share with you what i did, and i didn`t break even one plug. The first thing i did was buy a $3-$4 can of Berryman B12 chemtool from Wal-mart, and use a whole can every fillup for 4 fill ups to clean all of the carbon off of the plugs, because that is the biggest problem, the carbon buildup almost welds the plugs in, so removing the carbon is the first critical step. After that buy a removal tool just in case you do end up breaking a plug. I bought a used Lisle brand tool, and that is the recommended brand. I got a used one on Ebay for $50, and resold it on Ebay when i was finished and got my money back for it. Then buy some Sea foam deep creep. Next with your engine cold, remove and get the plug wires and coils out of the way. Then fill the plug ports full of the deep creep and let it set overnight, then take a good plug socket and ratchet. To start with loosen the plug just 1/16 of a turn, then re tighten, and each time loosen it just 1/16 a turn more the next time, using the same pattern until the plug finally loosens up and comes right on out easily. I started with the hardest to get to plug just in case one broke, i would have the hardest one done first. You have to be very patient and don`t be too forceful, because the original plugs are a 2 piece plug, whereas the new ones, make sure you get the one place replacements. Follow this procedure and you should have as good a result as i did. Following this procedure, when i removed all of my plugs, there was virtually no carbon at all left on my plugs. When you install your new plugs, a good idea is to put some anti seize on the threads before installing. If you take it to a mechanics shop, they won`t care if they break them off or not, because that`s more money they make, much more $$ I am now waiting to see if my truck is totaled, i hope not, because i was looking into buying a new f-150, but found out the Flair side isn`t even available anymore :( as i am very partial to it, it just looks better in my opinion and there aren`t many around even in the 2006 model. Well, i`ll just have to wait and see if my truck is fixable, i`m also considering taking my Flair side bed which wasn`t damaged and putting it on a new F-150 if it will fit. I believe it is possible, a good friend of mine is a 3rd generation body man, and between him and my imaginative mind, i think we can make it happen. Then i would have a one of a kind truck because for some reason ford has done away with the Flairside, and that is the only disappointment i really have with ford, as i am A TRUE DIEHARD FORD MAN!!! Hmm, well i did get whiplash in my neck and back from the wreck, and if i get a good enough settlement i`m strongly considering a new RAPTOR, that`s a BADD MACHINE :) Go Ford!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Dan's Triton motor update!
Here's my update. I'm the "Dan" guy who posts about 3rd Ford truck and still impressed. I finally started to get a misfire. Dealership said it didn't throw ONE SINGLE CODE (like all other keep posting about) no cam phasers, sensors, lifters etc. Replaced all 8 plugs, and misfire is resolved as of yesterday. NOT ONE BROKE!, only 56k, but still 6 years old. I really think the 2 piece spark plug design is horrible and YES causing a lot of you financial hardship, however....change them at or before 60k. I really think that any V-8 not changing plugs til 120k, like I keep reading will obviously give someone a lot of trouble removing. Use Mobil-1 5w-20w, NOT the old fashioned sludge 10w-40
Sponsored cars related to the F-150
Related Used 2006 Ford F-150 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
- 2019 Taurus
- 2020 Ranger
- 2019 Ford EcoSport
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2019
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Mustang
- 2020 Edge