2019 Nissan Titan XD
What’s new
- New standard 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Additional USB ports
- New optional 12-speaker Fender stereo
- Part of the first Titan XD generation introduced for 2016
Pros & Cons
- Smooth ride quality
- Good balance between price and performance
- Interior is functional and attractive
- Diesel engine's lackluster power when trying to pass slower traffic
- Towing potential is only a bit better than a standard pickup's
- Large turning circle needs a lot of real estate to maneuver
- Small fuel tank limits overall range
Which Titan XD does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.7 / 10
The Nissan Titan XD occupies a unique space in the pickup truck world. It's larger than common light-duty pickups such as the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 or the Toyota Tundra, but it's not as large or as robust as the heavy-duty pickups on the road. It's a bit of a tweener.
Given this reality, you might expect the 2019 Titan XD to be more capable than those light-duty trucks but less accommodating. But that's not necessarily the case. The Titan XD is a quiet and comfortable truck, and it has a well-built and attractive interior. Unfortunately for the Titan XD, trucks such as the Ford F-150 and the Ram 1500 are more powerful and more capable than ever. They can even tow more than the Titan XD, depending on their configurations.
Nissan's Titan XD is worth a look if you're looking for a lot of features for the money and respectable towing and hauling capability. But don't forget to test-drive some light-duty and heavy-duty rivals before you buy. They may also meet your needs and do it with a bit more modern refinement and available equipment.
What's it like to live with?
Edmunds' editors tested a Titan XD nearly 25,000 miles over the course of a year. The good news is that the Titan is definitely tough, but we came away less enthused about the truck's finer points. Is it the right truck for you? Read our Titan XD yearlong test for a full evaluation. Note that while we tested a 2016 Titan XD, the 2019 truck is of the same generation and our observations still apply.
Nissan Titan XD models
The 2019 Nissan Titan is a full-size pickup that sits squarely between the light-duty and heavy-duty versions of its competitors. Five trims are available: S, SV, Pro-4X, SL and Platinum Reserve.
The Titan XD comes in single-cab, extended-cab (Nissan calls it King Cab) and crew-cab four-door variants. The single cab has an 8-foot bed and is available in S and SV trims. The extended-cab variant is offered with the 6.5-foot bed in S, SV and Pro-4X trims. The crew cab is available in all five trim levels.
In all cases, shoppers can choose between a 5.6-liter V8 gasoline engine (390 horsepower and 394 lb-ft of torque) mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission or a turbocharged 5.0-liter V8 diesel (310 hp and 555 lb-ft) that uses a six-speed automatic. Rear-wheel drive is standard, with four-wheel drive available as an option. (It's four-wheel-drive only on the Pro-4X model.)
The S is your basic no-frills work truck, but it's received some improvements this year, including a 7-inch touchscreen that is now standard with built-in Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Other standard features include 17-inch steel wheels, a black grille and black bumpers, a lockable tailgate, remote locking and unlocking, power windows and locks, a rearview camera, air conditioning, cruise control, Bluetooth, a bench front seat, 60/40-split folding rear seats, cloth-and-vinyl upholstery, a four-speaker audio system and two USB ports. King Cab and crew-cab models get a six-speaker audio system.
The SV trim adds chrome exterior trim, power-adjustable heated mirrors, a receiver hitch with a 4/7-pin wiring harness connector, a trailer brake controller, an overhead console, upgraded instrumentation, carpeted floors, cloth upholstery and satellite radio. Four-wheel-drive models also add front tow hooks.
The off-road-focused Pro-4X model steps up with standard four-wheel drive, 18-inch alloy wheels with all-terrain tires, Bilstein shocks, a lockable rear differential, skid plates and hill descent control. It also comes with automatic headlights, foglights, a spray-in bedliner, automatic wipers, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear air vents, unique cloth upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual front captain's chairs with adjustable lumbar support, storage space under the rear seats, a 120-volt outlet, navigation and blind-spot monitoring.
The SL trim does without the Pro-4X's off-road gear, building on the list of features with 20-inch alloy wheels, running boards, a cargo-management rail system and a 110-volt power outlet in the bed, LED bed lighting, a power-sliding rear window, auto-dimming mirrors, front and rear parking sensors, remote ignition, a power-adjustable steering wheel, heated front seats, leather upholstery, and a 12-speaker Fender audio system.
At the top of the Titan XD lineup is the Platinum Reserve trim that goes all in with an abundance of chrome trim, premium leather upholstery, wood trim, a heated steering wheel, cooled front seats, heated rear seats and a surround-view camera system.
Some features are available on supporting trims as options, and there are a few other available options such as the in-bed Titan Box storage system. The Chrome and Texas Titan packages add a variety of cosmetic enhancements to the SV and SL trims. The SV and the SL are also available with the Midnight Edition package, which adds black exterior and interior styling elements.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Nissan Titan XD Pro-4X Crew Cab (turbo 5.0L V8 diesel | 6-speed automatic | 4WD | 6-foot-7-inch bed).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2016, the current Titan XD has received some revisions, including the addition of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Our findings remain applicable to this year's Titan XD, however.
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.7 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|7.5
Driving7.5
Acceleration6.5
Braking8.0
Steering7.0
Handling8.0
Drivability7.5
Off-road8.5
Comfort8.0
Seat comfort8.0
Ride comfort8.0
Noise & vibration7.5
Climate control8.5
Interior7.5
Ease of use7.5
Getting in/getting out7.5
Driving position8.0
Roominess7.5
Visibility7.0
Quality8.5
Utility7.5
Small-item storage8.0
Cargo space9.0
Child safety seat accommodation6.0
Towing7.0
Hauling7.0
Technology
Driver aids
Sponsored cars related to the Titan XD
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Nissan Titan XD.
Trending topics in reviews
- towing
- spaciousness
- value
- comfort
- warranty
- wheels & tires
- interior
- off-roading
- seats
- fuel efficiency
Most helpful consumer reviews
this is the 2nd Titan XD I have owned and it is a GREAT truck. have had ZERO problems with either one. it has a tons of room I put my 2 granddaughters car seats in the back seat and they have room to spare. it also can tow just about anything you want to tow I pull my 14k 5th wheel with no problems. yes it does not have the power of the ford 6.7 but unless you are towing more than 20k you will never know the deference but at that point you will need a F350. but that will cost you a arm and a leg. But what normal people tow it cant be beat for the price. it is defiantly a head turner but it is no speed demon vehicle so don't try to drag race a sports car (lol) you wont win. but for a pickup truck it is a great value for the money. some people talk about the reliability of it but I have had 2 and had no problems but the ones complaining about it is their a reason it broke down is you don't take care of it like change the oil or drive it like they stole it then it might have not broke down. it will last you if you do your maintenance like recommended it will last for years to come. my only complaint I have is they put a 25 gal fuel tank on it when it should have been bigger.
I bought the 2019 Titan SV 2 wheel drive, it has tons of power, a great ride and drive very quite, seats are comfortable and best of all a great warranty of 5yr 100k from the factory. I think the informat system could be a little better. It was between this and the Ram, after reading the consumer reviews for the Ram I went with the Titan. The front seats are very comfortable, the back could be better. I have had it for 6 months and 10k miles. I drive city and highway everyday to and from work and average 15.1 mpg, highway only I get about 21 mpg at 75 mph. I live in Texas the summers are brutal but A/C is cold as ice and rarely had to have it on high. That was big for me. Overall I have been very happy and would buy it again.
My boss owns a XD Pro4x Diesel 5.0 for his local handyman business. Myself and 2 other guys work for him. Its spacious, tows the tool trailer (20') no problem, has a 6.5 foot bed which is more functional over the short bed and is very comfortable. Demo 3500 lbs of brick then carry it 50' to a dumpster in Colorado winter and you'll be glad your sitting in leather with heated rear seats. Offroad capable, great at towing and enough room for a crew of 4 men. I'm 6'2 and haven't felt cramped. No trouble that he's told me about but it has the best warranty. Best truck for the money hands down!
I love my XD Pro 4x trim good ride lots of power I dont see any of the crap tip off about it ,BUT the back up Cam dose suck lol and Nissan should had kept the Cummins as an option Toyota gonna grab it and Run with it .Nissan didn't exploit the potential of that engine
Features & Specs
|S 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB
5.6L 8cyl 7A
|MSRP
|$36,140
|MPG
|15 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 3
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|390 hp @ 5800 rpm
|S 2dr Regular Cab LB
5.6L 8cyl 7A
|MSRP
|$32,990
|MPG
|15 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 3
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|390 hp @ 5800 rpm
|S 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB
5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A
|MSRP
|$41,770
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 3
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|310 hp @ 3200 rpm
|S 2dr Regular Cab LB
5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A
|MSRP
|$38,620
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 3
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|310 hp @ 3200 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Titan XD safety features:
- Blind-Spot Monitoring
- Alerts the driver when a vehicle is in the Titan XD's blind spot or when cross-traffic is approaching while the XD is backing up.
- Around-View Camera System
- Provides a bird's-eye view of the area surrounding the truck, making it infinitely easier to park in tighter spaces.
- Parking Sensors (Front and Rear)
- Warnings intensify as the Titan XD approaches an object behind or in front of the truck.
Nissan Titan XD vs. the competition
Nissan Titan XD vs. Ford F-250 Super Duty
As it's capable of towing much more than the Titan XD, the Ford F-250 Super Duty is easy to recommend if you need serious truck credentials. What's more, the F-250 offers more in the way of optional features such as adaptive cruise control and forward collision mitigation.
Nissan Titan XD vs. Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
A redesigned 2020 Silverado 2500HD is coming, but chances are you'll be cross-shopping the 2019 Silverado model. It's not all bad news since the current 2500HD has impressive towing capability and a wide variety of available trim levels for customization. The Titan XD, however, is a bit more comfortable on the inside and provides a better ride quality on the highway.
Nissan Titan XD vs. Ram 2500
Redesigned for 2019, the Ram 2500 is the strongest offering in the heavy-duty class. It has appealing interior tech such as an optional 12-inch infotainment touchscreen and lots of plush materials to choose from. It's also extremely capable when it comes to towing, outclassing the Titan XD by more than 7,000 pounds when properly equipped.
FAQ
Is the Nissan Titan XD a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Nissan Titan XD?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Nissan Titan XD:
- New standard 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Additional USB ports
- New optional 12-speaker Fender stereo
- Part of the first Titan XD generation introduced for 2016
Is the Nissan Titan XD reliable?
Is the 2019 Nissan Titan XD a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Nissan Titan XD?
The least-expensive 2019 Nissan Titan XD is the 2019 Nissan Titan XD S 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 7A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $32,990.
Other versions include:
- S 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $36,140
- S 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $32,990
- S 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) which starts at $41,770
- S 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) which starts at $38,620
- SV 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $40,230
- SV 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) which starts at $46,380
- SV 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) which starts at $37,090
- SV 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) which starts at $43,230
What are the different models of Nissan Titan XD?
More about the 2019 Nissan Titan XD
2019 Nissan Titan XD Overview
The 2019 Nissan Titan XD is offered in the following submodels: Titan XD Crew Cab, Titan XD King Cab, Titan XD Regular Cab, Titan XD Diesel. Available styles include SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A), PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A), PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A), S 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A), S 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 7A), SV 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A), S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A), S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A), SV 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), S 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), SV 4dr King Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), SL 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A), SV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A), SV 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A), S 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A), S 4dr King Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), SL 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A), PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), S 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 7A), S 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), S 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), SV 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 7A), SV 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), SV 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 7A), SV 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), S 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A), S 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), SV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), and Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A).
What do people think of the 2019 Nissan Titan XD?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Nissan Titan XD and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Titan XD 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Titan XD.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Nissan Titan XD and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Titan XD featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Nissan Titan XD?
Which 2019 Nissan Titan XDS are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Nissan Titan XD for sale near. There are currently 1 new 2019 Titan XDS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $68,095 and mileage as low as 5121 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Nissan Titan XD. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $3,518 on a used or CPO 2019 Titan XD available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Nissan Titan XDs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Nissan Titan XD for sale - 11 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $23,725.
Find a new Nissan for sale - 3 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $25,480.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Nissan Titan XD?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Nissan lease specials
Related 2019 Nissan Titan XD info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Nissan Rogue
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 Sentra
- 2020 Nissan Maxima
- 2020 Nissan Murano
- 2020 Pathfinder
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- 2019 Frontier
- 2020 Nissan Versa
- Nissan LEAF 2020
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Silverado 1500
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 GMC Sierra 1500
- 2021 Chevrolet Colorado
- Ram 2500 2020
- 2020 Silverado 2500HD
- 2019 Frontier
- 2021 Canyon
- 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD