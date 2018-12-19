2020 BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe
What’s new
- All-new model
- Two turbocharged engines are available: an inline six-cylinder (335 hp) and a V8 (523 hp)
- Over 7 inches of additional rear legroom when compared to the 8 Series coupe
- 2020 marks the introduction of the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe
Pros & Cons
- Both engines are smooth and powerful
- Nimble handling for such a big car
- Surprisingly usable cargo space
- Luxurious and comfortable interior
- Low roofline compromises rear headroom
- Android Auto is not supported
What is it?
BMW gave us our first in-person look at the latest four-door high-performance sedan at this year's LA Auto Show. Based on the 8 Series Gran Coupe, the 2020 BMW M8 Gran Coupe has coupe-like styling (hence the Gran Coupe name — confusing, we know) with a sloping rear roof and a sleek profile.
Rear passengers in particular should be pleased with these changes. The rear-seat room in the 8 Series lies somewhere between "cramped" and "nonexistent," but the Gran Coupe adds 3.4 inches of headroom, 7.1 inches of legroom, and 7.7 inches of shoulder room. Rear passengers also get their own air vents, climate controls and USB-C charge ports. BMW says there's room for five, but based on what we've seen, the Gran Coupe is really a four-person vehicle.
Two engines are available. The 840i and the all-wheel-drive 840i xDrive Gran Coupe use a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six, making 335 horsepower and 368 lb-ft of torque. The inline-six, BMW's bread-and-butter engine, offers performance that we've never had a reason to complain about in any other Bimmer. The M850i xDrive receives a turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 that's good for 523 hp and 553 lb-ft. On all variants, an eight-speed automatic transmission is standard.
Why does it matter?
The 8 Series coupe is a fantastic grand touring car, but its rear passenger space is tight. The Gran Coupe solves that problem with its larger dimensions and two extra doors.
What does it compete with?
As you might expect, there aren't a lot of direct competitors for a large, performance-oriented sedan. The two biggies are the Porsche Panamera and the Mercedes-Benz CLS. The CLS has an excellent interior and its own superlative turbocharged inline-six but no V8 option. The Panamera offers mind-bending performance, along with an optional V8 or a 671-hp hybrid.
The choice among the three is likely not going to come down to price or content. If you're shopping in this segment, it's all about the emotional appeal.
How does it drive?
We had the opportunity to drive the 840i Gran Coupe on a variety of roads and came away duly impressed. The power from the turbocharged six-cylinder is more than most drivers will ever need. It's so good that we don't see the point of upgrading to M850i's V8. More spirited drivers will gravitate to that model regardless, but for them we recommend the forthcoming 600-hp M8 Gran Coupe for its suspension improvements.
BMW says the 840i reaches 62 mph in 5.2 seconds, while the xDrive model does it in 4.9 seconds. The speedy M850i xDrive boasts 3.9 seconds. Just as important as the acceleration times is how the acceleration feels. Not only is power from the 840i's six-cylinder plentiful, but it is incredibly linear. Were it not for the transmission shifts and engine sound, it could be mistaken for an electric vehicle.
That's not a knock against the noise or transmission, though, as the shifts are quick, well-timed and very smooth. The amplified sounds from the engine and exhaust through the interior are appropriately sporty and pleasing. Though not nearly as burly as the V8, it's certainly one of the better-sounding six-cylinders out there.
Slowing and coming to a stop prove the brakes are up to snuff. But upon closer inspection, our European-spec test vehicle has the M Sport Brake option that isn't offered with the 840i in the U.S. but is standard on the M850i. With these brakes, the 840i is easy to modulate and brings the car to a graceful stop. They're also consistent after repeated heavy use, bolstering driver confidence.
On a winding mountain road, the 840i is more nimble than its rather hefty 4,262-pound curb weight suggests. We attribute this to the performance tires on the optional 20-inch wheels since this sedan slices through tight and narrow curves with precision and poise. The Adaptive M Suspension Professional package also contributes to both handling and ride comfort, which in the U.S. is only offered on the M850i.
What's the interior like?
From the front seat forward, the 8 Series Gran Coupe is almost identical to the coupe. The optional M Sport seats have plenty of lateral support to keep you firmly in place when cornering, yet they are well cushioned and shaped for long-distance comfort. From the driver's seat, all the controls are logically grouped and placed right within easy reach. Likewise, the latest iteration of BMW's iDrive infotainment system benefits from quick responses and easy-to-use menus.
Also carrying over is the liberal use of quality materials throughout the cabin. Every touch point has a premium feel, and the underlying construction is reassuringly sturdy. The biggest difference to the coupe, and indeed the Gran Coupe's reason for being, is found in back.
How practical is it?
If you plan on regularly having rear passengers, the Gran Coupe has a clear advantage over the standard 8 Series coupe. There's just enough headroom for the average-size adult and more than enough space for your knees. The seat cushion is a bit low and short, resulting in less thigh support, and there's no space for your feet under the front seats. Overall, most passengers under 5 feet 10 will be comfortable over long distances.
While we'll have to test it as part of our rating process, a rear-facing infant seat can likely be accommodated. Forward-facing child seats will surely fit, and the door openings are large enough to make securing your most precious cargo that much easier.
Speaking of cargo, the Gran Coupe's 15.5-cubic-foot trunk capacity is slightly better than average compared to rivals. It's a very usable space that can readily swallow large suitcases, and the rear seats fold to allow bigger items. For smaller personal items, there are plenty of moderately sized bins, pockets and a standard wireless charging pad.
Edmunds says
While the BMW 8 Series coupe and convertible's sharp styling and scintillating performance certainly appeal to the right side of your brain, the Gran Coupe adds practicality to satisfy the left side. Admittedly, we fully expected that going into the drive. What we didn't expect was how strong and smooth the base six-cylinder engine is. For most drivers, that's our recommendation.
Features & Specs
|840i 4dr Sedan
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$84,900
|MPG
|22 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|335 hp @ 5000 rpm
|M850i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD
4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$108,900
|MPG
|17 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|523 hp @ 5500 rpm
|840i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$87,800
|MPG
|20 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|335 hp @ 5000 rpm
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
