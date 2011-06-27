Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,096
|$8,156
|$9,268
|Clean
|$5,580
|$7,462
|$8,477
|Average
|$4,547
|$6,074
|$6,895
|Rough
|$3,515
|$4,685
|$5,314
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,845
|$8,063
|$9,261
|Clean
|$5,350
|$7,377
|$8,471
|Average
|$4,361
|$6,005
|$6,890
|Rough
|$3,371
|$4,632
|$5,310
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 STX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,957
|$5,869
|$6,904
|Clean
|$3,622
|$5,370
|$6,314
|Average
|$2,952
|$4,371
|$5,136
|Rough
|$2,282
|$3,372
|$3,958
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,346
|$8,651
|$9,896
|Clean
|$5,808
|$7,915
|$9,052
|Average
|$4,734
|$6,443
|$7,363
|Rough
|$3,659
|$4,970
|$5,674
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,057
|$6,214
|$7,379
|Clean
|$3,714
|$5,686
|$6,749
|Average
|$3,027
|$4,628
|$5,490
|Rough
|$2,340
|$3,570
|$4,231
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,844
|$4,313
|$5,106
|Clean
|$2,603
|$3,946
|$4,670
|Average
|$2,122
|$3,212
|$3,799
|Rough
|$1,640
|$2,478
|$2,927
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 FX4 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,838
|$6,903
|$8,018
|Clean
|$4,429
|$6,316
|$7,334
|Average
|$3,609
|$5,141
|$5,965
|Rough
|$2,790
|$3,966
|$4,597
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,660
|$8,232
|$9,622
|Clean
|$5,181
|$7,531
|$8,800
|Average
|$4,223
|$6,130
|$7,158
|Rough
|$3,264
|$4,729
|$5,516
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 STX 4dr SuperCab 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,321
|$6,681
|$7,957
|Clean
|$3,955
|$6,113
|$7,278
|Average
|$3,223
|$4,975
|$5,920
|Rough
|$2,492
|$3,838
|$4,562
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,487
|$5,149
|$6,048
|Clean
|$3,192
|$4,711
|$5,532
|Average
|$2,601
|$3,835
|$4,499
|Rough
|$2,011
|$2,958
|$3,467
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,984
|$10,073
|$11,742
|Clean
|$6,393
|$9,216
|$10,740
|Average
|$5,210
|$7,501
|$8,736
|Rough
|$4,027
|$5,787
|$6,732
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,507
|$5,285
|$6,247
|Clean
|$3,210
|$4,836
|$5,714
|Average
|$2,616
|$3,936
|$4,648
|Rough
|$2,022
|$3,036
|$3,582
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,167
|$7,269
|$8,405
|Clean
|$4,730
|$6,650
|$7,688
|Average
|$3,855
|$5,413
|$6,253
|Rough
|$2,980
|$4,176
|$4,819
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,684
|$6,931
|$8,146
|Clean
|$4,287
|$6,341
|$7,451
|Average
|$3,494
|$5,161
|$6,060
|Rough
|$2,701
|$3,982
|$4,670
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,560
|$5,219
|$6,115
|Clean
|$3,258
|$4,774
|$5,593
|Average
|$2,655
|$3,886
|$4,549
|Rough
|$2,053
|$2,998
|$3,506
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew Flareside 6.5 ft. LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,815
|$7,108
|$8,347
|Clean
|$4,407
|$6,503
|$7,634
|Average
|$3,592
|$5,293
|$6,210
|Rough
|$2,776
|$4,084
|$4,785
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 8 ft. LB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,416
|$4,744
|$5,461
|Clean
|$3,126
|$4,340
|$4,995
|Average
|$2,548
|$3,532
|$4,063
|Rough
|$1,970
|$2,725
|$3,131
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,137
|$6,074
|$7,121
|Clean
|$3,787
|$5,557
|$6,513
|Average
|$3,086
|$4,523
|$5,298
|Rough
|$2,386
|$3,489
|$4,082
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 FX4 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,898
|$6,993
|$8,126
|Clean
|$4,483
|$6,398
|$7,432
|Average
|$3,654
|$5,208
|$6,046
|Rough
|$2,824
|$4,017
|$4,659
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 FX4 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,977
|$9,706
|$11,181
|Clean
|$6,386
|$8,880
|$10,227
|Average
|$5,204
|$7,228
|$8,318
|Rough
|$4,023
|$5,576
|$6,410
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,185
|$6,087
|$7,114
|Clean
|$3,831
|$5,569
|$6,507
|Average
|$3,122
|$4,533
|$5,293
|Rough
|$2,413
|$3,497
|$4,078
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,786
|$8,418
|$9,840
|Clean
|$5,296
|$7,702
|$9,000
|Average
|$4,316
|$6,269
|$7,321
|Rough
|$3,336
|$4,836
|$5,641
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,005
|$6,686
|$7,594
|Clean
|$4,581
|$6,117
|$6,946
|Average
|$3,733
|$4,979
|$5,650
|Rough
|$2,886
|$3,841
|$4,354
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 FX4 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,212
|$8,028
|$9,549
|Clean
|$4,771
|$7,345
|$8,734
|Average
|$3,888
|$5,978
|$7,104
|Rough
|$3,005
|$4,612
|$5,475
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,255
|$7,628
|$8,909
|Clean
|$4,810
|$6,979
|$8,149
|Average
|$3,920
|$5,680
|$6,628
|Rough
|$3,030
|$4,382
|$5,108
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,683
|$6,851
|$8,024
|Clean
|$4,286
|$6,268
|$7,339
|Average
|$3,493
|$5,102
|$5,970
|Rough
|$2,700
|$3,936
|$4,600
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 8 ft. LB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,911
|$4,389
|$5,188
|Clean
|$2,664
|$4,016
|$4,745
|Average
|$2,172
|$3,269
|$3,860
|Rough
|$1,679
|$2,522
|$2,975
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,003
|$5,182
|$5,820
|Clean
|$3,664
|$4,741
|$5,323
|Average
|$2,987
|$3,859
|$4,330
|Rough
|$2,309
|$2,977
|$3,337
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,875
|$5,681
|$6,657
|Clean
|$3,547
|$5,197
|$6,089
|Average
|$2,890
|$4,230
|$4,953
|Rough
|$2,234
|$3,263
|$3,817
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 STX 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,296
|$6,490
|$7,676
|Clean
|$3,932
|$5,938
|$7,021
|Average
|$3,205
|$4,833
|$5,711
|Rough
|$2,477
|$3,728
|$4,401
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 STX 2dr Regular Cab Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,602
|$5,392
|$6,359
|Clean
|$3,297
|$4,933
|$5,816
|Average
|$2,687
|$4,015
|$4,731
|Rough
|$2,077
|$3,098
|$3,646
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 STX 4dr SuperCab Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,181
|$6,144
|$7,204
|Clean
|$3,827
|$5,621
|$6,589
|Average
|$3,119
|$4,575
|$5,360
|Rough
|$2,411
|$3,530
|$4,130
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,471
|$6,593
|$7,741
|Clean
|$4,092
|$6,032
|$7,080
|Average
|$3,335
|$4,910
|$5,759
|Rough
|$2,578
|$3,788
|$4,438
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 FX4 4dr SuperCab 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,180
|$7,737
|$9,119
|Clean
|$4,742
|$7,078
|$8,341
|Average
|$3,864
|$5,762
|$6,785
|Rough
|$2,987
|$4,445
|$5,228
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,324
|$5,966
|$6,853
|Clean
|$3,958
|$5,458
|$6,268
|Average
|$3,226
|$4,443
|$5,099
|Rough
|$2,494
|$3,427
|$3,929
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,276
|$6,272
|$7,350
|Clean
|$3,914
|$5,738
|$6,723
|Average
|$3,190
|$4,671
|$5,468
|Rough
|$2,466
|$3,603
|$4,214
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,170
|$8,727
|$10,108
|Clean
|$5,647
|$7,984
|$9,245
|Average
|$4,602
|$6,499
|$7,520
|Rough
|$3,558
|$5,013
|$5,795
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,309
|$7,617
|$8,864
|Clean
|$4,860
|$6,969
|$8,108
|Average
|$3,960
|$5,673
|$6,595
|Rough
|$3,061
|$4,376
|$5,082
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 STX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,584
|$4,775
|$5,420
|Clean
|$3,281
|$4,369
|$4,957
|Average
|$2,674
|$3,556
|$4,032
|Rough
|$2,067
|$2,743
|$3,107
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,046
|$5,915
|$6,926
|Clean
|$3,703
|$5,412
|$6,335
|Average
|$3,018
|$4,405
|$5,153
|Rough
|$2,333
|$3,398
|$3,971
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 FX4 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,412
|$8,328
|$9,903
|Clean
|$4,954
|$7,619
|$9,058
|Average
|$4,037
|$6,202
|$7,368
|Rough
|$3,121
|$4,784
|$5,678
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,817
|$5,497
|$6,403
|Clean
|$3,494
|$5,029
|$5,857
|Average
|$2,848
|$4,093
|$4,764
|Rough
|$2,201
|$3,158
|$3,671
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 STX 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,892
|$5,907
|$6,995
|Clean
|$3,563
|$5,404
|$6,398
|Average
|$2,904
|$4,399
|$5,204
|Rough
|$2,244
|$3,394
|$4,010
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,317
|$7,778
|$9,107
|Clean
|$4,867
|$7,116
|$8,330
|Average
|$3,967
|$5,792
|$6,776
|Rough
|$3,066
|$4,468
|$5,221
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,722
|$5,412
|$6,326
|Clean
|$3,407
|$4,951
|$5,786
|Average
|$2,777
|$4,030
|$4,706
|Rough
|$2,146
|$3,109
|$3,627
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,560
|$5,308
|$6,253
|Clean
|$3,258
|$4,856
|$5,720
|Average
|$2,655
|$3,953
|$4,652
|Rough
|$2,053
|$3,049
|$3,585
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,989
|$7,601
|$9,012
|Clean
|$4,567
|$6,954
|$8,243
|Average
|$3,722
|$5,660
|$6,705
|Rough
|$2,877
|$4,367
|$5,167
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,206
|$7,525
|$8,777
|Clean
|$4,765
|$6,884
|$8,028
|Average
|$3,884
|$5,603
|$6,530
|Rough
|$3,002
|$4,323
|$5,032
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,055
|$6,728
|$7,633
|Clean
|$4,627
|$6,155
|$6,981
|Average
|$3,771
|$5,010
|$5,679
|Rough
|$2,915
|$3,865
|$4,376
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 FX4 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,594
|$8,058
|$9,390
|Clean
|$5,120
|$7,372
|$8,589
|Average
|$4,173
|$6,001
|$6,986
|Rough
|$3,225
|$4,629
|$5,384
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 STX 4dr SuperCab Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,008
|$6,152
|$7,311
|Clean
|$3,669
|$5,629
|$6,687
|Average
|$2,990
|$4,581
|$5,439
|Rough
|$2,311
|$3,534
|$4,192
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,301
|$5,027
|$5,961
|Clean
|$3,021
|$4,599
|$5,452
|Average
|$2,462
|$3,744
|$4,435
|Rough
|$1,903
|$2,888
|$3,417
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,304
|$5,757
|$6,542
|Clean
|$3,940
|$5,267
|$5,984
|Average
|$3,211
|$4,287
|$4,867
|Rough
|$2,482
|$3,307
|$3,751
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 STX 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,320
|$6,546
|$7,749
|Clean
|$3,954
|$5,989
|$7,088
|Average
|$3,222
|$4,875
|$5,765
|Rough
|$2,491
|$3,761
|$4,443
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,035
|$5,996
|$7,056
|Clean
|$3,693
|$5,486
|$6,454
|Average
|$3,010
|$4,465
|$5,250
|Rough
|$2,327
|$3,445
|$4,045
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,022
|$5,854
|$6,844
|Clean
|$3,682
|$5,356
|$6,260
|Average
|$3,000
|$4,360
|$5,092
|Rough
|$2,319
|$3,363
|$3,924
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 STX 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,909
|$4,789
|$5,805
|Clean
|$2,662
|$4,382
|$5,309
|Average
|$2,170
|$3,567
|$4,319
|Rough
|$1,677
|$2,751
|$3,328
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,996
|$7,559
|$8,943
|Clean
|$4,573
|$6,915
|$8,180
|Average
|$3,727
|$5,629
|$6,653
|Rough
|$2,881
|$4,342
|$5,127
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,468
|$6,427
|$7,485
|Clean
|$4,090
|$5,880
|$6,846
|Average
|$3,333
|$4,786
|$5,569
|Rough
|$2,577
|$3,692
|$4,291
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 FX4 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,859
|$8,712
|$10,253
|Clean
|$5,363
|$7,970
|$9,378
|Average
|$4,371
|$6,487
|$7,628
|Rough
|$3,379
|$5,005
|$5,878