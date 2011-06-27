  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-150
  4. Used 2006 Ford F-150
  5. Appraisal value

2006 Ford F-150 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,096$8,156$9,268
Clean$5,580$7,462$8,477
Average$4,547$6,074$6,895
Rough$3,515$4,685$5,314
Sell my 2006 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,845$8,063$9,261
Clean$5,350$7,377$8,471
Average$4,361$6,005$6,890
Rough$3,371$4,632$5,310
Sell my 2006 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 STX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,957$5,869$6,904
Clean$3,622$5,370$6,314
Average$2,952$4,371$5,136
Rough$2,282$3,372$3,958
Sell my 2006 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,346$8,651$9,896
Clean$5,808$7,915$9,052
Average$4,734$6,443$7,363
Rough$3,659$4,970$5,674
Sell my 2006 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,057$6,214$7,379
Clean$3,714$5,686$6,749
Average$3,027$4,628$5,490
Rough$2,340$3,570$4,231
Sell my 2006 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,844$4,313$5,106
Clean$2,603$3,946$4,670
Average$2,122$3,212$3,799
Rough$1,640$2,478$2,927
Sell my 2006 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 FX4 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,838$6,903$8,018
Clean$4,429$6,316$7,334
Average$3,609$5,141$5,965
Rough$2,790$3,966$4,597
Sell my 2006 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,660$8,232$9,622
Clean$5,181$7,531$8,800
Average$4,223$6,130$7,158
Rough$3,264$4,729$5,516
Sell my 2006 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 STX 4dr SuperCab 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,321$6,681$7,957
Clean$3,955$6,113$7,278
Average$3,223$4,975$5,920
Rough$2,492$3,838$4,562
Sell my 2006 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,487$5,149$6,048
Clean$3,192$4,711$5,532
Average$2,601$3,835$4,499
Rough$2,011$2,958$3,467
Sell my 2006 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,984$10,073$11,742
Clean$6,393$9,216$10,740
Average$5,210$7,501$8,736
Rough$4,027$5,787$6,732
Sell my 2006 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,507$5,285$6,247
Clean$3,210$4,836$5,714
Average$2,616$3,936$4,648
Rough$2,022$3,036$3,582
Sell my 2006 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,167$7,269$8,405
Clean$4,730$6,650$7,688
Average$3,855$5,413$6,253
Rough$2,980$4,176$4,819
Sell my 2006 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,684$6,931$8,146
Clean$4,287$6,341$7,451
Average$3,494$5,161$6,060
Rough$2,701$3,982$4,670
Sell my 2006 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,560$5,219$6,115
Clean$3,258$4,774$5,593
Average$2,655$3,886$4,549
Rough$2,053$2,998$3,506
Sell my 2006 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew Flareside 6.5 ft. LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,815$7,108$8,347
Clean$4,407$6,503$7,634
Average$3,592$5,293$6,210
Rough$2,776$4,084$4,785
Sell my 2006 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 8 ft. LB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,416$4,744$5,461
Clean$3,126$4,340$4,995
Average$2,548$3,532$4,063
Rough$1,970$2,725$3,131
Sell my 2006 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,137$6,074$7,121
Clean$3,787$5,557$6,513
Average$3,086$4,523$5,298
Rough$2,386$3,489$4,082
Sell my 2006 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 FX4 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,898$6,993$8,126
Clean$4,483$6,398$7,432
Average$3,654$5,208$6,046
Rough$2,824$4,017$4,659
Sell my 2006 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 FX4 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,977$9,706$11,181
Clean$6,386$8,880$10,227
Average$5,204$7,228$8,318
Rough$4,023$5,576$6,410
Sell my 2006 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,185$6,087$7,114
Clean$3,831$5,569$6,507
Average$3,122$4,533$5,293
Rough$2,413$3,497$4,078
Sell my 2006 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,786$8,418$9,840
Clean$5,296$7,702$9,000
Average$4,316$6,269$7,321
Rough$3,336$4,836$5,641
Sell my 2006 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,005$6,686$7,594
Clean$4,581$6,117$6,946
Average$3,733$4,979$5,650
Rough$2,886$3,841$4,354
Sell my 2006 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 FX4 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,212$8,028$9,549
Clean$4,771$7,345$8,734
Average$3,888$5,978$7,104
Rough$3,005$4,612$5,475
Sell my 2006 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,255$7,628$8,909
Clean$4,810$6,979$8,149
Average$3,920$5,680$6,628
Rough$3,030$4,382$5,108
Sell my 2006 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,683$6,851$8,024
Clean$4,286$6,268$7,339
Average$3,493$5,102$5,970
Rough$2,700$3,936$4,600
Sell my 2006 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 8 ft. LB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,911$4,389$5,188
Clean$2,664$4,016$4,745
Average$2,172$3,269$3,860
Rough$1,679$2,522$2,975
Sell my 2006 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,003$5,182$5,820
Clean$3,664$4,741$5,323
Average$2,987$3,859$4,330
Rough$2,309$2,977$3,337
Sell my 2006 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,875$5,681$6,657
Clean$3,547$5,197$6,089
Average$2,890$4,230$4,953
Rough$2,234$3,263$3,817
Sell my 2006 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 STX 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,296$6,490$7,676
Clean$3,932$5,938$7,021
Average$3,205$4,833$5,711
Rough$2,477$3,728$4,401
Sell my 2006 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 STX 2dr Regular Cab Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,602$5,392$6,359
Clean$3,297$4,933$5,816
Average$2,687$4,015$4,731
Rough$2,077$3,098$3,646
Sell my 2006 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 STX 4dr SuperCab Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,181$6,144$7,204
Clean$3,827$5,621$6,589
Average$3,119$4,575$5,360
Rough$2,411$3,530$4,130
Sell my 2006 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,471$6,593$7,741
Clean$4,092$6,032$7,080
Average$3,335$4,910$5,759
Rough$2,578$3,788$4,438
Sell my 2006 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 FX4 4dr SuperCab 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,180$7,737$9,119
Clean$4,742$7,078$8,341
Average$3,864$5,762$6,785
Rough$2,987$4,445$5,228
Sell my 2006 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,324$5,966$6,853
Clean$3,958$5,458$6,268
Average$3,226$4,443$5,099
Rough$2,494$3,427$3,929
Sell my 2006 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,276$6,272$7,350
Clean$3,914$5,738$6,723
Average$3,190$4,671$5,468
Rough$2,466$3,603$4,214
Sell my 2006 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,170$8,727$10,108
Clean$5,647$7,984$9,245
Average$4,602$6,499$7,520
Rough$3,558$5,013$5,795
Sell my 2006 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,309$7,617$8,864
Clean$4,860$6,969$8,108
Average$3,960$5,673$6,595
Rough$3,061$4,376$5,082
Sell my 2006 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 STX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,584$4,775$5,420
Clean$3,281$4,369$4,957
Average$2,674$3,556$4,032
Rough$2,067$2,743$3,107
Sell my 2006 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,046$5,915$6,926
Clean$3,703$5,412$6,335
Average$3,018$4,405$5,153
Rough$2,333$3,398$3,971
Sell my 2006 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 FX4 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,412$8,328$9,903
Clean$4,954$7,619$9,058
Average$4,037$6,202$7,368
Rough$3,121$4,784$5,678
Sell my 2006 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,817$5,497$6,403
Clean$3,494$5,029$5,857
Average$2,848$4,093$4,764
Rough$2,201$3,158$3,671
Sell my 2006 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 STX 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,892$5,907$6,995
Clean$3,563$5,404$6,398
Average$2,904$4,399$5,204
Rough$2,244$3,394$4,010
Sell my 2006 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,317$7,778$9,107
Clean$4,867$7,116$8,330
Average$3,967$5,792$6,776
Rough$3,066$4,468$5,221
Sell my 2006 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,722$5,412$6,326
Clean$3,407$4,951$5,786
Average$2,777$4,030$4,706
Rough$2,146$3,109$3,627
Sell my 2006 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,560$5,308$6,253
Clean$3,258$4,856$5,720
Average$2,655$3,953$4,652
Rough$2,053$3,049$3,585
Sell my 2006 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,989$7,601$9,012
Clean$4,567$6,954$8,243
Average$3,722$5,660$6,705
Rough$2,877$4,367$5,167
Sell my 2006 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,206$7,525$8,777
Clean$4,765$6,884$8,028
Average$3,884$5,603$6,530
Rough$3,002$4,323$5,032
Sell my 2006 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,055$6,728$7,633
Clean$4,627$6,155$6,981
Average$3,771$5,010$5,679
Rough$2,915$3,865$4,376
Sell my 2006 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 FX4 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,594$8,058$9,390
Clean$5,120$7,372$8,589
Average$4,173$6,001$6,986
Rough$3,225$4,629$5,384
Sell my 2006 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 STX 4dr SuperCab Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,008$6,152$7,311
Clean$3,669$5,629$6,687
Average$2,990$4,581$5,439
Rough$2,311$3,534$4,192
Sell my 2006 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,301$5,027$5,961
Clean$3,021$4,599$5,452
Average$2,462$3,744$4,435
Rough$1,903$2,888$3,417
Sell my 2006 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,304$5,757$6,542
Clean$3,940$5,267$5,984
Average$3,211$4,287$4,867
Rough$2,482$3,307$3,751
Sell my 2006 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 STX 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,320$6,546$7,749
Clean$3,954$5,989$7,088
Average$3,222$4,875$5,765
Rough$2,491$3,761$4,443
Sell my 2006 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,035$5,996$7,056
Clean$3,693$5,486$6,454
Average$3,010$4,465$5,250
Rough$2,327$3,445$4,045
Sell my 2006 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,022$5,854$6,844
Clean$3,682$5,356$6,260
Average$3,000$4,360$5,092
Rough$2,319$3,363$3,924
Sell my 2006 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 STX 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,909$4,789$5,805
Clean$2,662$4,382$5,309
Average$2,170$3,567$4,319
Rough$1,677$2,751$3,328
Sell my 2006 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,996$7,559$8,943
Clean$4,573$6,915$8,180
Average$3,727$5,629$6,653
Rough$2,881$4,342$5,127
Sell my 2006 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,468$6,427$7,485
Clean$4,090$5,880$6,846
Average$3,333$4,786$5,569
Rough$2,577$3,692$4,291
Sell my 2006 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-150 FX4 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,859$8,712$10,253
Clean$5,363$7,970$9,378
Average$4,371$6,487$7,628
Rough$3,379$5,005$5,878
Sell my 2006 Ford F-150 with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-150 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2006 Ford F-150 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Ford F-150 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,603 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,946 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford F-150 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Ford F-150 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,603 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,946 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2006 Ford F-150, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2006 Ford F-150 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,603 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,946 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2006 Ford F-150. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2006 Ford F-150 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2006 Ford F-150 ranges from $1,640 to $5,106, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2006 Ford F-150 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.