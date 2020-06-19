Overall rating

It's easy to argue that the BMW M3 occupies a central part of the spectrum between everyday sedan and sports car. It's one of the most accessible practical sport sedans that most drivers can buy. You could take it to a track day in the morning and then head to a fancy dinner with a date that same evening.

But what if you want something more aggressive? BMW hopes its latest special edition, dubbed the M3 CS, is what sport-sedan purists are craving.

The M3 CS has a more powerful engine thanks to software recalibration and sport exhaust. It now produces 453 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque, which is a 28 hp and 37 lb-ft increase over the standard M3. Midrange power is broader, and BMW retuned the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission for quicker shifts and launches. The suspension has also been completely reworked for a much narrower and sportier range of adjustability.

Also on tap are the carbon-fiber exterior panels and CS-exclusive interior. The hood, roof, diffuser, and spoiler are all made of carbon fiber. On the inside, faux suede and contrast stitching are everywhere, while lightweight bucket seats keep the driver and passenger connected to the car. Finally, the climate controls and audio system are lightened versions unique to the CS.

From a performance perspective, the 2018 BMW M3 CS is the top dog and is perfect for BMW fans who frequent the track. But if you're looking for a street-friendly sport sedan, it's probably better to stick with the standard M3.