Used 2018 BMW M3 CS
Pros & Cons
- Exclusive parts that add power and reduce weight
- Limited production makes this a special model
- Recalibrated suspension and bespoke interior
- Not good for long trips
- Down on creature comforts
- Limited availability
Which M3 CS does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
It's easy to argue that the BMW M3 occupies a central part of the spectrum between everyday sedan and sports car. It's one of the most accessible practical sport sedans that most drivers can buy. You could take it to a track day in the morning and then head to a fancy dinner with a date that same evening.
But what if you want something more aggressive? BMW hopes its latest special edition, dubbed the M3 CS, is what sport-sedan purists are craving.
The M3 CS has a more powerful engine thanks to software recalibration and sport exhaust. It now produces 453 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque, which is a 28 hp and 37 lb-ft increase over the standard M3. Midrange power is broader, and BMW retuned the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission for quicker shifts and launches. The suspension has also been completely reworked for a much narrower and sportier range of adjustability.
Also on tap are the carbon-fiber exterior panels and CS-exclusive interior. The hood, roof, diffuser, and spoiler are all made of carbon fiber. On the inside, faux suede and contrast stitching are everywhere, while lightweight bucket seats keep the driver and passenger connected to the car. Finally, the climate controls and audio system are lightened versions unique to the CS.
From a performance perspective, the 2018 BMW M3 CS is the top dog and is perfect for BMW fans who frequent the track. But if you're looking for a street-friendly sport sedan, it's probably better to stick with the standard M3.
BMW M3 CS models
The 2018 BMW M3 CS is a limited-edition variant of the regular M3 sedan. It features more power, a stiffer suspension, and unique interior and exterior treatments. The M3 CS is only available in one trim and uses a twin-turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine that produces 453 hp and 443 pound-feet of torque to drive the rear wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
Much like the standard M3, the M3 CS comes equipped with an exclusive exterior fascia and interior trim package. A staggered tire setup — 19-inch front and 20-inch rear — comes with summer performance tires. You also get an adaptive suspension, and an electrically adjustable rear differential sends power evenly to both rear wheels.
But the M3 CS isn't a stripped-out sport sedan. Standard equipment includes a surround-sound audio system, navigation, power-adjustable front seats, Apple CarPlay connectivity, and BMW's ConnectedDrive and Remote Services systems that integrate your smartphone to the car.
Safety-oriented standard features include adaptive cruise control, LED headlights, automatic windshield wipers, auto-dimming interior and exterior mirrors, and a rearview camera.
The M3 CS is light on options. The Executive package includes rear power sunshade and manual side window sunshades, ultrasonic parking sensors, adaptive LED headlights with automatic high-beam activation, a head-up display and speed-limit sign recognition.
The only stand-alone options are for carbon-ceramic brakes and two special-order paint colors: Frozen Dark Blue II and Lime Rock Grey.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Sponsored cars related to the M3 CS
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2018 BMW M3 CS.
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
The car just looks ready to go, and it is. Get it in black, it is a head turner. At night this thing just looks mean. Performance settings are fantastic, especially a nice hot day, the tires are like glue. It is pricey, but limited edition makes it worth it. Buy one if you can find one, but keep a special place in the garage away from the kids or stuff...
Features & Specs
|4dr Sedan
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A
|MPG
|16 city / 22 hwy
|Seats 5
|7-speed automated manual
|Gas
|453 hp @ 6250 rpm
Safety
Our experts like the M3 CS models:
- Cornering Brake Control
- Computers balance brake force laterally and between axles to limit overbraking to maintain stability during emergency or dynamic maneuvers.
- Dry Braking Function
- When the vehicle detects a wet condition, it will gently apply the brakes to remove excess moisture from the surface of the brake rotors.
- Park Distance Control
- An array of ultrasonic sensors informs the driver when the car is too close to an object.
BMW M3 CS vs. the competition
BMW M3 CS vs. BMW M3
The M3 CS is the leaner and meaner version of BMW's M3 sport sedan. It has more power, better handling, and trick motorsports parts such as carbon-fiber bodywork and available carbon-ceramic brakes. The traditional M3 aims to be the middle ground between sporty and street, but the M3 CS moves the slider to the track position.
BMW M3 CS vs. BMW M4 CS
The M3 CS and the M4 CS come with the same powertrain, suspension and bodywork updates that make them more specialized versions of their already sporty M3 and M4 parent models. The most significant difference between these two is the number of doors and passenger capacity. While the M3 CS has four doors and can seat five, the M4 CS only has two doors and can seat four.
BMW M3 CS vs. Audi RS 5
Both the RS 5 and the M3 CS are sharpened machines that reduce the compromises necessary for street duty to focus on racetrack performance. Between these two, the M3 CS is certainly the sharper blade. But thanks to standard all-wheel drive, the RS 5 is no slouch on mountain roads or in weather that isn't ideal.
FAQ
Is the BMW M3 CS a good car?
What's new in the 2018 BMW M3 CS?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2018 BMW M3 CS:
- Carbon-fiber hood, roof and trim pieces
- More power (453 hp and 443 lb-ft) and sportier suspension calibration
- Lightweight interior parts, such as seats and stereo
- Part of the fifth M3 generation introduced for 2015
Is the BMW M3 CS reliable?
Is the 2018 BMW M3 CS a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2018 BMW M3 CS?
The least-expensive 2018 BMW M3 CS is the 2018 BMW M3 CS 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $98,250.
Other versions include:
- 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) which starts at $98,250
What are the different models of BMW M3 CS?
More about the 2018 BMW M3 CS
Used 2018 BMW M3 CS Overview
The Used 2018 BMW M3 CS is offered in the following submodels: M3 CS Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A).
What do people think of the 2018 BMW M3 CS?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2018 BMW M3 CS and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2018 M3 CS 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2018 M3 CS.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2018 BMW M3 CS and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2018 M3 CS featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2018 BMW M3 CS?
Which 2018 BMW M3 CSES are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 BMW M3 CS for sale near. There are currently 1 new 2018 M3 CSES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $75,000 and mileage as low as 9585 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2018 BMW M3 CS.
Can't find a new 2018 BMW M3 CSs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new BMW M3 CS for sale - 2 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $15,400.
Find a new BMW for sale - 3 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $20,004.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2018 BMW M3 CS?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out BMW lease specials
Related Used 2018 BMW M3 CS info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2019
- 2019 2 Series
- BMW X6 2019
- 2021 BMW ALPINA B7
- BMW 3 Series 2020
- 2019 BMW i3
- BMW Z4 2019
- 2021 BMW 7 Series
- 2020 X4
- 2020 Z4
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2019 5 Series
- 2020 7 Series
- 2019 Rio
- 2019 Continental
- 2019 Maserati Ghibli
- 2019 Tesla Model 3
- 2019 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 A4
- Acura TLX 2020
- 2019 Acura TLX