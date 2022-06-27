Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Polestar
  3. Polestar 5

2024 Polestar 5

Release Date: Spring 2024
Estimated Price: Starting around $115,000
What to expect
  • New high-performance midsize electric luxury sedan
  • Dual-motor powertrain targeting 884 horsepower
  • 800-volt electrical system architecture
  • Launches the first Polestar 5 generation for 2024
  • 2024

Related 2024 Polestar 5 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Hot new vehicles

Other models

ad labelAd
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates