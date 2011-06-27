Used 1993 Ford F-150 Consumer Reviews

buried her today robertreid40 , 06/08/2013 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I bought mine as a leftover in January of 94. I've had 462,742 pleasure filled miles. Never once did she ever leave me stranded. By far the best I've ever owned. Going to look for another one today. That's why I was here. Update as much as i loved my ford I crossed over to the dark side and purchased a chevy silverado. I don't know if it will hold up like my old gal but I will say this . Very comfortable and tows the tiny house with no problems what so ever. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Can't think of life without it scozim , 04/26/2003 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I bought this truck new in 1992 with 11 miles on the odometer. Outside of some basic repairs like the water pump, mufflers, shocks, warped brake rotors it has been flawless in its reliability. The old venerable 302 lives up to heritage. The bench seats are a little uncomfortable on long hauls. My dad is still amazed 10 1/2 years later how quiet this truck is and how well it rides down the road. Report Abuse

Rebuilding "Bullet" buffaloman , 04/04/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Previously I had a 1997 F 150 that after 295,000 miles the engine finally failed. So i was broke and needed a trailer puller. Ended up with a 93 extended cab 351W 4x4 long bed with trailer package. It had 135k on it when i bought it's now 147. I have replaced the engine with a 351 RV improved remanufactured engine. I think I have a tranny problem so the power is not good. The mileage is about 12 mpg which will be an issue when fuel gets to $4.00 a gallon. It is a daily driver now. For the money that you will spend on a new truck, this is a good value. Even if you invest in a rebuilt motor and tranny. It gets you down the road. Report Abuse

My baby is about to come of age taffiecat , 03/21/2011 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Well, 17 years ago I bought my little F150 stepside. It now has 90,000 miles and still drives like new. It has the original everything, clutch, glass, everything except tires, brakes, and automatic window gizmos. The truck starts up and gets me everywhere I need to go. It still pulls the trailer when needed with no problem. As for looks, she turns heads pretty much everywhere I go. The ride is smooth all the time, but put a load in the back and it is like sitting in a rocking chair. This is the best purchase I ever made. Other than regular maintenance, has needed minimal care. Report Abuse