Estimated values
1993 Ford F-150 S 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$511
|$1,176
|$1,514
|Clean
|$456
|$1,049
|$1,355
|Average
|$346
|$795
|$1,037
|Rough
|$235
|$542
|$719
Estimated values
1993 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$511
|$1,176
|$1,514
|Clean
|$456
|$1,049
|$1,355
|Average
|$346
|$795
|$1,037
|Rough
|$235
|$542
|$719
Estimated values
1993 Ford F-150 S 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$511
|$1,176
|$1,514
|Clean
|$456
|$1,049
|$1,355
|Average
|$346
|$795
|$1,037
|Rough
|$235
|$542
|$719
Estimated values
1993 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$514
|$1,176
|$1,514
|Clean
|$458
|$1,049
|$1,355
|Average
|$348
|$795
|$1,037
|Rough
|$237
|$542
|$719
Estimated values
1993 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$597
|$1,205
|$1,514
|Clean
|$533
|$1,075
|$1,355
|Average
|$404
|$815
|$1,037
|Rough
|$275
|$555
|$719
Estimated values
1993 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$511
|$1,176
|$1,514
|Clean
|$456
|$1,049
|$1,355
|Average
|$346
|$795
|$1,037
|Rough
|$235
|$542
|$719
Estimated values
1993 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$511
|$1,176
|$1,514
|Clean
|$456
|$1,049
|$1,355
|Average
|$346
|$795
|$1,037
|Rough
|$235
|$542
|$719
Estimated values
1993 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$511
|$1,176
|$1,514
|Clean
|$456
|$1,049
|$1,355
|Average
|$346
|$795
|$1,037
|Rough
|$235
|$542
|$719
Estimated values
1993 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$520
|$1,178
|$1,514
|Clean
|$464
|$1,051
|$1,355
|Average
|$352
|$797
|$1,037
|Rough
|$240
|$543
|$719
Estimated values
1993 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$584
|$1,200
|$1,514
|Clean
|$521
|$1,071
|$1,355
|Average
|$395
|$812
|$1,037
|Rough
|$269
|$553
|$719
Estimated values
1993 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$515
|$1,177
|$1,514
|Clean
|$460
|$1,050
|$1,355
|Average
|$348
|$796
|$1,037
|Rough
|$237
|$542
|$719
Estimated values
1993 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$514
|$1,176
|$1,514
|Clean
|$458
|$1,049
|$1,355
|Average
|$348
|$795
|$1,037
|Rough
|$237
|$542
|$719
Estimated values
1993 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Extended Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$511
|$1,176
|$1,514
|Clean
|$456
|$1,049
|$1,355
|Average
|$346
|$795
|$1,037
|Rough
|$235
|$542
|$719
Estimated values
1993 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$511
|$1,176
|$1,514
|Clean
|$456
|$1,049
|$1,355
|Average
|$346
|$795
|$1,037
|Rough
|$235
|$542
|$719
Estimated values
1993 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$578
|$1,199
|$1,514
|Clean
|$516
|$1,070
|$1,355
|Average
|$391
|$811
|$1,037
|Rough
|$266
|$552
|$719
Estimated values
1993 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$605
|$1,208
|$1,514
|Clean
|$539
|$1,077
|$1,355
|Average
|$409
|$817
|$1,037
|Rough
|$278
|$556
|$719
Estimated values
1993 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$542
|$1,186
|$1,514
|Clean
|$484
|$1,058
|$1,355
|Average
|$367
|$802
|$1,037
|Rough
|$250
|$547
|$719
Estimated values
1993 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$518
|$1,177
|$1,514
|Clean
|$462
|$1,050
|$1,355
|Average
|$350
|$796
|$1,037
|Rough
|$238
|$542
|$719
Estimated values
1993 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$616
|$1,211
|$1,514
|Clean
|$550
|$1,081
|$1,355
|Average
|$417
|$820
|$1,037
|Rough
|$284
|$558
|$719
Estimated values
1993 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$511
|$1,176
|$1,514
|Clean
|$456
|$1,049
|$1,355
|Average
|$346
|$795
|$1,037
|Rough
|$235
|$542
|$719
Estimated values
1993 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$565
|$1,194
|$1,514
|Clean
|$504
|$1,065
|$1,355
|Average
|$382
|$807
|$1,037
|Rough
|$260
|$550
|$719
Estimated values
1993 Ford F-150 S 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$511
|$1,176
|$1,514
|Clean
|$456
|$1,049
|$1,355
|Average
|$346
|$795
|$1,037
|Rough
|$235
|$542
|$719
Estimated values
1993 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$542
|$1,186
|$1,514
|Clean
|$484
|$1,058
|$1,355
|Average
|$367
|$802
|$1,037
|Rough
|$250
|$547
|$719
Estimated values
1993 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$545
|$1,187
|$1,514
|Clean
|$486
|$1,059
|$1,355
|Average
|$368
|$803
|$1,037
|Rough
|$251
|$547
|$719
Estimated values
1993 Ford F-150 S 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$511
|$1,176
|$1,514
|Clean
|$456
|$1,049
|$1,355
|Average
|$346
|$795
|$1,037
|Rough
|$235
|$542
|$719
Estimated values
1993 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$511
|$1,176
|$1,514
|Clean
|$456
|$1,049
|$1,355
|Average
|$346
|$795
|$1,037
|Rough
|$235
|$542
|$719
Estimated values
1993 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$534
|$1,184
|$1,514
|Clean
|$477
|$1,056
|$1,355
|Average
|$361
|$801
|$1,037
|Rough
|$246
|$545
|$719
Estimated values
1993 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$511
|$1,176
|$1,514
|Clean
|$456
|$1,049
|$1,355
|Average
|$346
|$795
|$1,037
|Rough
|$235
|$542
|$719