Used 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe Consumer Reviews

acanarte , 09/17/2013

79 of 111 people found this review helpful

I just purchased a 2013 Chevy Tahoe. After a few days of driving it, I noticed that the steering column was not centered to the seat and consequantly to my body. I took it back to the dealer and they were not able to do anything. I then took it to another dealer where they did agree that it was off-center, but they said this is a problem with all large SUV. Has anyone else experienced this problem? Although, I like the way it rides, I am considering appealing to the lemon law.