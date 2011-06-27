  1. Home
Used 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe Consumer Reviews

5(67%)4(33%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Steering Column not centered

acanarte, 09/17/2013
79 of 111 people found this review helpful

I just purchased a 2013 Chevy Tahoe. After a few days of driving it, I noticed that the steering column was not centered to the seat and consequantly to my body. I took it back to the dealer and they were not able to do anything. I then took it to another dealer where they did agree that it was off-center, but they said this is a problem with all large SUV. Has anyone else experienced this problem? Although, I like the way it rides, I am considering appealing to the lemon law.

Switched from a Tacoma

Jason, 06/22/2018
LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I have owned this vehicle now for around 6 months. I have around 96k miles on it and it has been, and continues to be, a pleasure to own. Comfortable, stylish, and plenty of power to do the things I need to do. It also has plenty of room for passengers, shopping, etc.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Chevy baby

Robert Snyder, 04/22/2017
LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

How comfortable this car is . We love this car

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Love it

O Hill, 06/05/2018
LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I was looking for over 6 months and everything I found had over 100 thousand miles on it at a very high price I got my truck at a great deal clean car fax and only 56000 miles patience really paid off

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Love this Tahoe!!!!!

Wilson, 06/06/2018
LTZ 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Great spacious and comfortable vehicle. Great for a growing family.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
