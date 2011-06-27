Used 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe Consumer Reviews
Steering Column not centered
I just purchased a 2013 Chevy Tahoe. After a few days of driving it, I noticed that the steering column was not centered to the seat and consequantly to my body. I took it back to the dealer and they were not able to do anything. I then took it to another dealer where they did agree that it was off-center, but they said this is a problem with all large SUV. Has anyone else experienced this problem? Although, I like the way it rides, I am considering appealing to the lemon law.
Switched from a Tacoma
I have owned this vehicle now for around 6 months. I have around 96k miles on it and it has been, and continues to be, a pleasure to own. Comfortable, stylish, and plenty of power to do the things I need to do. It also has plenty of room for passengers, shopping, etc.
Chevy baby
How comfortable this car is . We love this car
Love it
I was looking for over 6 months and everything I found had over 100 thousand miles on it at a very high price I got my truck at a great deal clean car fax and only 56000 miles patience really paid off
Love this Tahoe!!!!!
Great spacious and comfortable vehicle. Great for a growing family.
