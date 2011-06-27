Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,479
|$22,574
|$25,130
|Clean
|$18,569
|$21,529
|$23,966
|Average
|$16,750
|$19,440
|$21,640
|Rough
|$14,932
|$17,350
|$19,314
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,898
|$19,869
|$22,321
|Clean
|$16,109
|$18,949
|$21,288
|Average
|$14,532
|$17,110
|$19,221
|Rough
|$12,954
|$15,271
|$17,155
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,944
|$24,079
|$26,668
|Clean
|$19,966
|$22,965
|$25,434
|Average
|$18,011
|$20,736
|$22,965
|Rough
|$16,055
|$18,506
|$20,496
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,800
|$17,670
|$20,038
|Clean
|$14,109
|$16,852
|$19,111
|Average
|$12,727
|$15,217
|$17,256
|Rough
|$11,345
|$13,581
|$15,401
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,774
|$18,578
|$20,890
|Clean
|$15,038
|$17,718
|$19,923
|Average
|$13,565
|$15,998
|$17,989
|Rough
|$12,092
|$14,278
|$16,055
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,673
|$20,671
|$23,145
|Clean
|$16,848
|$19,714
|$22,073
|Average
|$15,198
|$17,801
|$19,931
|Rough
|$13,548
|$15,887
|$17,788