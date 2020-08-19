  1. Home
Save on Monthly Payments or Get Cash Back

August 19th, 2020

August has seen a new wave of automaker incentives, ranging from low- and no-interest loans to big cash-back offers. We've rounded up some of our top picks for our readers to highlight available offers, but we're just scratching the surface. Head to our car deals home page to find all the currently available incentives.

Remember that not everyone will qualify for every offer and not all offers are available in every state. Contact your local dealer to find out more.

2020 Mazda CX-5

2020 Mazda CX-5

Mazda is offering 0% APR for up to 60 months across its product range, including our No. 2-ranked compact SUV, the Mazda CX-5. We love the CX-5 for its upscale interior and agility on the road. Read more about the 2020 CX-5

See Mazda CX-5 models for sale near you

2020 Toyota Camry

2020 Toyota Camry

Toyota currently has promotional rates on many of its vehicles, including 0% APR for up to 60 months on the Toyota Camry. The Camry is America's best-selling sedan, popular for its easy practicality and reputation for reliability. Read more about the 2020 Camry

See Toyota Camry models for sale near you

2020 Kia Sorento

2020 Kia Sorento

While Kia has quite a few offers available, our top pick is $6,000 featured cash back on the Sorento or 0% APR for up to 66 months plus up to $3,000 cash back. The Sorento is our top-ranked small SUV with three rows, and it delivers strong value for money. Read more about the 2020 Sorento

See Kia Sorento models for sale near you

2020 Dodge Challenger

2020 Dodge Challenger

Dodge is offering up to $7,970 in a cash allowance on the Challenger. Dodge's modern muscle car offers more room and comfort than its rivals, along with a range of massively powerful engines. It's also the only American muscle car with available all-wheel drive. Read more about the 2020 Challenger

See Dodge Challenger models for sale near you

2020 Honda Pilot

2020 Honda Pilot

Low interest rates are available on a number of Honda products, including 0.9% APR for up to 60 months on the three-row Pilot. One of our highest-rated three-row SUVs, the Pilot has a practical interior and easy-to-drive manners that make traveling with the family easier. Read more about the 2020 Pilot

See Honda Pilot models for sale near you

2020 Lexus RX 350

2020 Lexus RX 350

Lexus is offering rare incentives, including 0% APR for up to 60 months on the RX 350. Lexus' five-passenger midsize SUV is quiet and comfortable, with abundant cargo capacity. If you need more seating, the RX 350L adds a third row. Read more about the 2020 RX 350

See Lexus RX 350 models for sale near you

2020 Subaru Forester

2020 Subaru Forester

No-interest financing is available across the Subaru lineup, including 0% APR for up to 63 months on the Forester. Subaru's compact SUV alternative comes with go-anywhere capability baked in and an available suite of advanced safety aids. Read more about the 2020 Forester

See Subaru Forester models for sale near you

2020 Volvo XC60

2020 Volvo XC60

Among other incentives, Volvo is offering 0% APR for up to 60 months on the XC60. The safety-minded manufacturer's compact SUV offering combines refined interior design with a roomy cabin and a range of powertrains. Read more about the 2020 XC60

See Volvo XC60 models for sale near you

2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

Ford has a number of offers on the table, including 0% APR for up to 72 months on America's best-selling vehicle, the F-150. Ford's pickup truck comes in a nearly endless array of trim level, cab, bed and engine configurations, meaning there's an F-150 for just about every need. Read more about the 2020 F-150

See Ford F-150 models for sale near you

2020 Hyundai Tucson

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai is offering low- and no-interest loans right now, including 0% APR for 72 months on the Tucson. Hyundai's compact SUV offers a strong value for its standard and optional features, topped off with a user-friendly interface. Read more about the 2020 Tucson

See Hyundai Tucson models for sale near you

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

Among its other current offers, Volkswagen is offering 0% APR for up to 70 months on the popular Tiguan. The Tiguan stands out for its available technology features and optional third row of seating — a rarity in a small SUV. Read more about the 2020 Tiguan

See Volkswagen Tiguan models for sale near you

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Jeep has numerous offers on the table, including 0% APR for 36 months with a $2,250 cash allowance on the Jeep Grand Cherokee. The Grand Cherokee is a versatile SUV that can be equipped as a luxurious road-going vehicle, an off-road specialist or even a legitimate hot rod. Read more about the 2020 Grand Cherokee

See Jeep Grand Cherokee models for sale near you

