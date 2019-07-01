2020 Volvo XC60 Review

We'll get this out of the way first: If you're looking for a well-rounded luxury SUV, the 2020 Volvo XC60 should be one of the first to check out. It's available with a variety of powertrains to suit your power or fuel efficiency needs, it's spacious enough for adults and their luggage, and it's got all the standard and optional equipment you'd expect in an upscale vehicle. For power, you have a choice of three main powertrains in the XC60. The first two are fairly standard: the XC60 T5, which has a 250-hp turbocharged four-cylinder, and the T6, which is turbocharged and supercharged to make 316 hp. Then you have the XC60 T8. It's a sporty plug-in hybrid that makes 400 hp plus gets the best fuel economy of the bunch. This variety of powertrains would be nice enough on its own, but the Volvo XC60 has one of the most appealing trim-level structures on the market today to make things even better. For the most part, you can select any powertrain with any trim level, which means the nicest of optional features aren't tied exclusively to the most expensive engine. And standard equipment is impressive across the range, no matter which powertrain you go with. Even the base-level XC60 now gets all sorts of appealing features such as the large 9-inch touchscreen display (and a 12.3-inch driver display), a panoramic sunroof, forward collision mitigation, and lane departure warning with lane keeping assist. There are all the available luxury options you'd expect to see, too, such as LED headlights, wood and leather interior trim, and massaging front seats. Unfortunately for the Volvo, it isn't the sportiest SUV in its segment, nor is it the quietest. And the T8 hybrid, despite its promises of maximum power and mpg, is a bit of a disappointment because of its cost and drivability issues. But overall we're quite fond of the 2020 Volvo XC60 and think it's a luxury SUV worth your consideration. Notably, we picked the 2020 Volvo XC60 PHEV as one of Edmunds' Best Luxury Cars for this year.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.9 / 10

This XC60 is the latest generation of Volvo's best-selling vehicle, and it has never looked better, inside and out. The XC60 is not only squarely in the luxury space now, but it brings something different to a class of familiar segment offerings. This Volvo did more than just impress us during testing. We think it has what it takes to compete in a heavily contested luxury SUV class.

How does it drive? 7.5

The twin-charged T6 engine has the best balance of power and dynamics of the available XC60 models. No one should be disappointed with the amount of power, and the brakes deliver smooth yet responsive stopping performance. The adjustable suspension gives the XC60 some extra ground clearance, which can be especially helpful in inclement weather.



While the XC60 is a solid midpack contender, it does have some flaws worth noting. Surges in power from the twin-charged engine mean some issues with low-speed drivability, but a well-tuned transmission helps even things out. Steering and handling are a bit behind the curve for a luxury SUV, though, lacking some of the precision that rivals possess.

How comfortable is it? 8.0

It might not be the sportiest vehicle in the segment, but the XC60 is one of the most comfortable SUVs in its class. Seating comfort is a strong point of the XC60 thanks largely to soft-padded surfaces and available features such as massaging seats. The four-zone climate control is also a rather luxurious optional feature, and it works well in all four zones (even if it does take a minute to get the coldest of A/C temps going).



Cabin noise in the XC60 is relatively hushed, although you may hear some supercharger whine at low speeds if you've got the stereo turned off. And unfortunately Volvo hasn't optimized the air suspension for ride comfort, and the ride can be busy over broken surfaces.

How’s the interior? 7.5

Volvo's approach to interior design is clean and simple, but it comes at the expense of convenience and usability. Many functions are touchscreen-controlled. And almost everything takes two button presses when one would normally do, and that becomes a hassle when on the move. Getting in and out of the XC60 can be a bit tough since the floor's step-over height is a little on the tall side and the angled front doors are a little on the short side.



The cabin is pretty spacious, with the exception of a panoramic sunroof eating up a little headroom. Volvo went above expectations when it comes to visibility, with the XC60's thin pillars, excellent (optional) 360-degree parking camera and power-folding rear headrests.

How’s the tech? 8.5

Volvo backs up its new modern styling with a ton of well-executed technology. It might not be innovating as boldly as the German manufacturers, but the features and driving aids available here are, for the most part, very useful. The optional 15-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system is highly configurable and provides excellent sound quality along with sleek-looking speakers.



Connecting your smartphone is easy, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard. The voice controls work well to execute navigation and phone-call commands, and they even turn on the heated seats. The XC60's safety systems such as adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist are easy to access and work well on busy freeways.

How’s the storage? 8.5

Utility is another strong area for the XC60 thanks to a generous cargo area and smart configuration options. At 29.7 cubic feet, volume is generous for segment, and an innovative cargo cover can either slide up or retract completely. The air suspension allows you to lower the rear-end height for easier loading, and there's both a ski pass-through and 60/40-split flat-folding seatbacks.



In-cabin storage is decent, and there are felt- and rubber-lined door pockets that keep items from clanking around while you're on the road. Installing your child's car seat is relatively easy too, with flip-up seat anchors and enough space for two rear-facing seats.

How economical is it? 6.0

The efficiency of Volvo's twin-charged 2.0-liter may match up with the competition by EPA standards, but it returned lower mpg numbers than we'd expect. The T6 engine is rated at 23 mpg (21 city/27 highway), and we average 22.7 mpg on our mixed-driving loop and 19.3 mpg over two weeks of driving.

Is it a good value? 7.5

Volvo's latest crop of vehicles has certainly elevated the brand's market position and that usually means an elevated price tag. That's true for the XC60, which is priced similarly to other European small luxury SUVs. But the good news is that the XC60 feels well worth the money and even offers you some optional features (such as integrated rear child-booster seats) that aren't typically found in rival models.



The build quality is excellent, and Volvo matches most segment competitors with its warranties. Scheduled maintenance coverage is typical for luxury vehicles at three years/36,000 miles, but roadside assistance is above average at four years/unlimited miles. Volvo also offers free towing for the life of the vehicle, a unique perk regardless of how much you've paid for your car.

Wildcard 8.0

We love what Volvo has done with the new XC60 even if it doesn't actually impress us from a dynamic standpoint. But it doesn't have to, because the majority of people buying this vehicle aren't often focused on dynamics first. User-friendly interfaces and driver aids make it easy to log miles, but it's not the car you'd choose first for a windy mountain road. That said, the design is strikingly good-looking.

Which XC60 does Edmunds recommend?

Since you can pair any trim level with any powertrain on the XC60, we recommend the T6 Inscription. The T6 is the one to get since it offers a desirable power boost over the T5 and is smoother to drive than the T8. Opting for the Inscription is an easy way to get almost all of the XC60's available features. Safety-conscious buyers should also consider getting the Advanced package.

2020 Volvo XC60 models

The 2020 Volvo XC60 is available in four trim levels that offer varied levels of luxury and sport-focused amenities: Momentum, R-Design, Inscription, and Polestar Engineered. With the exception of the Polestar Engineered (which only comes as the high-output hybrid model), each trim level is available with any powertrain — T5, T6 or T8 eAWD Plug-in Hybrid. An eight-speed automatic is the only transmission available. All T5 models come standard with front-wheel drive (all-wheel drive is optional), while all other XC60s come standard with all-wheel drive.